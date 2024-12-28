Vote: Who Was the Top Performer at the Rockville Holiday Boys Basketball Classic
The annual Rockville Holiday Classic took place at Rockville High School (Maryland) on December 26-27, as Rockville, Wootton, Seneca Valley, and Woodbridge all participated.
On Day 1, Woodbridge beat Wootton 57-41, while Seneca Valley cruised past Rockville, 65-48. On Day 2, Wootton crushed Seneca Valley by the score of 65-38, while Woodbridge slipped by Rockville, 68-66 in a thriller.
Now is the time to ask the question: Who was the Top Performer at the Rockville Holiday Classic?
Here are nine worthy candidates who deserve the most recognition from their performances.
Voting concludes Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Kaci Jones-Carr, Woodbridge
The six-foot junior guard had himself two impressive performances on both days. Jones-Carr scored 18 points in the Vikings’ win over Wootton on Thursday. Then, he dropped an impressive 29 points in the team’s nail-biting victory over Rockville on Friday.
Jayden Moise, Seneca Valley
The 5’11 junior guard had a couple of strong performances in the tournament. Moise dropped 16 points in the Screamin’ Eagles’ win over Rockville, along with 14 points in the loss to Wootton.
Chase Mitchell, Wootton
In the Patriots’ victory over Seneca on Friday, the 5’10 point guard went off for 20 points, including 17 in the second half. Mitchell converted four shots from three-point range.
Ben Scholes, Rockville
The junior forward helped keep the Rams neck-and-neck with Woodbridge in the loss, as he scored a team-high 21 points.
David Acuff, Woodbridge
The 6’3 senior forward contributed to the Vikings’ win over Wootton with 15 points.
Cam’ron Austin, Woodbridge
The sophomore also helped the Vikings to victory over Wootton with 13 points. Austin made three shots from three-point range.
J.J. Green, Seneca Valley
The 5’7 junior was the second Eagles player along with Moise to put up double-digits in the win over Rockville, finishing with 11 points.
Rami Halim, Rockville
The 5’10 senior guard put up a solid effort in the Rams’ loss to Woodbridge with 13 points, including three buckets from behind the arc.
Lucas Matthews, Rockville
The senior forward stepped up in the Rams’ close defeat to Woodbridge with 10 points, including a dunk in the fourth quarter.