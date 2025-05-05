Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)

High School

Who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Sammy Berman of Whitman

Voting closes Sunday, May 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Jake Lokos, Damascus

Lokos, a senior, hit two home runs in one inning in Damascus' dominant 22-0 shutout victory over Watkins Mill. He hit a leadoff homer and then a grand slam homer in the bottom of the first.

Cam Wilberding, Damascus

The senior and Shepherd commit finished with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, and a double in the Swarmin' Hornets' 15-5 blowout win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Desmond Llanes, Blair

Llanes, a junior, pitched a complete game and threw 11 strikeouts in Blair's 8-1 victory over Einstein.

Gavin Metrick, Reservoir

The senior and Towson commit finished with an incredible 16 strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched in Reservoir's 2-0 shutout victory over Mt. Hebron.

Linus Byrns, Atholton

Byrns, a junior, pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 13 batters in Atholton's 7-1 win over Hammond.

Brandon Epps, Bowie

Epps, a junior, finished with four RBIs, a double, and three runs scored on 2-for-2 batting as Bowie demolished Bladensburg 26-4. He also had nine strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched in the Bulldogs' 21-3 win over Northwestern.

Ethan Pletter, Walter Johnson

Pletter, a junior, finished with three RBIs, a home run, and a triple on 2-for-2 batting in Walter Johnson's 19-0 shutout win over Seneca Valley.

Colin Secrist, Towson

The junior contributed to Towson's dominant 25-2 blowout win over Dundalk with two home runs and six RBIs.

Marshall Barnes, Douglass

Barnes, a junior, was phenomenal at the plate by going 3-for-4 with seven RBIs, six runs scored, and a double in Douglass' 33-3 beatdown of Friendly.

Henry Lewis, North Hagerstown

Lewis, a senior and UMBC commit, recorded four RBIs, a home run, and two runs, along with six strikeouts through five innings pitched in North Hagerstown's 10-6 victory over Williamsport.

