Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Sienna Perryman of Winters Mill.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Leila Franklin, Towson

Franklin, a junior attack committed to Denison University, accounted for seven points (four goals and three assists) in Towson’s 20-6 victory over Franklin in the Maryland Class 3A North Region I semifinals. 

Grace Herman, Mount de Sales Academy

The junior attack who’s committed to Bryant University, scored four goals as Mount de Sales won its first IAAM championship with a 15-8 decision over Mercy in the B Conference final.

Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge

Leader, a sophomore attack, finished with four goals and an assist in Marriotts Ridge’s victory over Long Reach in the Maryland Class 3A South Region I semifinals.

Ava Linnell, Annapolis Area Christian School

Linnell, a junior midfielder/attack, had six goals and an assist in Annapolis Area’s 19-11 victory over Catholic High of Baltimore in the IAAM C Conference title game.

Lainey Minderlein, Maryvale Prep

Minderlein, a junior midfielder committed to the University of South Florida, totaled seven goals in two games, including five in the IAAM A final as Maryvale Prep won its first title since 2002 with a 7-5 decision over Archbishop Spalding.

Jordyn Ott, Liberty

Ott, a junior midfielder/defender, finished with six goals in Liberty’s victory over Francis Scott Key in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I semifinals.

Alexis Ray, Guilford Park

Ray, a sophomore attack/midfielder, had five goals and 14 draw controls as Guilford Park, in its inaugural season, defeated James Hubert Blake in the Maryland Class 3A South Region II semifinals.

Addison Vallandingham, Manchester Valley

Vallandingham, a senior goalie who will play for Sacred Heart University next spring, had 15 saves in Manchester Valley’s 20-4 win over Winters Mill in the Maryland Class 2A West Region I semifinals.

Bella Van Gieson, Severna Park

Van Gieson, a senior midfielder/defender headed to the College of William & Mary, finished with four goals in Severna Park’s victory over Crofton in the Maryland Class 3A East Region I semifinals.

Kayleigh White, Glenelg

White, a senior midfielder who will play for High Point University next spring, had five goals in Glenelg’s 17-7 win over River Hill in the Maryland Class 2A West Region II semifinals. 

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

