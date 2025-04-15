Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lexi Vosburg of Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge
Baumgartner, a freshman attack, totaled 12 goals and four assists in four games, including four goal efforts against Queen Anne’s and Cape Henlopen (Del.) in the Shore Tournament at Queen Anne’s.
June Barber, Towson
Barber, a senior attack, finished with five goals and two assists in Towson’s victory over Catonsville.
Caroline Cudzilo, Centennial
Cudzilo, a sophomore attack, accounted for seven points (five goals and two assists) in Centennial’s victory over Guilford Park.
Lilian Droney, Wilde Lake
Droney, a senior attack headed to Oberlin College, accounted for 11 points with seven goals and four assists in Wilde Lake’s victory over Guilford Park.
Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley
Fique, a sophomore midfielder, finished with seven goals and an assist in Manchester Valley’s 17-5 win over South Carroll.
Kaitlyn Magdar, Mount Hebron
Magdar, a senior midfielder who will play for the University of Pittsburgh next spring, finished with 10 goals and two assists in two games.
Leah Miller, South Carroll
The University of Maryland-bound midfielder scored eight goals in South Carroll’s victory over C. Milton Wright.
Mollie Schiavone, Southern-Anne Arundel
Schiavone, a sophomore midfielder, scored six goals in Southern’s 14-7 win over North County.
Renee Sullivan, St. James School
Sullivan, a senior midfielder, finished with five goals, eight ground balls and seven draw controls in St. James’ win over Bishop McNamara.
Amanda Wang, Aberdeen
Wang, a senior, finished with eight goals in Aberdeen’s 11-8 win over Edgewood.