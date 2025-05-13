Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sienna Perryman of Winters Mill.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Leila Franklin, Towson
Franklin, a junior attack committed to Denison University, accounted for seven points (four goals and three assists) in Towson’s 20-6 victory over Franklin in the Maryland Class 3A North Region I semifinals.
Grace Herman, Mount de Sales Academy
The junior attack who’s committed to Bryant University, scored four goals as Mount de Sales won its first IAAM championship with a 15-8 decision over Mercy in the B Conference final.
Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge
Leader, a sophomore attack, finished with four goals and an assist in Marriotts Ridge’s victory over Long Reach in the Maryland Class 3A South Region I semifinals.
Ava Linnell, Annapolis Area Christian School
Linnell, a junior midfielder/attack, had six goals and an assist in Annapolis Area’s 19-11 victory over Catholic High of Baltimore in the IAAM C Conference title game.
Lainey Minderlein, Maryvale Prep
Minderlein, a junior midfielder committed to the University of South Florida, totaled seven goals in two games, including five in the IAAM A final as Maryvale Prep won its first title since 2002 with a 7-5 decision over Archbishop Spalding.
Jordyn Ott, Liberty
Ott, a junior midfielder/defender, finished with six goals in Liberty’s victory over Francis Scott Key in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
Alexis Ray, Guilford Park
Ray, a sophomore attack/midfielder, had five goals and 14 draw controls as Guilford Park, in its inaugural season, defeated James Hubert Blake in the Maryland Class 3A South Region II semifinals.
Addison Vallandingham, Manchester Valley
Vallandingham, a senior goalie who will play for Sacred Heart University next spring, had 15 saves in Manchester Valley’s 20-4 win over Winters Mill in the Maryland Class 2A West Region I semifinals.
Bella Van Gieson, Severna Park
Van Gieson, a senior midfielder/defender headed to the College of William & Mary, finished with four goals in Severna Park’s victory over Crofton in the Maryland Class 3A East Region I semifinals.
Kayleigh White, Glenelg
White, a senior midfielder who will play for High Point University next spring, had five goals in Glenelg’s 17-7 win over River Hill in the Maryland Class 2A West Region II semifinals.