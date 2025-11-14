Michigan High School Wrestling Program Suspended For Hazing Incident
Just days before the official start of high school wrestling in Michigan, the wrestlers at Dundee High School have been put on hold.
According to a report by FOX 2 Detroit, an investigation is underway into an alleged hazing incident.
Superintendent Scott Leach sent a letter to the community in Dundee informing them that high school administration and the school resource officer have started an investigation into the matter. Also, an additional Title IX investigation has been started by the Thrun Law Firm.
Investigation Started Last Month Regarding Dundee High School Wrestling
“The investigation began last month after I received an anonymous complaint regarding alleged hazing involving wrestling team members,” the letter from Leach read. “The high school administration and school resource officer immediately launched an investigation of the matter consistent with our school policies and procedures.”
Interviews with members of the wrestling team, coaches of the wrestling program and parents provided videotaped evidence of “additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members.”
No timeline in terms of when the investigation could conclude was provided by Leach, as they are currently still in the offseason process of the year.
Program Has Captured Last Seven State Championships in Michigan
Dundee is a powerhouse in Michigan high school wrestling, capturing the last seven Class C state championships and 10 of the past 12 overall. They are 16-time state champions, adding seven more runner-up trophies to the collection.
The date for practice to begin in Michigan high school wrestling is November 17, with the first official date of competition set for December 3. Team districts are to take place February 11-12 with individual districts on February 14.
Team wrestling finals for state are February 27-28, with individual finals taking place March 6-7 from Ford Field in Detroit.
Legendary Tim Roberts Previously Led Dundee to Success
For much of that successful run, Dundee was coached by Tim Roberts, a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He went 574-80-1 from 2000-2022, winning 10 state titles, six runner-up trophies and crowning 55 individual state champions.
Stoney Buell and Casey Swiderski both were four-time individual champions and part of four team state championship runs under Dundee, who served nine seasons as an assistant when the program was under the direction of Jim Wittslager and won four state titles.
Currently, Nate Hall and Garrett Stevens serve as co-head coaches, taking over for Roberts in 2022.