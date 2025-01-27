Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings (01/27/2025)
Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. U of D Jesuit (15-0)
The Cubs remained undefeated with wins over Ann Arbor Huron (79-78) and Toledo Central Catholic (60-58) last week. It marked U of D’s first and second win by one score this season, respectively. The Cubs are set to host East Kentwood next on Jan. 28.
2. Brother Rice (14-1)
The Warriors took down St. Mary’s Prep 66-64 on Friday. Brother Rice has given up 64 points or less in all but two games this season. The Warriors will take on Central Catholic (OH) next on Jan. 28.
3. East Lansing (14-1)
The Trojans beat Grand Ledge 67-34 on Friday and Summit Academy North 60-56 on Saturday. East Lansing has now scored at least 60 points in its last five games. The Trojans will look to keep marching as they host Lansing Everett next on Jan. 31.
4. St. Mary’s Prep (8-6)
The Eaglets fell to Brother Rice 66-64 on Friday night. St. Mary’s Prep has now lost three of its last four games. With playoffs around the corner, the Eaglets will look to right the ship next against St. Francis de Sales (OH) on Jan. 31.
5. Rockford (13-1)
Rockford had a game against Whitehall postponed on Wednesday (weather) and demolished West Ottawa 62-27 on Friday. The Rams are set to tip off against Godwin Heights next on Jan. 28.
6. Muskegon (12-2)
The Big Reds took care of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (67-48) on Friday and Ottawa Hills (99-52) on Saturday. Muskegon took both of its losses earlier this month, but it seems to be back on track. The Big Reds will visit Jenison next on Jan. 31.
7. Hudsonville (10-3)
The Eagles took down Jenison (74-60) and Grandville (66-44) last week. Hudsonville is now on a four-game win streak. The Eagles will host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central next on Jan. 28.
8. Byron Center (12-3)
Byron Center came out on top against Jenison 75-49 on Friday. The Bulldogs have won four in a row since losing back-to-back games to Rockford and Muskegon earlier this month, respectively. Byron Center is set to play Unity Christian next on Jan. 28.
9. Flint Powers (11-0)
The Chargers remained undefeated last week with wins over Bay City Central (67-24) and Warren Fitzgerald (60-58), respectively. Powers has scored at least 60 points in all but one game this season. The Chargers will host Davison next on Jan. 28.
10. Wayne Memorial (10-2)
The Zebras easily took care of Livonia Stevenson 81-47 on Friday. Wayne Memorial is on a six-game win streak heading into the home stretch of the regular season. The Zebras will host Dearborn next on Jan. 28.
11. Ann Arbor Huron (10-3)
The River Rats fell to U of D 79-78 on Wednesday, but they came back for a 72-34 win over Saline on Friday. Ann Arbor Huron will visit Bedford next on Jan. 29.
12. Warren Lincoln (10-4)
The Abes took care of Port Huron Northern (56-48) and Hyde Park (57-48) last week, respectively. Lincoln is set to face Chippewa Valley next on Jan. 29.
13. Oxford (14-0)
Oxford remained undefeated with a road win over Oak Park on Friday by a score of 72-36. The Wildcats are set to face Pontiac next on Jan. 28.
14. Summit Academy North (13-2)
Summit Academy was able to beat Redford Westfield Prep 76-29 on Friday, but it fell to East Lansing 60-56 on Saturday. It was its first loss since it came up short against Walled Lake Central on Dec. 27. Summit Academy's next game comes against Detroit University Prep Art and Design on Jan. 28.
15. Detroit King (12-3)
The Crusaders took down Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-33 on Saturday. King has won three games in a row since losing to Renaissance on Jan. 10. The Crusaders will play Detroit Southeastern next on Jan. 28.
16. Cass Tech (12-1)
The Technicians went 2-0 last week with wins over Detroit Mumford (92-36) and Port Huron Northern (75-59). Cass Tech’s 92 points against Mumford marked its season high. The Technicians are set to play Detroit Southeastern next on Jan. 28.
17. Birmingham Groves (11-4)
Groves got back in the win column against North Farmington Friday (55-54) after falling to Summit Academy North (62-40) last week. The Falcons are set to take on Notre Dame Prep next on Jan. 28.
18. Old Redford (10-2)
The Ravens were able to take down Chandler Park Academy 61-51 on Friday. Old Redford has won three games in a row since losing to Summit Academy North earlier this month. The Ravens will host Detroit University Prep next on Jan. 27.
19. Clarkston (13-3)
Clarkston took down Ferndale 67-58 on Thursday. The Wolves are 3-2 in their last five games and have scored over 60 points in three straight games. Clarkston is set to visit Bloomfield Hills next on Jan. 28.
20. Belleville (10-2)
Belleville fell to Dearborn by a score of 46-38 on Friday. The Tigers had won their previous nine games, and it marked their lowest point total in a game this season. Belleville is set to play Livonia Churchill on Jan. 28.
21. Grand Rapids Northview (13-3)
Northview was able to beat Grand Rapids South Christian 57-55 on Thursday, but lost to Lima Senior (OH) 91-80 on Saturday. The Wildcats were on an eight-game win streak before the loss. Northview will host Grand Rapids Union next on Jan. 31.
22. Warren Fitzgerald (12-2)
The Spartans beat Utica 37-23 on Thursday, but they fell to Flint Powers on Saturday by a score of 60-58. Fitzgerald has lost its games by a combined two points. The Spartans will visit Romeo next on Jan. 27.
23. Lansing Waverly (12-2)
It’s now nine wins in a row for the Warriors after beating Lansing Everett (67-58) and West Bloomfield (79-65) last week. Waverly has scored at least 70 points in four of its last five games. The Warriors are set to host Holt next on Jan. 27.
24. Okemos (10-2)
The Wolves got back in the win column with a 58-45 win over Parma Western on Friday. Okemos is 2-2 over its last four games. The Wolves are set to visit Lansing Everett next on Jan. 28.
25. Waterford Mott (14-1)
Mott has won six games in a row since losing to Warren Fitzgerald on Dec. 30, most recently beating South Lyon East 70-52 on Jan. 24. The Corsairs have allowed over 50 points just twice in the past six games. Mott is set to host Detroit Country Day next on Jan. 28.
