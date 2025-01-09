10 Questions With Mid-Michigan Alliance Girls Hockey Player Maggie Lux
Mid-Michigan Alliance junior forward Maggie Lux is looking forward to displaying her playmaking skills during Saturday’s Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL) College Showcase at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan.
The team’s leading scorer with 12 goals among 26 points in nine games, Lux, who started playing at age seven, combines an “aggressive” playing style with a team-first attitude.
“Hockey is such a huge part of my life and has been since I can even remember,” Lux said. “I would 110 percent recommend playing hockey to all other girls out there. It is a great way to get outside your comfort zone of doing the more basic sports and teaches you so many valuable life lessons.”
During Saturday’s event, in which a number of college coaches and scouts will be in attendance, Lux will compete in the skating event of the skills competition and will lead Mid-Michigan Alliance against Division 1 state runner-up Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal.
Athletic departments within Michigan’s major universities do not sanction women’s hockey and Saturday’s showcase will help players like Lux, who aspires to compete at the college level.
Lux recently answered 10 questions for High School on SI (answers were edited for brevity and clarity):
Are you excited to compete in this weekend’s showcase?
“I am extremely excited to participate and compete with highly skilled players and be able to show the college coaches who are attending what kind of person and player I am on and off the ice. I have been thinking about our game against Liggett ever since they beat us in the state playoffs. Ever since then, I really just wanted to show everyone that our team is capable of beating another top-tier program like Liggett. I also think this is a great opportunity to just showcase myself and how I contribute to my team.”
Are you excited about entering the skills competition? How do you think it will improve the showcase?
“This skills competition is a huge deal for me and I am very excited to participate. I think this really improves the showcase by having something that all teams can participate and show their talents and players get to represent their team and show how much it means to them.”
What is your favorite hockey memory as a youth?
“This is a very tough question for me because I have two huge ones. My first was when I played for the Gladwin (Michigan) Gladiators and our team went undefeated for the entire season and capped off the year with a state championship win. This was one of the best feelings, just hearing the last buzzer go off knowing we went 52-0 and we all just threw our gloves up in the air and started to celebrate. My second favorite memory was winning states with the Kalkaska K-Stars and going to the national tournament in Irvine, California. Our games there didn't quite have the outcomes we were looking for, but it was overall a super cool and amazing opportunity that I will never forget.”
Why is playing hockey important to you and would you recommend it to other girls?
“Playing hockey is important to me because I started so young and at first, I just played because of my older brother and my dad. But now I have found my own talents and creativity in the game and it makes me want to keep working hard and becoming a better player to take my skills to the next level. One of my favorite parts is the people you meet, including coaches, teammates, other players and the parents up in the bleachers. There have been so many people that I have met because of the sport and because it is a small community you really get to know people and will create life-long friendships and mentors.”
How would you describe your playing style?
“I would say my type of playing style is aggressive and just putting out 100 percent on every shift no matter how tired I am. I am the person on the bench who always wants to be out there. My coach will ask if I'm ready to go out and the answer is always: ‘Yes.’ Everyone always tells me that I play like I'm 6 foot tall and I was always confused what they meant, but now I can see. I also have a very smart understanding of the game and comprehend things quickly and read plays very well. I am an excellent passer and always have my eyes up looking for the next pass and where to go with the puck. I feel confident with the puck on my stick and I'm not afraid to take another player one on one, no matter who it is.”
What is your favorite movie and how many times have you seen it? Favorite scene?
“My favorite movie, by far, would be High School Musical 2. I have watched this movie too many times than I can even count. Definitely over 50 times. Whenever I don't know what to pick, it is my go-to. My favorite part is at the very end when they all start to sing together and just all come together and I love the song they sing.”
What is your favorite musical group currently and what is your go-to locker-room song?
“I wouldn't say I have a favorite group, but I love listening to single artists like Megan Moroney, Gracie Abrams, and Drake. My go-to locker room song would have to be Kiss Me Thru the Phone by Soulja Boy. It always gets everyone hype and it's just a really classic song.”
What is the funniest on-ice hockey moment you remember? Do you still laugh about it?
“My funniest hockey moment would have to be last year when my teammates put tape on the bottom of my skates. I couldn't figure out why I couldn't stay on my feet and was so confused why I just kept falling over. We still laugh about it today when someone will bring it up in the locker room and gets everyone to start laughing.”
What is your favorite hobby/activity away from the rink?
“My favorite activity outside of the rink would just have to be spending time with friends and family. I am a very social person and love just talking to my friends and hanging out with them. I also play soccer and golf so when I am not at hockey, I am usually kicking or hitting a ball around somewhere.”
Do you hope Michigan’s top universities will sanction women’s hockey as a team sport soon?
“I think every girls hockey player asked this question will have the same answer and that is YES! There is very little opportunity in women's hockey because there are not many girls who play. I think that the more schools that sanction women's hockey as a team sport will gain a lot of support and will create more girls to want to play because they have more opportunities to take their skills to the next level. Everyone who plays any sport in general hopes to be able to take their skills and talents further in life than just high school. I think with colleges doing this there will be an overwhelming number of girls who will continue to strive and challenge themselves to make it even further.”