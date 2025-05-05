Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)
Who was the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bryanna Williams of Clarksburg
Voting ends Sunday, May 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Abigail Clemens, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Clemens, a sophomore, went 3-for-3 at the plate with seven RBIs and two doubles in B-CC's 22-4 blowout win over Northwood. She also recorded three RBIs and a double in the Barons' 8-3 win over Einstein.
Kailyn Sheahin, Damascus
Sheahin, a junior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored in Damascus' 16-1 victory over Paint Branch.
Mikaela Guy, St. Mary's Ryken
The senior and Towson commit was phenomenal on both sides in St. Mary's Ryken's 14-1 victory over Elizabeth Seton. She went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs, a double, a triple, and three runs scored, and tossed 15 strikeouts through six innings pitched.
Kaitlyn Curry, Gwynn Park
Curry, a senior, went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, a home run, and a triple in Gwynn Park's 24-3 blowout win over Largo. She also had three RBIs and a double in the Yellowjackets' 26-1 win over Friendly.
Jordyn Greever, Huntingtown
The senior and Frostburg State commit went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and two doubles, along with 12 strikeouts in five innings pitched in Huntingtown's 24-3 blowout victory over McDonough.
Allyson DeLisi, Good Counsel
DeLisi, a senior and Florida Tech commit, pitched a complete game and tossed 13 strikeouts in Good Counsel's 3-0 shutout win over Elizabeth Seton.
Abby Pitz, Notre Dame Prep
Pitz, a junior, went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, a triple, and three runs scored in Notre Dame Prep's 19-1 victory over Roland Park Country.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
The senior and USC-Aiken commit was phenomenal in the circle by pitching a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Leonardtown's 19-0 shutout win over Westlake.
Taylor Smith, Catoctin
The senior and Virginia commit pitched a complete game and struck out 17 batters in Catoctin's 2-0 shutout victory over Brunswick. She also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the Cougars' 16-9 victory over Liberty.
Taylor Castle, Northeast
Castle, a senior and Shepherd commit, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with an impressive six RBIs and two doubles in Northeast's 14-0 shutout win over North County.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App