10 Questions With Grosse Pointe North Girls Hockey Player Josie Cueter
Grosse Pointe (Michigan) North girls hockey player Josie Cueter has displayed her offensive prowess since she started playing at 7 years old.
Despite a heavy roster turnover from last season – and competing with several “friends and friends of friends” playing for the first time – Cueter continued to produce, scoring 35 goals among 48 points in the Norsemen’s opening 13 games.
Primarily an unselfish top-line center, Cueter often drops back and plays defense so other teammates have opportunities to score.
“She’s just an all-star,” Grosse Pointe North coach Taylor Shaheen said. “I’m so sad she’ll be leaving me next year.”
Cueter recently answered 10 questions for High School on SI (answers edited for brevity and clarity):
What is your first memory of playing ice hockey?
“I remember when I was about 8 years old. I was a real shy kid and I was looking over at my dad on the glass cheering. It’s so vivid to me, not knowing which hand to hold the stick when I’m skating. I think the coach and dad showed me.”
What makes you feel good about yourself on the ice?
“When I see those new girls out there. They always look happy even when they are falling or spinning around on the ice. They always put me in a good mood.”
On team bus trips, what is the best conversation topic?
“Our team loves listening to loud music. Maddie Pflaum, our goalie, brings a big speaker. (Laughing) there’s more screaming than talking. To get pumped up for games, we sing loud to songs with a strong chorus.”
What is your superpower?
“My ability to bring everyone together, make sure no one is left out and everyone is included. This team is a good example of that. I try to make them feel good as players.”
What’s your favorite part of the day?
“I’m definitely a night person. Before I go to bed, I like feeling accomplished, knowing I did everything I could that day.”
What do you think we should be doing to care for the planet?
“That’s a tough one. There are so many things. If I could, I would have everyone listen to music. Music brightens everyone’s day.”
If you were a teacher, which subject do you think would be the most fun to teach?
“I would probably teach math. I know a lot of kids struggle with math and I like to make people to understand. It’s a hard subject and I would like to make it easier for kids.”
What do you want to do when you “grow up?”
“When I grow up, I don’t know what job I want. I’m excited to become a mom and raise my kids.”
Who are your biggest influences?
“I would say my dad, John. He spent countless hours of his time to make sure I have everything I need. My mom, Mary, also. She does an endless amount of things for me. She’s always the one cheering for me in the stands and driving me around.”
If you were a candy bar, which brand would you be?
“Twix. It’s a good combination, a little bit of everything.”