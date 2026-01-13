Former Detroit High School Football Star Finds a New College Home in the Big 12
Jalen Thompson from Detroit, Michigan, was a prep star on the gridiron at Detroit football powerhouse Cass Tech. Thompson has always been a standout on defense. He was the consensus best defensive lineman in the state of Michigan for the 2023 class. He was a significant reason Cass Tech reached the Division 1 semifinals in 2022, where the Technicians lost an overtime thriller to Belleville, 29-28.
Thompson was rated a 4-star recruit and ultimately committed to Michigan State under Mel Tucker. He stayed in East Lansing during the coaching change from Tucker to Jonathan Smith, but he decided to move on from Michigan State at the beginning of the Pat Fitzgerald era.
Jalen Thompson hits the Transfer Portal
Thompson had plenty of options coming out of the portal thanks to his veteran experience and football acumen, but in the end, he decided to join Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils beat out two of college football's best programs, Notre Dame and Indiana, for the senior edge rusher.
From Cass Tech to College
Thompson's senior year at Cass Tech was dominant, as he posted 53 tackles, 15 TFLs, and 12 sacks. He was a unanimous First-Team All-State selection and the State Champs Player of the Year Award winner, showcasing his elite ability. Thompson racked up 30 career sacks and was always a force in the Detroit Public School League. Few edge rushers have had the impact that he did at the prep level in Michigan.
Thompson has had a nice college career too, posting 66 tackles, 13 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks in his three years at Michigan State. The former Cass Tech standout will look to have one more strong season at the collegiate level before heading to the NFL.
Arizona State Remains Active in the Portal
Arizona State has been one of the most active programs early in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, aggressively working to re-shape its roster under Dillingham. In addition to Thompson, the Sun Devils have secured two known additions in junior offensive lineman Luke Baklenko and sophomore tight end Kristian Ingman, signaling early efforts to bolster all areas of the roster.
ASU continues to target multiple portal prospects across key areas such as quarterback, receiver, and defensive back, aiming to fill holes and add experience.
On the outgoing side, former starting quarterback Sam Leavitt has re-entered the portal, and the program has seen other contributors—including a standout running back—officially enter the transfer market.