High School

Michigan High School Wrestling Program Suspended For Hazing Incident

An alleged hazing incident has resulted in the Dundee wrestling program being paused

Dana Becker

Dundee freshman Braeden Davis carries the Michigan flag, while seniors Christian Killion, Dennis Root, and Jaxon Guinn carry the Dundee Viking banner showing 11 state titles in the grand march at Wings Event Center February 29, 2020. The three seniors were part of the wrestling club at a young age. Dundee won its 12th title beating Richmond 44-18.
Dundee freshman Braeden Davis carries the Michigan flag, while seniors Christian Killion, Dennis Root, and Jaxon Guinn carry the Dundee Viking banner showing 11 state titles in the grand march at Wings Event Center February 29, 2020. The three seniors were part of the wrestling club at a young age. Dundee won its 12th title beating Richmond 44-18. / TOM HAWLEY/Monroe News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just days before the official start of high school wrestling in Michigan, the wrestlers at Dundee High School have been put on hold.

According to a report by FOX 2 Detroit, an investigation is underway into an alleged hazing incident.

Superintendent Scott Leach sent a letter to the community in Dundee informing them that high school administration and the school resource officer have started an investigation into the matter. Also, an additional Title IX investigation has been started by the Thrun Law Firm.

Investigation Started Last Month Regarding Dundee High School Wrestling

“The investigation began last month after I received an anonymous complaint regarding alleged hazing involving wrestling team members,” the letter from Leach read. “The high school administration and school resource officer immediately launched an investigation of the matter consistent with our school policies and procedures.”

Interviews with members of the wrestling team, coaches of the wrestling program and parents provided videotaped evidence of “additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members.”

No timeline in terms of when the investigation could conclude was provided by Leach, as they are currently still in the offseason process of the year.

Program Has Captured Last Seven State Championships in Michigan

Dundee is a powerhouse in Michigan high school wrestling, capturing the last seven Class C state championships and 10 of the past 12 overall. They are 16-time state champions, adding seven more runner-up trophies to the collection.

The date for practice to begin in Michigan high school wrestling is November 17, with the first official date of competition set for December 3. Team districts are to take place February 11-12 with individual districts on February 14.

Team wrestling finals for state are February 27-28, with individual finals taking place March 6-7 from Ford Field in Detroit.

Legendary Tim Roberts Previously Led Dundee to Success

For much of that successful run, Dundee was coached by Tim Roberts, a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He went 574-80-1 from 2000-2022, winning 10 state titles, six runner-up trophies and crowning 55 individual state champions.

Stoney Buell and Casey Swiderski both were four-time individual champions and part of four team state championship runs under Dundee, who served nine seasons as an assistant when the program was under the direction of Jim Wittslager and won four state titles.

Currently, Nate Hall and Garrett Stevens serve as co-head coaches, taking over for Roberts in 2022.

More Michigan High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Michigan