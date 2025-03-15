WATCH: Cambridge-South Dorchester and Largo Capture Maryland State Titles in Thrilling Fashion
College Park. Md - A championship drought ended while a title chapter was written at the Maryland state public boys basketball finals at the University of Maryland.
Cambridge-South Dorchester won the Class 1A prize with a 36-33 overtime decision over SEED School while Largo withstood New Town, 60-58, for the 2A crown.
Here’s some takeaways from Day 1 of the state boys finals
The wait is over for Cambridge-South Dorchester
It’s mission accomplished for Cambridge-South Dorchester, which won its first state championship since 1996.
The Vikings (26-2 overall) lost to Edmondson in last year’s 1A state final.
“We circled these (2025 state final) dates the next day. We were just ready,” said Cambridge coach Sean Tucker. “We no longer felt like we’re just here, when we walked in today were were supposed to be here and that’s a different mindset.”
The Vikings fell, 69-65, to Edmondson in the 2024 final. A rematch was expected Friday, but Edmondson was knocked off by SEED School in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
Tucker said his team’s focus didn’t change.
“March is madness…if you’re playing today or a couple of days ago, you’re good,” . “Obviously, we wanted to see a rematch with the team we lost to, but it’s not how the cards fell this year.”
Sterling Perkins somehow made his final shot count
Sterling Perkins didn’t have a stellar performance shooting the ball for Cambridge-South Dorchester Friday. His last one, however, sent reverberations from College Park to the Eastern Shore.
Perkins’ basket with 0.4 seconds left in overtime gave Cambridge-South Dorchester its first state title in 29 years. The senior guard finished with 13 points.
In the first overtime title game since 2022, Perkins got his hands on teammate Thomas Wilson’s miss with about four seconds left. He lost the ball coming down, but picked it up.
With his back to the basket and two SEED defenders on him, Perkins flipped a shot with his left hand into the basket.
It was only the points in the four-minute extra session.
“I saw the rebound so I crashed, got the ball in my hands,” said Perkins, who made four-of-15 shots. “I don’t know how I laid it up, but it went in.”
Speaking of shooting….
Friday’s game was one for the ages (for wrong the reason)
Teams often struggle, going from a high school court to the bigger college regulation court at Xfinity Center.
Cambridge-South Dorchester and SEED hit a different level Friday. In the lowest-scoring game in the 78-year history of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the teams combined to shoot 19-percent.
The Vikings finished 10-of-61 (16.4 percent). Perkins and senior Koby Ennals combined for nine field goals.
The rest of the team shot one-for-32. Cambridge-South Dorchester was three-of-24 from the 3-point circle.
And the Vikings, somehow, found a way.
“All you have to do is win by one,” said Tucker.
Despite Friday’s loss, SEED School hopes to build on postseason run
The proverbial clock struck midnight on SEED School Friday. The Sabers were undone by poor shooting as well as 21 turnovers.
It was the first state final for the Baltimore City school which stunned then two-time defending champ and previously undefeated Edmondson in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“We made the analogy of the U.S. hockey team, the ‘Miracle on Ice,’” SEED coach Edward Green Jr. said. “They beat the Russians … but then they still had to beat [Finland] to get the gold medal. So, we beat the bullies in the semi[finals], but we still had to finish the deal against Cambridge.”
The Sabers (19-6) shot just 12-of-54, including 0-for-6 in overtime. Senior guard Tyler Dubose finished with nine points for SEED, and Merdi Tshiabide had a game-best 15 rebounds.
Tshiabide, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, guards Chase Pralieu (sophomore) and Khaled Al-Mateen started Friday. Green, who came to SEED four years ago after coaching stints at Gilman School (assistant) and Woodlawn (head), has six underclassmen scheduled to return.
“Nobody expected us to get this far,” Green said. “We got the huge win over Edmondson in the semi[finals], which is kind of like Baltimore bragging rights. The goal was just to put our school on the map, to let people know who SEED is moving forward. And [we] got a great group of guys coming back. So, we’re looking at the example that Cambridge set. We’re looking to be right back here next year.”
Perfect ending for Largo’s Cam Ward
In the moments after the final buzzer sounded in Friday’s Class 2A state final, Cam Ward sprinted towards the throngs of Largo fans in the stands. He jumped on a table and raised his hands.
The 6-foot-8 forward/center has casted a huge shadow since arriving at the Prince George’s County (Md.) school four years ago. He ended his career with a second straight state championship.
“It’s complete,” Ward said. “Back to back, everything is just complete. Nothing else to prove. Nothing else to say to anybody.”
The resume: a state public school record 2,716 points, three 2A state final trips, two state titles and a Prince George’s County championship.
Ward, who will play for Michigan State next season, finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Ward, the No. 1 senior prospect in Maryland, easily could’ve gone to DMV and national powerhouse schools like DeMatha Catholic, Gonzaga College (D.C.) or Paul VI Catholic (Va.) or any out-of-state national programs.
But Ward decided to play for his dad, Robert, at Largo, where his mother, Ayana Ball-Ward, is athletic director.
“It’s the greatest decision I’ve made in my life,” said Ward, whose brother, Canaan, is a sophomore guard. “Just to stay here with my teammates and the people I grew up with…these are my brothers.”
Two the hard way for Largo
The Lions (24-3) became the first team to go back-to-back in Class 2A since Baltimore City College (2009 and 2010).
It wasn’t easy as a potential game-winning 3-pointer missed at the buzzer. The Lions need overtime to eliminate Dunbar in the semifinals Wednesday.
Three of Largo’s final four postseason victories were by a total margin of 11 points.
“Being the tougher team and staying together helps us through games and the entire season,” said Lions sophomore point guard Ayden Ashe. “I never felt once we were going to lose.”
Almost for New Town
A second title in three seasons for New Town came up short Friday as Liggins’ 3-pointer caromed off the back iron.
The Titans (27-2) battled back from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth to get into position. Senior guard Justus Stanton had 13 points.
“He (Liggins) had an opportunity with the good look at the 3 and I think he hits that shot nine times out of 10. But it just didn’t fall our way today,” said New Town coach Derek Wise, whose squad beat Largo in the 2023 final. “Maybe another inch and he makes that shot, but it just didn’t fall our way today.”