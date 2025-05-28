Top 25 Michigan High School Baseball State Rankings (05/27/25)
The regular season for Michigan high school baseball is complete. The district semifinals and finals will commence this weekend (May 30-31), and High School on SI is ranking the top teams heading into the postseason.
Here is a list of the best teams in the Mitten.
Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (05/27/25)
1. Dakota (27-6)
The Cougars were scheduled to play Anchor Bay for senior day on May 21, but it was canceled due to inclement weather. Instead, the seniors will be celebrated on May 27 in a matchup against Fraser. Dakota will play Chippewa Valley in the district (28) semifinal.
2. Bay City Western (26-7)
Bay City Western went 2-2 last week, with wins against Swartz Creek and Flushing and losses to Howell and Northville. The Warriors play Midland Dow in the first round of districts on May 27, and the winner faces Bay City Central in the district (2) semifinal.
3. De La Salle (23-7)
De La Salle took down Warren Woods Tower in the first round of districts (27) last week by a score of 10-0. The Pilots are set to play Roseville next in the semifinal, and the winner will play either Fraser or Warren Cousino in the final.
4. Hudsonville (31-3)
The Eagles swept Hamilton last week (5-1, 3-0) to complete their regular season. Hudsonville is set to play Zeeland East in the district (5) semifinal next.
5. Grosse Pointe South (29-6)
Grosse Pointe South fell to Brother Rice (2-1) on May 21, but it came back to beat Rochester (4-1) on May 24. The Blue Devils are awaiting their opponent in the district (22) semifinal, and it will be either Detroit East English or St. Clair Shores Lakeview.
6. Dexter (29-6)
The Dreadnaughts broke the school record for wins last week, previously held by teams from 2012 and 2024. Dexter is set to play Ann Arbor Huron in the district (12) semifinal next.
7. Jenison (26-5)
Jenison walked off Byron Center to win the Ottawa-Kent (OK) Green title last week and complete a three-game sweep. The Wildcats are set to play Holland West Ottawa in the first round of districts (5) next on May 27.
8. Saline (29-5)
Saline is preparing for a district (12) semifinal game, but it doesn’t know its opponent yet. The Hornets are awaiting the winner of a first round matchup between Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Skyline, taking place on May 27.
9. Forest Hills Eastern (28-1)
After a stellar regular season, Forest Hills Eastern is set to play East Grand Rapids in the district (42) semifinal next. If they move on, the Hawks will play either Grand Rapids Catholic Central or Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy.
10. Sterling Heights Stevenson (24-7)
The Titans went 3-0 last week, taking down Troy, Brother Rice and Utica, respectively. Sterling Heights Stevenson will play Utica Ford in the district (26) semifinal next.
11. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (21-12)
The Eaglets ended their regular season by splitting a doubleheader against Hartland on May 24. OLSM will play Detroit Country Day in the district (58) semifinal next.
12. Spring Lake (27-3)
Spring Lake swept Holland 3-0 last week with a run differential of 26-5. The Lakers are in the district (41) semifinal and will play either Grand Rapids West Catholic or Allendale.
13. Romeo (23-7)
Romeo took down Oxford 5-2 to end its regular season last week. The Bulldogs are set to play New Baltimore Anchor Bay next in the district (29) semifinal.
14. Birmingham Brother Rice (23-11)
Brother Rice won the Catholic League (Bishop) title for the second year in a row with an 8-1 win over St. John’s Jesuit. The Warriors are set to play Troy next in the first round of districts (25) for a chance to play Birmingham Seaholm in the semifinal.
15. Woodhaven (28-8-1)
Woodhaven beat Berrien Springs and Davison last week, and it tied with Tecumseh (2-2), respectively. The Warriors are set to play Gibraltar Carlson in the district (18) semifinal next.
16. New Boston Huron (27-7)
The Chiefs went 2-1 last week, with wins over Milan and St. Mary Catholic Central. New Boston Huron is in the district (55) semifinal and awaits the winner of Trenton vs Monroe Jefferson.
17. Northville (21-8)
The Mustangs are set to play Livonia Stevenson next in the first round of districts (15) on May 27. If it moves on, Northville will play Farmington in the semifinal.
18. Trenton (27-8)
The Trojans rattled off five straight wins to end the regular season. Trenton is set to play Monroe Jefferson in the first round districts (55), and if it moves on it will face New Boston Huron in the semifinal.
19. Detroit Catholic Central (18-16)
The Shamrocks took down Divine Child 14-1 last week to end their regular season. Detroit Catholic Central is set to play Novi next in the district (15) semifinal.
20. Grand Ledge (24-9)
The Comets are set to play East Lansing next in the first round of districts (9) on May 27. The winner will move on to play DeWitt in the semifinal.
21. Rochester Adams (24-8)
Rochester Adams took down Stoney Creek after losing to West Bloomfield last week. The Highlanders are set to face Utica Eisenhower next in the district (30) semifinal.
22. Mattawan (27-5-4)
The Wildcats went 2-2 to end the regular season, most recently beating Mt. Pleasant 10-1. Mattawan will play Portage Central next in the first rounds of districts (8) on May 27. If they move on, the Wildcats will take on Kalamazoo Central.
23. Byron Center (25-4)
The Bulldogs are in the district (6) semifinal awaiting the winner of Grandville vs Grand Rapids Union in the first round. If Byron Center moves on, it will play either Wyoming or Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills.
24. West Bloomfield (23-10)
West Bloomfield lost back-to-back games to end its regular season against University Liggett and University of Detroit Jesuit, respectively. The Lakers will have to turn it around against Walled Lake Central next in the district (14) semifinal.
25. Detroit Western (17-12-2)
Detroit Western ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Edison Academy 3-1. The Cowboys are set to play Detroit Martin Luther King in the district (21) semifinal next.