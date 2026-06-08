Minnesota High School 2026 Baseball State Tournament: Ranking the Remaining Teams

The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament is here, and High School On SI has ranked the remaining teams by classification.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 South Ridge (22-5)

Seed: 3

First round prediction: South Ridge 7, Brandon-Evansville 2

Ranking rationale: South Ridge boasts something no one else in the state tournament field does: a win over the defending state champs. Coming off a loss earlier in the day at a tournament in New York Mills on May 15, the Panthers stunned Red Lake County (25-2) 7-2.

That was a momentous win as it began an ongoing eight-game win streak with a run margin of 84-15. South Ridge won the Section 7A championship for the second straight year. It’s No. 3 in the QRF.

Three pitchers combined for a two-hitter in a 6-1 title game win over Cherry (14-11), including Ben Pretasky who allowed one hit and no runs in three innings with six strikeouts. Junior LHP Gavin WIlleck is another name to watch. He was the lone underclassman to earn Class 1A all-state honors last season.

South Ridge has arguably played the toughest schedule of any team at state with two losses to Class 2A foes and two to 3A teams. It owns a win over 3A Cloquet (20-7), a 12-0 romp against 1A No. 5 seed Ogilvie (19-6) and a 7-3 win vs. 1A No 8 seed New York Mills (16-10). It also has state tourney experience making last year’s semifinals.

No. 2 Red Lake County (25-2)

Seed: 2

First round prediction: Red Lake County 6, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3

Ranking rationale: The defending state champs might have a chip on their shoulder. Despite going 25-2 with just one loss to a Minnesota foe, the Rebels earned the No. 2 seed.

I give them the nod over Madelia, which is new to this stage and did not play an overly difficult regular season schedule. Meanwhile, Red Lake County knocked off five Class 2A teams, won 14 games by double digits and rolled 1A No. 8 seed New York Mills (16-10) 12-1 in six innings on the road.

The Rebels ripped through the Northwest Diamond Conference at 10-0 and went 5-0 in the section tournament with a run margin of 48-8. Ben Gullingsrud doubled and homered in the section title win over Bagley (15-9). RLC will look for revenge against No. 3 seed South Ridge (22-5), who dealt it one of its two losses.

No. 3 Madelia (26-3)

Seed: 1

First round prediction: Madelia 4, New York Mills 3

Ranking rationale: Madelia is not only at state for the first time in 35 years, but it’s one of the favorites to win it all.

The Blackhawks are led by Tate Becker, a stud pitcher who threw a no-hitter and a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts in their final two wins in the Section 2 playoffs. One of Madelia’s three losses this season came against a tough Class 2A Luverne (17-6) squad. It has yet to face any other 1A state tournament teams this season but does have an 8-2 win at 2A No. 7 seed Windom Area (21-6).

The Blackhawks outscored their section tournament opponents 42-9. They opened the year 13-0. They finished ranked No. 2 in the Class 1A QRF and are the top remaining team. They are deserving of the No. 1 seed, but I give the nod of the top favorite to defending champ, Red Lake County (25-2).

No. 4 Murray County Central (21-1)

Seed: 4

First round prediction: Murray County Central 3, Ogilvie 1

Ranking rationale: Murray County Central is another team breaking a multi-decade state tournament drought. The Rebels are back on the big stage for the first time in 25 years after claiming the Section 3A title.

MCC was a 6-5 loss to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (18-7) away from running the table after starting 16-0. The knock on the Rebels is a weak schedule, though they’re destroying almost everyone they face. They went 2-0 by a 19-0 score against two Class 2A teams and went 4-0 in the section tournament by a 30-1 differential.

In a 7-0 win vs. Adrian (19-9) in the Section , Krew Schneider pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. This is yet another team that could make the case a top seed. It’s No. 6 in the QRF.

No. 5 Ogilvie (19-6)

Seed: 5

First round prediction: Murray County Central 3, Ogilvie 1

Ranking rationale: Ogilvie has made the state tournament for the first time. The Lions began the season 7-0 before dropping four of their next eight. They are a bit unproven against top competition and fell flat in a 12-0 loss at fellow state tournament team South Ridge (22-5). In an 8-4 win in the Section 4A finals vs. West Lutheran (20-5), Lucas Fradette went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

No. 6 Brandon-Evansville (23-2)

Seed: 6

First round prediction:

Ranking rationale: Brandon-Evansville is back at state for the first time in 11 years and second time in school history. The Chargers avenged one of their two losses all season by beating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (18-11) 8-2 in the Section 6A title game. Evan Dingwall led with a three-run triple. B-E finished No. 13 in the QRF and last among the eight state tournament teams.

It ran roughshod against a weak schedule featuring just one Class 2A team (a loss to Ottertail Central) this season. This will be the time to see if it can step up its game or if its record was a bit inflated.

No. 7 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (17-6)

Seed: 7

First round prediction: Red Lake County 6, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2

Ranking rationale: The Bulldogs are at state for the first time. After losing three of their last five regular season games, including 24-2 vs. New Ulm Cathedral (17-8), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton went 5-0 in the Section 1A tourney. The cardiac Dogs won the final three in one-run games, including 3-2 vs. top seed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (16-7).

Caleb Quast went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Chase Gerdts pitched a complete game with no earned runs. J-W-P did not play an overly tough schedule and will have to prove itself right off the bat against the defending state champion.

No. 8 New York Mills (16-10)

Seed: 8

First round prediction: Madelia 4, New York Mills 3

Ranking rationale: It’s been an up and down season for the Eagles, who are back at state for the fifth time since 2019 and 11th time overall. New York Mills began the regular season 2-3, won six in a row and later lost seven of its last 10. Once the postseason began, NYM kicked it into high gear.

The Eagles went 5-0 in the Section 5A tournament with wins of four runs or more until a 5-4, nine-inning nailbiter in the title game vs. Sebeka (22-4), the No. 5 team in the QRF. Evan Doll’s RBI single walked it off.

That was by far NYM’s best win as it’s otherwise struggled against top teams. At its home tournament on May 15, it fell 12-1 in six innings to 1A No. 2 seed Red Lake County (25-2) and 7-3 to 1A No. 3 seed South Ridge (22-5).

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Perham (23-4)

Seed: 2

First round prediction: Perham 8, Windom Area 3

Ranking rationale: While Perham is the No. 2 seed, it has the best pedigree of any team in the bracket and is the most battle-tested this season. The Yellowjackets are back at state for the fourth straight year and 13th overall. This is a golden opportunity for them to claim their first state title. Last year, they advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual champ, Pine Island.

This year, they’re led by Minnesota-Crookston commit RHP/3B Drew Ellingson. He struck out 10 in a 9-1 win vs. East Grand Forks (18-6) in the Section 8-2A semifinals. Perham may not have the best record in the bracket, but that’s because it challenges itself in the non-conference better than anyone in 2A.

It beat three 4A teams, including Anoka (19-9) and Moorhead (15-12), who have both spent time in the all-classes Power 25 ranking. Head coach James Mulcahy’s bunch also rolled 13-1 in five innings vs. 2A No. 6 seed Aitkin (23-2) and 13-1 in five innings at 2A No. 8 seed Minnehaha Academy (16-8).

No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral (22-2)

Seed: 1

First round prediction: St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Minnehaha Academy 1

Ranking rationale: The state’s all-time winningest coach, Bob Karn, has his boys back at state for the first time since 2018 and 21st time overall. St. Cloud Cathedral joins Perham and No. 3 seed Glencoe-Silver Lake (21-4) as one of three teams that have been in the all-classes Power 25 ranking this season. The Crusaders began the season 14-0.

One of their losses came to Class 3A state tournament team, Delano (19-7). They went 5-1 against 3A foes. Cathedral went 4-0 in the Section 6-2A tournament with a 27-2 run differential. The only close game was a 2-1 win in eight innings vs. Foley (15-13) in the championship.

No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake (21-4)

Seed: 3

First round prediction: Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Aitkin 4

Ranking rationale: Glencoe-Silver Lake is back at state seeking its first title after claiming its third runner-up finish last year. The Panthers fell 2-1 to Pine Island in the 2025 championship game. G-SL enters the state tournament on a 10-game win streak.

It avenged a pair of regular season losses to Norwood Young America (13-11) with a 4-3 win in round two of the Section 5-2A tournament. The Panthers boast a pair of aces in Jackson Wischnack (1.228 ERA) and Trevor Engelmann (1.6.25 ERA).

Brody Ruschmeier leads with a .423 bating average. G-SL hasn’t played an overly tough schedule with just two games against 3A competition (doubleheader wins vs. Annandale) and none against the 2A state tournament field.

No. 4 Aitkin (23-2)

Seed: 6

First round prediction: Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Aitkin 4

Ranking rationale: Despite the best record among the eight teams in the field and third-best QRF (No. 4 overall), the Gobblers received a little seeding disrespect at No. 6. I’ve got them at No. 4, only behind the top two teams in the QRF and the defending state runner up.

Aitkin is making its third state appearance and first since 2021. It fell 13-1 in five innings at 2A No. 2 seed Perham (23-4) in its only chance against a fellow 2A state tourney team. Aitkin does claim a pair of wins vs. 1A tourney teams, coming 6-5 vs. South Ridge (22-5) 9-4 win at Ogilvie (19-6).

Brandon Kunz is a name to watch after tossing a complete game shutout and driving in the lone run in a 1-0 win against top seed Duluth Marshall in the Section 7-2A championship that avenged a regular season loss.

No. 5 Cannon Falls (20-6)

Seed: 4

First round prediction: Cannon Falls 2, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 1

Ranking rationale: Cannon Falls is at state for the fourth time overall and second time in the last four years. The Bombers have managed well against a relatively tough schedule with two losses coming against higher class teams and another in the season opener at defending Class 2A champ Pine Island (15-11). The Bombers will be a tough out in round one with ace RHP and University of Minnesota commit Ryan Hjellming expected to take the mound.

No. 6 Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran (24-3)

Seed: 5

First round prediction: Cannon Falls 2, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 1

Ranking rationale: The Ramblers own one of the best records among the eight quarterfinalists, but they did not exactly face a murder’s row. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran has not faced a team in this year’s state tournament field and took on just one higher class team (2-1 win at Winona). A highlight of the season was a pair of wins against defending 2A champ Pine Island (15-11).

WC/HL avenged one of its regular season losses by beating Lake City (15-10) in the Section 1-2A semifinals. The Ramblers are at state for the first time since 2018. WC/HL boasts a couple aces in senior LHP Dane Guzzo, a St. John’s commit, and junior LHP Vince Frisch, who has an 8-0 record.

No. 7 Windom Area (21-6)

Seed: 7

First round prediction: Perham 8, Windom Area 3

Ranking rationale: The Eagles are back at state for the ninth time and first since 2013. They won two of three over Fairmont (21-6) in the final games of the Section 3-2A tournament after getting swept by the Cardinals in the regular season. Windom Area hasn’t played a particularly tough schedule with five games against Class 1A foes, just one one against a 3A team (win at Worthington) and none against the 2A tournament field. Hayden Tietz is a bat to watch, leading the team with a .464 batting average and nine doubles.

No. 8 Minnehaha Academy (16-8)

Seed: 8

First round prediction: St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Minnehaha Academy 1

Ranking rationale: While the top seven seeds are in the top 13 of the QRF, Minnehaha Academy is down at No. 23. The Redhawks’ record is somewhat deflated by a tough non-conference slate, but they fell flat in their lone matchup against a fellow Class 2A tournament team, losing 13-1 in five innings vs. Perham (22-4).

Minnehaha is still one of the hotter teams entering the state tournament. It rides a 10-game win streak and cruised through the Section 4-2A tournament, going 4-0 with 20-3 run differential. The Redhawks feature Wisconsin-Superior commit 1B/RHP Cam Erickson.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Mahtomedi (21-5)

Seed: 2

First round prediction: Mahtomedi 7, Grand Rapids 1

Ranking rationale: Despite owning a better record than Totino-Grace (17-8) and being the defending state champion, Mahtomedi was snubbed for the top seed.

The Zephyrs earn the top spot in this ranking. Other than a span of three losses in five games in early May, they’ve been dominant. Mahtomedi has since won nine of its last 10 games. It beat a fellow Power 25 team, Hill-Murray (20-7) in the Section 4-3A title game and won three of five over the Pioneers.

The Zephyrs’ resume also features a rout of Class 3A No. 4 seed Delano (19-7) and a split with 3A No. 5 seed St. Thomas Academy (16-9). Mahtomedi is bursting with college-bound talent, including Texas Tech LHP commit Connor Finn.

No. 2 Totino-Grace (17-8)

Seed: 1

First round prediction: Totino-Grace 8, ROCORI 2

Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace was rewarded with the top seed after a brutally tough schedule, but I found Mahtomedi a bit more consistent and deserving of respect as the defending champ.

Still, the Eagles have a lot to be proud of and several resume-bolstering wins that earned it the No. 1 spot in the QRF. They include wins 4A No. 2 seed Champlin Park (20-6), vs. 4A No. 7 seed Andover (19-7) and at 4A Chaska (22-7) that was inside the top five of the Power 25 for a chunk of the season. Not to mention an 8-2 neutral field win vs. No. 7 seed Grand Rapids (15-10).

Leading the pitching staff is St. John’s commit senior RHP Jack Goldsberry, who owns a .977 ERA and junior Joey Terhaar who leads with 52 ⅓ innings and has a 1.873 ERA. T-G took fifth at last year’s state tournament.

No. 3 Delano (19-7)

Seed: 4

First round prediction: Delano 6, St. Thomas Academy 4

Ranking rationale: While No. 3 seed Mankato West (17-5) owns a better record and is a spot higher in the QRF, I believe Delano’s resume is a smidge stronger. Plus, it took third in last year’s state tournament. The Tigers challenged themselves in the non-conference, highlighted by a 5-1 win at 3A No. 1 seed Totino-Grace (17-8).

It also beat 2A No. 1 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (22-2). It fell to 3A top-10 team Orono (20-7) in a one-run game and dropped a couple games to Power 25 4A teams, Chaska (22-7) and Wayzata (20-10). Delano features St. John’s commit senior OF/RHP Carter Van Beusekom.

No. 4 Mankato West (17-5)

Seed: 3

First round prediction: Mankato West 5, Northfield 1

Ranking rationale: Mankato West’s resume isn’t as strong as Delano’s, which is the reason why those two teams flip flop in the ranking vs. seeding. The Scarlets bolstered their QRF ranking to be a spot higher than Delano’s thanks to a 4-2 record against Class 4A teams, though they haven’t played any state tournament teams of any class.

Their resume is highlighted by wins in three of four matchups against reigning 3A runner up Mankato East (17-10). The pitching staff features LHP Mason Schreiber, who’s committed to Northern State.

No. 5 St. Thomas Academy (16-9)

Seed: 5

First round prediction: Delano 6, St. Thomas Academy 4

Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy faced a tough schedule filled with Class 4A squads and tough 3A opponents. Highlights include a split with Metro East Conference foe and defending state champ Mahtomedi (21-5) and a 3-2 win at 3A No. 8 seed ROCORI (16-10).

The Cadets went 4-0 in the Section 3-3A playoffs and allowed just one run over the final three games. STA features a pair of Gustavus Adolphus commits in C/2B Ethan Ruiz and LHP/OF Sam Nilsson. The Cadets seem to be seeded properly and are fifth in the QRF among the state tournament teams.

No. 6 Grand Rapids (16-10)

Seed: 7

First round prediction: Mahtomedi 7, Grand Rapids 1

Ranking rationale: I make the case for Grand Rapids and Northfield to swap spots seeing how the Thunderhawks were No. 15 in the final Class 3A QRF and the Raiders No. 16. Grand Rapids also has more of a pedigree having gone to state every year since 2021.

It challenged itself more in the non-conference, picking up a split at a Power 25 Class 4A team Anoka (19-9) and pushing a tough Minnetonka (15-11) team in a 2-1 road loss. It took on eight 4A teams in total, going 4-4. The Thunderhawks went 4-0 in the Section 7-3A tournament. Grand Raids features Briar Cliff commit OF/C Ari Lamppa and Mayville State commit RHP/1B Jaden Lehmberg.

No. 7 Northfield (17-6)

Seed: 6

First round prediction: Mankato West 5, Northfield 1

Ranking rationale: It would’ve been hard to see the Raiders in this position after starting the season 0-4 by a combined 38-13 margin. Northfield quickly turned it around, winning 13 of their next 14 highlighted by a win vs. defending Class 3A runner up Mankato East (17-10).

Northfield played in a solid Big 9 Conference but did not test itself much in the non-conference. It did roll through the Section 1-3A playoffs, going 3-0 and winning each game by three or more runs. Its lone matchup against this year’s tourney field was against its first round opponent, a 6-0 early season loss at Mankato West (17-5). A player to watch is Minnesota State-Mankato commit RHP/SS J.T. Graupmann.

No. 8 ROCORI (16-10)

Seed: 8

First round prediction: Totino-Grace 8, ROCORI 2

Ranking rationale: ROCORI is the underdog story of the tournament. The Spartans went 4-0 in the Section 8-3A tournament as the No. 4 seed to make it to state for the first time since 2018. The title run was highlighted by a 6-3 win at top seed Sartell (19-8), a team that swept ROCORI by a combined 16-5 in the regular season.

The Spartans played a fairly uninspiring schedule with its toughest non-conference test being a 3-2 loss vs. 3A No. 5 seed St. Thomas Academy (16-9). Cal Heying is a bat to watch. He leads the team with a .436 average and is second with three home runs. Nolan VanLoy (2.188 ERA) and Max Fredin (2.821 ERA) are two top pitchers.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Farmington (27-2)

Seed: 1

First round prediction: Farmington 4, Prior Lake 2

Ranking rationale: Despite a hiccup in the Section 1-4A tournament where it lost in the second round and needed to win five straight elimination games, Farmington has proven itself as the best team in the state. Aside from winless Eastview, there weren’t any weak links in the South Suburban Conference this year. Yet, the Tigers went 17-1 to run away with the title.

Their pitching staff is elite, led by Brodie Gibart. In 51 innings, the senior LHP and Augustana commit owns a microscopic .686 ERA with 89 strikeouts. Against the two other SSC teams in the state tournament field, Farmington split with No. 8 seed Prior Lake (13-14) and swept No. 4 seed Rosemount (22-5). The Tigers won state in 2021 and have made it in four of the last five years. They were a semifinalist in 2025.

No. 2 Rosemount (22-5)

Seed: 4

First round prediction: Rosemount 7, Monticello 4

Ranking rationale: Rosemount’s value was not appreciated in its seeding, though not much separates teams Nos. 2-6. The Irish went 13-5 in the toughest conference in the state. They went 9-0 out of conference with a slew of good Power 25 wins highlighted by neutral site victories vs. Stillwater (20-8) and defending 4A runner up Minnetonka (15-11).

Rosemount is on an eight-game win streak. It’s led by 3B/RHP and Oregon commit Jake Michel. The Irish are at state for the second year in a row and third time in four years.

No. 3 Edina (20-7)

Seed: 3

First round prediction: Edina 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 4

Ranking rationale: It’s splitting hairs, but Edina posting a similar record to Champlin Park but in a tougher conference leads to the Hornets getting the nod for a higher ranking. The Hornets’ resume features an impressive 7-2 neutral field win vs. defending Class 4A champ and 2026 No. 6 seed Cretin-Derham Hall (20-6).

Edina also split with last year’s 4A runner up Minnetonka (15-11) and beat a tough Wayzata (20-10) team in the Section 6-4A finals to make it to state. The Hornets also did not allow a run in a season sweep of St. Michael-Albertville (18-10-1), which was the top seed in Section 8-4A. C/RHP/SS Lincoln Page is one of the top sophomores in the state.

He leads the team with a .452 average, nine doubles and is second with four home runs. Ari Miller leads the team with a 2.074 ERA and 54 innings.

No. 4 Champlin Park (20-6)

Seed: 2

First round prediction: Champlin Park 7, Andover 3

Ranking rationale: As mentioned above, teams No. 2-6 are fairly interchangeable. Champlin Park may deserve the No. 2 seed given its run to last year’s semifinals and its strong performance late in this season. After starting 6-4, it won seven in a row and 14 of its last 16 entering the state tournament. The Rebels are the second-highest ranked team remaining in the QRF at No. 4 overall.

They beat top seed Mounds View twice to cap a perfect 4-0 record in the Section 5-4A tournament. Champlin Park features RHP Tanner Wylie (Concordia-St. Paul), RHP/2B Christian Dull (Bemidji State) and RHP/OF Kyle Brooks (St. John’s).

No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-8)

Seed: 6

First round prediction: Edina 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 4

Ranking rationale: It wouldn’t be much of a shock to see the Raiders make a deep run as the No. 6 seed. They’re on the opposite side of the bracket as Farmington (27-2) and are playing their best ball at the right time in quest of a second straight state title.

Cretin-Derham Hall’s won 10 of its last 12 with the only blemishes coming against top-15 Power 25 teams. It emerged from a deep Section 4-3A bracket with a 5-1 win vs. Stillwater (20-8) and taking two out of three against Woodbury (22-9) with those wins coming by a combined 25-4 score. C-DH’s roster is loaded with D-I talent: RF/1B/LHP Davis Fleming (Minnesota), RHP/C Ike Crouser (Notre Dame), OF Harrison Falk (San Francisco, RHP Jack Van Gemert (Navy) and SS Joe Fenlon (St. Thomas).

The Raiders looked shaky in late April/early May but are peaking for June. It’s seeking revenge in the first round against the only 4A state tournament team it’s faced all season, Edina, which won 7-2 on May 4 at Siebert Field.

No. 6 Monticello (23-4)

Seed: 5

First round prediction: Rosemount 7, Monticello 4

Ranking rationale: Monticello has the second best record among state tournament teams, but the Mississippi 8 is no match for the other big school conferences.

The Magic had mixed results when stepping up to play elite competition. They lost to Section 8-4A top seed St. Michael-Alberville (18-10-1) in the regular season, but got revenge in the playoffs before sweeping Moorhead (23-4) in the championship round.

Monti did not face any state tournament teams from any class. The Magic won their last nine regular season games and have won 14 of their last 15 overall en route to making their third state tournament in school history, all since 2019. Junior OF Cale Holthaus is a player to watch, leading or co-leading the team in batting average (.407), doubles (9), triples (5), home runs (2) and RBI (27).

No. 7 Andover (19-7)

Seed: 7

First round prediction: Champlin Park 7, Andover 3

Ranking rationale: Andover opened and closed its regular season with five-game win streaks. There were some struggles in between, including four straight close losses, but the Huskies found new life in the Section 7-4A playoffs.

They went 4-0 with two wins over top seed Centennial (23-7) by a combined 15-4 score. Those go down as Andover’s best wins of the season. Its only other exposure to state tournament teams were a 2-1 loss at 3A No. 1 seed Totino-Grace (17-8) and a 5-1 loss vs. its first round opponent, Champlin Park (20-6).

The Huskies are no strangers to this stage with all four program appearances at state coming since 2021. Players to watch include Southern Illinois-Edwardsville OF/RHP commit Danny Scheller and Minnesota State-Mankato RHP/OF commit Logan Nistler.

No. 8 Prior Lake (13-14)

Seed: 8

First round prediction: Farmington 4, Prior Lake 2

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake has taken its lumps this season. With that said, the Lakers have displayed their high-end potential against one of the toughest schedules in the state.

They laid claim to being the only team to beat state No. 1 Farmington (27-2) during the regular season. As the No. 8 seed in the daunting Section 2-4A playoffs, Prior Lake 10-runned QRF No. 2 and top seed Shakopee (18-5) and later split with QRF and No. 2 seed Chaska (22-7) to punch its ticket to state for the first time in school history.

It’s hard to believe this is the same team that lost nine of its final 11 games of the regular season. The Lakers feature Minnesota-Duluth 1B/3B commit Jaymin Eischens, Northern State SS/RHP commit Miles Olson and Augustana OF/2B commit Ryan Block.