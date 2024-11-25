Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
It's time to pick the latest Maryland High School Football Player of the Week in advance of the MPSSAA's state semifinal weekend. Review our list of nominees and vote for you choice for this week's honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lawson Mungo of Atholton.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Alex Amaya, DeMatha Catholic
The senior converted three field goals, including a career-best 49-yarder as DeMatha won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship with a 16-7 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
Blouir, a senior quarterback who’s committed to the Naval Academy, went 10-of-13 for 172 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns in Patuxent’s 55-8 win over Elkton in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
Devin Cox, Westlake
The senior running back had 10 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns in Westlake’s 34-0 victory over Damascus in the Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Jabril Daniels, Fort Hill
Daniels, a senior running back, had 165 yards and three touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 30-12 come-from-behind victory over previously undefeated Cambridge-South Dorchester in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy
The junior finished with 13 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Mill’s 42-7 victory over Easton in the Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Timothy Freelon, Westlake
Freelon, a junior linebacker, recorded 15 tackles, including three for loss, in Westlake’s victory over Damascus in the Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
Matthews, a senior, had 27 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Linganore’s 38-14 victory over Bel Air in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Dajuan Nelson, Milford Mill Academy
Nelson, a freshman running back, rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Mill’s win over Easton in the Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
David Nnabuko, Westlake
Nnabuko, a junior running back, had 16 carries for 124 yards in Westlake’s Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinal victory over Damascus.
Dre’yan Pitts, Milford Mill Academy
Pitts, a senior defensive linemen, had nine tackles including three quarterback sacks in Milford Mill’s 42-7 win over Easton in the Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Nick Riley, Northern-Garrett
The senior linebacker had 14 tackles (eight solo) in Northern’s 49-0 victory over Boonsboro in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Luke Ross, Northern-Garrett
Ross, a senior running back, had 12 carries for 242 yards and five touchdowns in Northern’s win over Boonsboro in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Peyton Travers, Stephen Decatur
Travers had 10 tackles as Stephen Decatur advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals with a 37-0 win over Walkersville.