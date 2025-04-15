High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Lexi Vosburg of Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge

Baumgartner, a freshman attack, totaled 12 goals and four assists in four games, including four goal efforts against Queen Anne’s and Cape Henlopen (Del.) in the Shore Tournament at Queen Anne’s.

June Barber, Towson

Barber, a senior attack, finished with five goals and two assists in Towson’s victory over Catonsville.

Caroline Cudzilo, Centennial

Cudzilo, a sophomore attack, accounted for seven points (five goals and two assists) in Centennial’s victory over Guilford Park.

Lilian Droney, Wilde Lake

Droney, a senior attack headed to Oberlin College, accounted for 11 points with seven goals and four assists in Wilde Lake’s victory over Guilford Park.

Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley

Fique, a sophomore midfielder, finished with seven goals and an assist in Manchester Valley’s 17-5 win over South Carroll.

Kaitlyn Magdar, Mount Hebron

Magdar, a senior midfielder who will play for the University of Pittsburgh next spring, finished with 10 goals and two assists in two games.

Leah Miller, South Carroll

The University of Maryland-bound midfielder scored eight goals in South Carroll’s victory over C. Milton Wright.

Mollie Schiavone, Southern-Anne Arundel

Schiavone, a sophomore midfielder, scored six goals in Southern’s 14-7 win over North County.

Renee Sullivan, St. James School

Sullivan, a senior midfielder, finished with five goals, eight ground balls and seven draw controls in St. James’ win over Bishop McNamara.

Amanda Wang, Aberdeen

Wang, a senior, finished with eight goals in Aberdeen’s 11-8 win over Edgewood.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

