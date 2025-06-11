2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school baseball state tournament: Top players in the semifinals
The Michigan high school baseball season comes to a close this weekend, as the state semifinals take place on Thursday (6/12) and Friday (6/13). State champions will be crowned on Saturday (6/14).
High School on SI has everything covered until the final out. Here is a list of the top players remaining in the state tournament.
Top players in Michigan high school baseball state semifinals
1. Luke Lacourse - Senior Pitcher/Third Baseman - Bay City Western
A Michigan State commit, Lacourse threw ten strikeouts against Hudsonville to advance to the semis. Bay City Western will be tough to beat if Lacourse is on the mound.
2. Michael Zielinski - Senior Pitcher - Hartland
A Wright State commit, Zielinski has been in top form for Hartland, including a 13-strikeout performance against Livonia Franklin in the conference tournament. If he can dominate in a similar fashion this weekend, the Eagles have a chance to win it all.
3. Luke Crighton - Junior Infielder/Pitcher - Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Crighton is one of the best two-way players in the state, getting it done on the mound and in the batters box this season. The Indiana commit will likely be the ace for OLSM as a senior.
4. Brendan Thompson - Senior Infielder - Forest Hills Eastern
Thompson is committed to California State University and is arguably the best infielder in the state of Michigan. Thompson has been a main contributor in a dominant season for Forest Hills Eastern.
5. Luke Demasse - Senior Pitcher/Infielder - Dakota
DeMasse is one of the hardest throwers in the state and is committed to Ball State. With the ability to contribute at the plate as well, he is a large reason the Cougars are in the final four.
6. Hudson Brzustewicz - Junior Shortstop/Pitcher - Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
The Notre Dame commit is one of the most dangerous hitters in the state. Brzustewicz is a top player in the class of 2026 and can hit one over the fence each time he steps to the plate.
7. Dane Lezotte - Junior Infielder - Grosse Pointe South
Lezotte is one of the hottest hitters in the state, sitting at a .450 average in the playoffs after a .405 regular season average. Currently uncommitted, he could tremendously help his recruiting this weekend.
8. Jadon Ford - Senior P/OF/IF - Dakota
Ford hit .410 over the regular season to go along with 15 stolen bases. The swiss army knife is committed to Lansing Community College.
9. Max Ferrick - Senior Outfielder/Pitcher - Forest Hills Eastern
A four-year starter, Ferrick is uncommitted but has received interest from Davenport (DII). He has the kind of power that can change a game with one swing.
