Michigan Girls High School Hockey League Showcase Introduces Meet And Greet, Skills Event
Mid-Michigan Alliance hockey coach Colleen Linehan hopes her players receive a well-rounded experience during Saturday’s Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL) College Showcase.
One of the league’s outliers, Mid-Michigan Alliance’s roster is comprised of players near Saginaw, Michigan. Most did not grow up playing against their league rivals from metro Detroit and Linehan anticipates individuals from all three of the league’s groups will be able to socialize at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan, in ways that are not available during “regular” matchups.
“They’re pretty excited with all the teams getting to be under one roof,” said Linehan, adding the new skills competition will add another dimension to the annual event. “With our team not being from the Detroit/Ann Arbor area, most of our (players) do know the girls from the other teams.
“This is a nice way to see how high school girls' hockey has progressed.”
One way is to continue highlighting the league’s top players to college-level coaches and scouts. Among Michigan’s top universities, women’s hockey is not sanctioned above the club level. Linehan remains eager to help that change.
“The quality of play is exponentially higher,” Linehan said. “ an honor for the girls to get recognition. Quite a few want to go on and play in college.”
During Saturday’s showcase, each MGHSHL team will play one game, which will count as a regular-season contest, at one of the arena’s three rinks, capped by the skills event.
“This is one of the most exciting events we host all season,” said Paul Buscemi, who serves as committee chairperson and member of the MGHSHL Board of Directors. “It’s a chance for every team to show their best, and the skills competition is a fan favorite that highlights the incredible individual talent in the league.”
MGHSHL College Showcase Schedule
Here is Saturday’s schedule of events for the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL) College Showcase at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan:
Rink No. 1
Bloomfield vs. Cranbrook, 10:15 a.m.
• Grosse Pointe South vs. Traverse City, 11:45 a.m.
• St. Mary/St. Catherine vs. Livonia United, 1:15 p.m.
• Grosse Pointe University Liggett vs. Mid-Michigan Alliance, 2:45 p.m.
• Skills Competition, 4:15 p.m.
Rink No. 3
• Plymouth/Canton/Salem vs. Northville, 10 a.m.
• Washtenaw United vs. Grosse Pointe North, 11:30 a.m.
• Sacred Heart vs. Livingston United, 1 p.m.
• Walled Lake vs. Greater Flint United, 2:30 p.m.
Rink No. 5
• Regina vs. Downriver United, 9:55 a.m.
• Ann Arbor Huron/Skyline vs. St. Clair Shores, 11:25 a.m.
• Troy United vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer JV, 12:55 p.m.
• Mercy vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2:25 p.m.