WATCH: South River and North Point Celebrate Maryland Girls Basketball Titles in Championship Thriller
College Park, Md. - It was finally “One Shining Moment” for North Point and South River Friday evening, winning Maryland state public girls championships at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
South River captured the Class 3A title with a 56-45 come-from-behind decision over Oakland Mills while North Point breezed past Western, 61-30.
Here are some takeaways from Championship Friday at Maryland
Eight memorable minutes for South River
In its biggest game in nearly 40 years, South River (23-6 overall) found another level in the final quarter Friday. The Anne Arundel County school scored 19 straight points, outscoring Oakland Mills, 21-5.
The Seahawks simply wore down the Howard County (Md.) champions.
“We’re able to go on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter because we’re just getting nonstop fresh legs. [Oakland Mills] ran out of gas,” said South River coach Mike Zivic, whose team went eight-of-13 in the final frame. “Depth was our game plan all year, [though] it took a while. Thought it’d work a little sooner.”
Eight unforgettable minutes for Oakland Mills
Oakland Mills’ fans jumped to its feet after Destiny Macharia’s dropped a 3-pointer from behind the college line.
The scoreboard inside Xfinity Center read Oakland Mills 43, South River 37. The Scorpions were about six minutes away from a championship.
Then, it was gone. Oakland Mills (24-5) didn’t score again until 30 seconds remained in regulation.
The Scorpions missed 11 straight shots after Macharia’s 3-pointer, finishing two-for-13 in the fourth. They missed their first eight 3-point attempts.
Oakland Mills coach Mike Coughlan focused on the progression of the program that won just two games four years ago.
“We just needed one more quarter of growth, that’s it,” said Coughlan, who guided Reservoir boys to the 2019 3A state final in 2019. “I couldn’t be more prouder of these kids.”
Pain to joy for South River
A rash of ACL injuries ravaged South River’s hopes last season. It came full circle Friday with the program’s first state championship since 1986.
Kiara West, who lost her sophomore season last year to an ACL, scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. West, who had a game-best 10 rebounds, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
It was the perfect storm this season for the Seahawks, who’ve been among the best in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league, only to find heartache in the Class 4A region playoffs.
“I’ve had some great teams in the past, and I think the ball just didn’t bounce our way, and that’s life,” said South River coach Mike Zivic, who was an assistant on the last Seahawk team to reach the state final in 2005. “But this team has been through [a lot] off the court and on the court, and to be able to be here and watch them mature and grow is just amazing. … It’s been a blessing to be able to share this with them.”
Resounding return to the top for North Point
After dispatching of last year’s state champ Clarksburg in the semifinals, North Point put a near historic effort Friday to claim its first title since 2013.
Nine players scored for the Eagles (24-3), who led by as many as 36 points. The 31-point final margin is the largest in a girls state championship game since 2008.
“We knew we [were] a better team,” said North Point sophomore guard Dottie Eatmon. “We played our North Point basketball, and the score should have been like that.”
Eagles coach Mike Serpone said the team recalibrated after a loss to its Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival Leonardtown in late January. The Eagles didn’t lose another game including revenge wins over Leonardtown in the SMAC title game and East Region playoffs.
North Point eliminated 2024 4A finalist Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the state quarterfinals. The Eagles won their six postseason games by an average of 20 points.
Double milestone for North Point coach Mike Serpone
In addition to winning the program’s second title, Mike Serpone gained his 300th victory at North Point.
“Pretty awesome,” said Serpone, who’s 300-61 in 14 seasons. “You don’t get that far without and that many wins without great players.”
Long night for Western
The Western Doves’ hope of a second 4A state title in four seasons never took flight Friday. The Baltimore (Md.) school never led after an opening 8-0 run by North Point.
The Doves (22-4) shot 10-of-53, including three-of-21 from 3-point range. They were out-rebounded, 42-32.
Western coach Tasha Townsend thought her team had a chance at the start of the second half.
“They were only up seven at the break. All we needed was two stops and we’re right back in the game. They were trying to rush the comeback. It was two passes and a shot. That’s where the game got away from us.”
Let’s give a moment for sportsmanship
During the postgame awards ceremony Friday evening, each North Point player, after receiving their championship medal, went over to the line of Western players and coaches and shook hands.
In a winter postseason nationally that has seen unfortunate incidents in indoor track, wrestling and basketball, it was good to see something positive.