Will Horcoff Shines in NCAA Debut with Michigan Hockey Despite Loss to Ohio State at Frozen Confines

Freshman Will Horcoff scores and assists on a power play in his first NCAA game, showcasing his potential in Michigan’s outdoor battle against Ohio State at Wrigley Field

Former U.S. National Team Development Program standout Will Horcoff had an excellent college debut for Michigan on Friday, with a goal and an assist in a loss to Ohio State.
Gaining possession of the puck behind the Ohio State net, Michigan freshman Will Horcoff on Friday calmly executed a backhand pass to new teammate TJ Hughes in the slot for his first NCAA point.

In his NCAA debut Friday, Horcoff showed why the Wolverines’ men’s hockey team executed a rare roster move last week, adding a player midseason.

The former U.S. National Ice Hockey Team Development Program standout also scored a go-ahead, third-period goal, but the Wolverines surrendered two late goals as the Buckeyes rallied for a 4-3 victory during a 2025 Frozen Confines matchup at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Both of Horcoff’s points came on the power play, a surprise move considering he had only skated with the Big Ten program for a week.

Enduring an offensive funk during December funk, the Wolverines compiled just five goals during a 2-4 stretch before the holiday break. 

The injury-depleted Wolverines had an open roster spot when defenseman Tim Lovell left the program last November.

Horcoff joined with Wolverines on Dec. 27 after appearing in 19 games this season for the Plymouth, Michigan-based NTDP squad, a program comprised of elite prep-aged players. Horcoff compiled four goals among eight points before joining the Wolverines over the holiday season.

Appearing in its 10th outdoor match, an undisciplined Michigan squad committed two costly third-period penalties, leading to Ohio State forward Riley Thompson scoring the winning goal with 38.8 seconds remaining in the physical matchup.

The Buckeyes improved to 14-4-1, 7-2 Big Ten, while the Wolverines fell to 11-7-1, 5-4.

A Birmingham, Michigan, native, Horcoff displayed his teenage grit by scoring off a battle in front of the net. The 6-foot-4, 181-pounder muscled his way into position and deflected in a pass from freshman Michael Hage. 

