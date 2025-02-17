Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings (02/17/2025)
Michigan high school basketball rolls on. High School on SI has all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. St. Mary’s Prep (13-6)
The Eaglets narrowly beat U of D Jesuit for the Catholic High School League (CHSL) Bishop title Friday by a score of 58-57. St. Mary’s Prep is on a five-game winning streak as it awaits the winner of White Lake Lakeland and Walled Lake Northern for a district semi-final matchup.
2. U of D Jesuit (19-2)
The Cubs took down De La Salle 65-54 on Tuesday, but they lost to St. Mary’s Prep 58-57 in the CHSL Bishop championship on Friday. U of D is set to play the winner of Hamtramck and Mumford in the district semi-final.
3. East Lansing (17-1)
East Lansing beat DeWitt (64-30) and Holt (74-31) last week, respectively. The Trojans have won 14 games in a row since their only loss to Muskegon on Dec. 21. East Lansing is set to play Kalamazoo Loy Norrix and Okemos next to end the regular season.
4. Brother Rice (18-2)
Brother Rice fell to St. Mary’s Prep 72-41 in the CHSL playoffs last week. The Warriors will play the winner of Southfield A&T and Oak Park in the district semi-finals next.
5. Muskegon (17-2)
Muskegon went 2-0 last week with a win over Caledonia on Tuesday (61-20) and Mona Shores on Friday (76-29). The Big Reds have three regular season games remaining, the first coming against Kalamazoo Central on Feb. 18.
6. Rockford (19-2)
The Rams fell to Hudsonville 74-69 last week, but they came back out for a 74-64 win over Grandville. Rockford is set to end its regular season with a matchup against West Ottawa on Feb. 21.
7. Flint Powers (17-1)
The Chargers destroyed Midland 77-37 last week, and they also beat Saginaw Heritage 69-53. Flint Powers is set to take on Flint Carman-Ainsworth (Feb. 18) and Lapeer (Feb. 21) next to cap off the regular season.
8. Warren Lincoln (16-4)
Warren Lincoln took down Roseville 79-50 last week. The Abes are awaiting the winner of Hazel Park and Ferndale University for a matchup in the district semi-finals.
9. Wayne Memorial (18-2)
The Zebras went 2-0 last week, including wins over Westland John Glenn (75-42) and Belleville (69-49). Wayne Memorial will end its regular season with a game against Livonia Stevenson on Feb. 18.
10. Hudsonville (14-5)
The Eagles bounced back from losing two in a row to winning back-to-back games against Rockford (74-69) and East Kentwood (57-53) last week. Hudsonville will play Pewamo-Westphalia next on Feb. 18.
11. Ann Arbor Huron (16-4)
The River Rats took down rival Ann Arbor Skyline (79-54) and Monroe (77-24) last week. Ann Arbor Huron is set to face Saline next on Feb. 18.
12. Byron Center (16-5)
The Bulldogs beat Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 83-67 last week before taking down Caledonia 65-44. Byron Center will play Jenison next on Feb. 21.
13. Summit Academy North (18-3)
Summit Academy North fell to Detroit University Prep 70-68 on Friday. It was its first loss since coming up short against East Lansing on Jan. 25. It awaits the winner of Dearborn Henry Ford Academy and Annapolis for a matchup in the district semi-finals.
14. Grand Rapids Northview (16-4)
Grand Rapids Northview was able to beat West Catholic 62-32 on Tuesday and Wayland Union 73-69 on Friday. The Wildcats are set to play Grand Rapids South Christian next on Feb. 18.
15. Detroit King (16-4)
King took down Cass Tech 58-52, but fell to Renaissance 69-64 last week. The Crusaders will play the winner of Grosse Pointe South and East English Village Prep in the district semi-finals.
16. Warren Fitzgerald (18-3)
The Spartans went 2-0 last week with wins over Port Huron Northern (55-53) and Lincoln King Academy (46-39). Warren Fitzgerald is set to play Romeo (Feb. 18) and Renaissance (Feb. 26) next ahead of playoffs.
17. Detroit University Prep (17-5)
The Panthers beat Summit Academy North 70-68 on Friday. University Prep was supposed to play Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy on Sunday, but the game was canceled. The Panthers are set to play the winner of Voyageur and Cesar Chavez Academy in the district semi-finals.
18. Lansing Waverly (16-3)
Lansing Waverly took down Okemos 78-50 on Friday. The Warriors have three games left in the regular season, beginning with St Johns on Feb. 18.
19. Cass Tech (16-3)
Cass Tech fell to rival Detroit King last week by a score of 58-52. The Technicians have now lost back-to-back games and will play the winner of Grosse Pointe North and Detroit Western International in the district semi-finals.
20. Old Redford Academy (14-3)
The Ravens fell short against Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy (68-61) on Friday. It was their first loss since losing to Summit Academy North on Jan. 13. Old Redford has one game left before playoffs with a matchup against Port Huron on Feb. 18.
21. Birmingham Groves (15-5)
Groves took down Rochester Adams 53-38 on Thursday. The Falcons have won three games in a row since losing to Detroit University Prep on Jan. 30. Groves will play Clarkston next on Feb. 18.
22. Riverview Gabriel Richard (18-2)
The Pioneers won 13 games in a row to end the regular season, most recently beating Lumen Christi 82-48 on Sunday. Gabriel Richard is set to play the winner of Allen Park Cabrini and Detroit Leadership Academy next in the district semi-finals.
23. Oxford (19-1)
Oxford fell to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 72-67 on Tuesday, but got back in the win column with a 66-59 win over Farmington Tuesday. The Wildcats are set to play Troy Athens next on Feb. 18.
24. Grand Rapids South Christian (16-4)
The Sailors beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 65-52 on Friday after beating Grand Rapids Union 73-31 on Tuesday. Grand Rapids South Christian is set to play Grand Rapids Northview next on Feb. 18.
25. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-4)
The Cavaliers were able to beat Flint Hamady 72-49 on Saturday. Flint Carman-Ainsworth will try to knock off Flint Powers next on Feb. 18.
