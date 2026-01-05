Yale’s Ivy League Lacrosse Success Keeps Tracing Back to Baltimore with the Bulldogs latest MIAA Addition
Throughout the years in college lacrosse, many of the nation’s top programs — particularly those in power conferences — have consistently leaned on talent developed in the MIAA. In several cases, former MIAA standouts have played meaningful roles in helping those programs reach historic highs. One of the clearest and most recent examples of that pipeline can be found at an Ivy League institution that has become synonymous with sustained success: Yale University.
A Proven Formula at an Ivy League Power
Yale Lacrosse has been a model of consistency under head coach Andy Shay, one of the longest-tenured coaches in the sport, who is preparing to begin his 23rd season guiding the Bulldogs. During Shay’s tenure, Yale has become a perennial winner, regularly competing for Ivy League titles and earning multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. That steady climb reached its peak in 2018, when Yale captured the first national championship in program history.
MIAA Roots Run Deep in New Haven
Along the way, Shay’s program has featured a steady presence of former MIAA student-athletes. Among them was Jackson Morrill of McDonogh, who played a starring role on that historic 2018 championship team. That connection to Maryland lacrosse has not faded with time. In fact, it continues to strengthen.
The Next Wave Headed to Yale
Looking ahead to the present roster, four former MIAA competitors are currently part of Yale’s 2026 squad. Beyond that, two additional MIAA players from the Class of 2026 are committed to join the Bulldogs next year, extending the pipeline from Baltimore to New Haven. One of those future Bulldogs made his decision official on Halloween in 2025.
That commitment belongs to 3-star Loyola Blakefield midfielder Liam Finkel.
Balancing Tradition, Academics, and Opportunity
Finkel, a product of the Baltimore Crabs club program, has been a key contributor for head coach Will Haus at Loyola Blakefield and has played a role in helping establish the Dons’ recent run of success. When it came time to choose a college destination, Finkel pointed to Yale’s academic reputation and its rich lacrosse history as the primary factors in his decision. For him, the opportunity to challenge himself both on the field and in the classroom — while playing for Coach Shay and becoming part of Yale’s tradition — represented a dream scenario.
With his commitment, Finkel now becomes part of a long line of MIAA products who have helped shape Yale Lacrosse. After helping lay the foundation for Haus’ program at Loyola Blakefield, he now has the chance to continue his development, contribute to a proven Ivy League powerhouse, and pursue an elite education as the Bulldogs’ MIAA pipeline moves forward.