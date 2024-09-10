Shooting threat forces Boston high school to cancel football game
Dedham High School (Massachusetts) was forced to cancel its season-opening football game with Dover Sherborn High, Friday, after the Boston area high school received a threat of a student planning to "shoot up a football game."
The threat came on Friday morning when an anonymous caller phoned the school, from a blocked number, and told police of a rumor that gun violence would take place at the game. No other details were provided by the caller.
According to a joint statement from Dedham Public Schools Superintendent Nan Murphy and Dedham Police Chief Mike D'Entrement the threat was taken seriously and an investigation was launched immediately. Shortly after 3 pm on Friday, officials announced that the game would go forward as scheduled, with increased police presence and security measures that would require all fans to enter through a single gate and no one would be allowed to enter the venue with any bags or containers.
“While we have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat, the district is proceeding with extreme caution,” said the initial statement. “It is critical that families and students in attendance remain vigilant.”
Those plans changed about an hour later when the school system shared a Facebook post stating that the game had been canceled.
Dover Sherborn officials made a similar announcement shortly thereafter and they also announced the cancelation of Saturday's junior varsity game between the two schools.
“While this threat remains unsubstantiated as of this post, it is a troubling reminder that, especially in the wake of yet another school shooting, our school community is unfortunately not immune,” wrote Dedham School Committee Vice Chair Stephen Acosta on another Facebook post.
Adding to the safety concerns is the fact that this threat came just days after four people were killed, including an assistant football coach, and nine others were injured in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School. The alleged shooter was a 14-year old student who police said had been previously investigated for making online threats about a school shooting.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI serves as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App