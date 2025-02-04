Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings (02/04/2025)
Michigan high school basketball rolls on. High School on SI has all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. U of D Jesuit (17-0)
The Cubs remained undefeated last week with wins over East Kentwood (72-64) and Detroit Catholic Central (73-67). U of D will look to keep rolling when it visits Warren Lincoln on Feb. 4.
2. Brother Rice (16-1)
Brother Rice won both of its games last week, most recently beating St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 70-60 on Friday. The Warriors have given up 60 or more points in each of their last four games, which is their longest such stretch of the season. Their next test comes in the form of L’Anse Creuse North on Feb. 4.
3. East Lansing (16-1)
East Lansing easily beat Lansing Everett 76-55 on Friday, and it beat Renaissance 84-74 on Saturday. The Trojans have almost a full week off until their next matchup against Lansing Waverly on Feb. 7.
4. St. Mary’s Prep (10-6)
The Eaglets beat Grand Rapids Northview 49-48 on Saturday. St. Mary’s also had a one-point win over St. John’s Jesuit (OH) on Dec. 6. The Eaglets will be back on the court when they host St. John’s Jesuit on Feb. 8.
5. Rockford (15-1)
The Rams went 2-0 last week and most recently beat Grand Haven 57-50 on Saturday. Rockford’s sole loss remains at the hands of St. Mary’s Prep on Dec. 21. The Rams are set to host Whitehall next on Feb. 3.
6. Muskegon (14-2)
Muskegon took down Jenison (59-46) and Ann Arbor Huron (66-46) last week. The Big Reds have won four games in a row by at least 13 points. Muskegon is set to host Byron Center next on Feb. 7.
7. Hudsonville (12-3)
Hudsonville dominated Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 71-39, and beat West Ottawa 71-60 last week, respectively. The Eagles haven’t allowed a team to score more than 60 points since they beat Grand Haven 71-66 on Jan. 10. Hudsonville will visit Byron Center next on Feb. 4.
8. Flint Powers (14-0)
The Chargers beat Davison 74-69 last week to remain undefeated. Powers is in the midst of a five-game homestand, the third of which comes against Grand Blanc on Feb. 4.
9. Warren Lincoln (12-4)
Lincoln took down Chippewa Valley (53-50) and Dakota last week (62-51), respectively. The Abes will ride a seven-game win streak into a matchup with U of D Jesuit next on Feb. 4.
10. Wayne Memorial (13-2)
The Zebras went 3-0 last week, most recently beating Belleville 59-54 on Saturday. Aside from the win, Wayne Memorial hadn’t scored less than 60 points since it lost to St. Mary’s Prep 62-48 on Dec. 29. The Zebras are set to visit Fordson next on Feb. 4.
11. Oxford (16-0)
The Wildcats went 2-0 last week, including a win over Troy (83-62) on Thursday. Oxford has allowed over 50 points just twice this season, and both came against Troy. The Wildcats are set to visit Lake Orion next on Feb. 4.
12. Summit Academy North (16-2)
Summit Academy North finished its regular season with back-to-back wins, most recently beating Chandler Park Academy 81-42 on Friday. It also marked the most points Summit Academy has scored in a game this season.
13. Detroit King (13-3)
The Crusaders dominated Detroit Southeastern 70-30 on Tuesday. King is on a four-game win streak and only has Detroit Communication Media Arts left on its schedule (Feb. 4).
14. Cass Tech (14-1)
Cass Tech went 2-0 last week, beating Detroit Ford (82-34) and Grand Rapids Christian (77-62), respectively. The Technicians are set to end their regular season visiting Marquette on Feb. 8.
15. Ann Arbor Huron (12-4)
Ann Arbor Huron went 2-1 last week, losing to Muskegon 66-46 on Saturday. The River Rats hadn’t lost since falling short against U of D Jesuit (79-78) on Jan. 22.
16. Byron Center (13-4)
The Bulldogs fell to Unity Christian 46-35 on Tuesday, but came back out on Friday for a 54-53 win over Mona Shores. Byron Center will host Hudsonville next on Feb. 4.
17. Old Redford (12-2)
Old Redford went 3-0 last week, most recently beating Voyageur Academy 61-59 on Friday. The Ravens have scored at least 61 points in four straight games. Old Redford is back in action against East Kentwood next on Feb. 8.
18. Lansing Waverly (13-2)
Waverly is now on a 10 game win streak after it destroyed New Standard Academy 100-57 on Friday. The Warriors are hosting rival Lansing Catholic next on Feb. 3.
19. Clarkston (15-3)
The Wolves beat West Bloomfield 72-60 on Friday. Clarkston are on a four-game win streak since losing to Birmingham Groves 66-62 on Jan. 16. The Wolves are set to host North Farmington next on Feb. 4.
20. Warren Fitzgerald (14-3)
The Spartans dominated L’Anse Creuse North (60-46) and Utica Eisenhower (59-34) last week. Fitzgerald will look to stay hot as it hosts Sterling Heights Stevenson next on Feb. 6.
21. Belleville (12-3)
The Tigers are now 2-2 in their last four games after losing to Wayne Memorial 59-54 on Saturday. Belleville can get back in the win column when it visits Livonia Franklin next on Feb. 4.
22. Grand Rapids Northview (13-4)
Northview fell short against St. Mary’s Prep 49-48 on Feb. 1. The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games. Their next chance will come against Wyoming on Feb. 4.
23. Okemos (12-2)
Okemos went 2-0 last week, most recently beating DeWitt 51-33 on Friday. The Wolves have now won three games in a row since losing to East Lansing in double overtime on Jan. 16. They will look to keep rolling against Haslett next on Feb. 3.
24. Waterford Mott (16-1)
The Corsairs took apart Detroit Country Day (60-31) and beat Milford in overtime (50-47) last week. Mott is set to visit Lakeland next on Feb. 4.
25. Birmingham Groves (12-5)
Groves fell to Detroit University Prep 69-55 on Thursday. The Falcons are now 3-3 in their last six games. They’ll look to get back on track when they host Avondale on Feb. 4.
