Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings (02/12/2025)
Michigan high school basketball rolls on. High School on SI has all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. U of D Jesuit (18-1)
U of D fell to Warren Lincoln 66-65 on Tuesday, but came back out on Saturday for a 65-55 win over Detroit Catholic Central. The Cubs have one game left in the regular season: a home matchup with De La Salle on Tuesday.
2. Brother Rice (18-1)
The Warriors took down L’Anse Creuse North (80-52) and St. Francis de Sales (OH) [58-55] last week. Brother Rice has a chance to beat St. Mary’s Prep for the second time this season when they face next on Feb. 11.
3. East Lansing (17-1)
The Trojans scraped by Lansing Waverly with a 62-60 win on Friday. It was East Lansing’s smallest margin of victory since beating St. Mary’s Prep 69-68 on Jan. 11. The Trojans are set to play DeWitt next on Feb. 11.
4. St. Mary’s Prep (11-6)
The Eaglets beat St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 64-52 on Saturday. St. Mary’s Prep has now won three games in a row since losing to Brother Rice 66-64 on Jan. 24. The Eaglets will host Brother Rice next on Feb. 11.
5. Rockford (18-1)
The Rams were able to win all three of their games last week, most recently beating North Farmington 48-47 on Saturday. Rockford will look to keep stacking wins as it visits Hudsonville next on Feb. 11.
6. Warren Lincoln (15-4)
The Abes won all three of their games last week, most recently beating Thornton 54-40 on Saturday. Lincoln is set to host Roseville next on Feb. 13.
7. Muskegon (15-2)
The Big Reds defeated Byron Center 55-43 on Friday for their fifth straight win. Their last loss came against Warren Lincoln (76-66) on Jan. 18. Muskegon is set to visit Caledonia next on Feb. 11.
8. Wayne Memorial (16-2)
Wayne Memorial took down Livonia Franklin (82-50) and Traverse City West (69-60) last week. The Zebras have now won 12 games in a row dating back to Jan. 7. Their next matchup comes against Westland John Glenn on Feb. 11.
9. Oxford (18-0)
Oxford remained undefeated with wins over Lake Orion (79-67) and Seaholm (54-44). The Wildcats will hope to keep rolling when they visit Notre Dame Prep next on Feb. 11.
10. Flint Powers (15-1)
The Chargers fell to Grand Blanc last week 71-69, but they also beat Bay City Western 84-47. Powers hadn’t allowed a team to score 70 points all season. The Chargers will host Midland next on Feb. 11.
11. Detroit King (15-3)
The Crusaders took apart Communication Media Arts (83-34) and East English Village Prep (82-62) last week. King is on a six-game win streak since losing to Renaissance 63-61 on Jan. 10. Its next test will come against rival Cass Tech on Feb. 13.
12. Hudsonville (12-5)
The Eagles dropped both of their games last week, losing to Byron Center (61-59) and Grand Haven (70-57). Hudsonville has a tough road ahead as it’s set to host Rockford next on Feb. 11.
13. Ann Arbor Huron (14-4)
The River Rats beat rival Ann Arbor Pioneer (60-55) and Ypsilanti Lincoln (77-43) last week. Ann Arbor Huron is set to take on another rival next as it hosts Ann Arbor Skyline on Feb. 11.
14. Summit Academy North (18-2)
Summit Academy North destroyed Rose Leadership Academy (68-39) and Lincoln-King Academy (70-30) last week. It has won five games in a row since losing to East Lansing 60-56 on Jan. 25. Summit Academy North’s next test comes against Detroit University Prep next on Feb. 12.
15. Old Redford Academy (14-2)
Old Redford went 2-0 last week with wins over Michigan Collegiate (81-45) and Westfield Prep (67-36). The Ravens are set to host Pontiac Arts and Tech next on Feb. 12.
16. Cass Tech (16-2)
The Technicians went 2-1 last week, losing to Marquette 76-59 on Saturday. Cass Tech hadn’t lost since falling to Renaissance 95-65 on Dec. 10. The Technicians will host rival Detroit King next on Feb. 13.
17. Warren Fitzgerald (16-3)
Fitzgerald took down Saginaw Heritage 49-47 in overtime on Saturday. The Spartans have now won four games in a row since losing to Flint Powers 60-58 on Jan. 25.
18. Waterford Mott (16-1)
Mott lost to Lakeland 67-58 in triple overtime on Tuesday, but beat Kettering 60-50 on Friday. The Corsairs are set to stay on track as they host Walled Lake Western next on Feb. 11.
19. Byron Center (14-5)
Byron Center beat Hudsonville on Tuesday (55-43), but fell to Muskegon 55-43 on Friday. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in their last four games. They can get back in the win column against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next on Feb. 11.
20. Lansing Waverly (15-3)
Waverly went 2-1 last week, losing to East Lansing 62-60, and most recently beating Grand Ledge 71-51 on Monday. The Warriors are set to host Okemos next on Feb. 14.
21. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-2)
The Pioneers dominated Greenhills 62-29 on Saturday. Gabriel Richard enters the rankings on the back of a strong season heading into playoff time. Its next test comes against Divine Child on Feb. 11.
22. Clarkston (15-4)
Clarkston lost to North Farmington on Tuesday by a score of 41-40. It was its lowest scoring game of the season. The Wolves will look to get back in the win column when they visit Rochester Adams next on Feb. 11.
23. Grand Rapids Northview (15-4)
The Wildcats took down Wyoming (73-59) and Thornapple Kellogg (85-50) last week. Northview is set to host Grand Rapids West Catholic next on Feb. 11.
24. Birmingham Groves (12-5)
Groves has won back-to-back games since losing to Detroit University Prep 69-55 on Jan. 30, most recently beating West Bloomfield 75-57. The Falcons are set to go for three straight against Rochester Adams next on Feb. 13.
25. Hudsonville Unity Christian (16-1)
The Crusaders beat Zeeland West (67-25) and Holland (63-31) last week. Unity Christian’s only loss came at the hands of rival Hudsonville on Dec. 20. It has a matchup with Hamilton next on Feb. 14.
