Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (2/17/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (22-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-7), Feb. 21 vs. No. 10 Minnetonka (16-6)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins rolled one of the traditional powers in Class 2A, Holy Family (8-12), 96-57 at home. It wasn’t even that close as the Royals led 57-26 at the break. Anthony Smith put up 30 points, Jayden Moore had a 15-10-10 triple-double and J.J. Semanko had a 21-11 double-double.
The highlight of the week came in a hard-fought revenge win over Wayzata, which is the only team to down the Royals all season. Hopkins prevailed 77-76 in a physical game with emotions running high.
Smith led with 23 points and Moore had his second straight triple-double with 17-12-10. If there was any doubt between who was No. 1 among the top two teams, Hopkins solidified it until they potentially meet in the Class 4A state tournament.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at White Bear Lake (12-9), Feb. 21 at Mounds View (16-6)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders didn’t have much issue with Roseville (8-14), winning 91-74 at home in a game they led by 13 at the break. Ty Schlagel led all scorers with 24 points. Tommy Ahneman impressed in his return from injury with 21.
That was a better win than it looks on paper considering Roseville recently pushed new No. 7 Champlin Park (19-3) in a six-point loss and won on the road at one of the top unranked teams, Stillwater (14-8).
Cretin-Derham Hall added a 65-42 win vs. Woodbury (9-13). The Royals were held to 17 points at the break. Schlagel led C-DH with 16 points to go with 13 for Monteff Dixon and 12 for Ahneman. A busy week was capped with one of the Raiders better victories of the season, a 74-60 dismantling at home against No. 15 DeLaSalle (18-4).
C-DH got out to a 38-27 halftime lead and never let go in order to retain the Christian Brothers trophy. Ahneman was huge with a 24-14 double-double and five blocks. Schlagel added 20.
3. Mankato East (20-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Mankato West (8-14), Feb. 20 at Red Wing (8-14), Feb. 22 at Austin (9-12)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East got an early shot from a talented Faribault (16-6) team, but the Cougars got out and ran in the second half of an 89-57 win in which they were up just 42-37 at the midway point. Brogan Madson led the team in points (20), assists (seven) and steals (five). Ganden Gosch added 18 points, Lucas Gustafson 16 and Dwuan Reliford 14.
East also pulled out a 72-65 road win against Rochester Mayo (16-7). Madson dropped 30 points to go with 18 for Gosch. The Cougars led 44-31 at the half. They still haven’t lost to anyone other than No. 1 Hopkins (22-1) back in December.
4. Tartan (22-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Hastings (18-4)
Ranking rationale: Tartan has a knack of making a lot of games interesting, but it took full control in a 76-44 win at Hill-Murray (5-16). Same goes for an 89-41 victory at Simley (6-14). The Titans really haven’t been tested much in conference play, though this week’s game against Hastings could be a good measuring stick. The first meeting went down to the wire with Tartan winning by two.
5. Wayzata (18-4)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 19 vs. No. 12 East Ridge (16-5), Feb. 21 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-7)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans won their third straight game by 25-plus after a 95-70 victory at Edina (8-15). The Hornets kept it a game for a while and were within 49-43 at halftime before the visitors pulled away. Nolen Anderson led all scorers with 24 points to go with 22 for Christian Wiggins.
The marquee matchup of the week came when Wayzata traveled to No. 1 Hopkins (22-1) looking for a season sweep of its Lake Conference and section rival. The Trojans were oh-so-close to doing so, falling 77-76. It was a spirited game with both teams’ coaching staffs, fans and players getting fired up. A potential missed foul call that would have given Wayzata a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds led to plenty of consternation. Wiggins did all he could to try to deliver the Trojans a victory, leading all scorers with 33 points. His half-court heave at the buzzer drew iron. Isaac Olmstead added 15.
6. Alexandria (18-3)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Fergus Falls (16-6), Feb. 20 at Sartell (11-10)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria made a St. Cloud Apollo (12-10) team that’s playing some of its best basketball of the year, and features a St. Cloud State commit on its roster, look like a JV team. The Cardinals steamrolled their way to a 109-37 win at home. Junior Mason Witt reached 1,000 career points and led all scorers with 27 on the night.
The Cardinals won a 74-24 rout at Rocori (6-16) and a day later picked up their best win of the season, a 96-94 home result over previous No. 8 Orono (16-6) at the Winter Lakes Classic. Alexandria’s 14 made threes, along with 21 points down low from Chase Thompson, were key. Thompson hit a pair of free throws to give his team the lead with 21 seconds left. The Cards have been virtually unbeatable when fully healthy this season.
7. Champlin Park (19-3)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. No. 14 Totino-Grace (16-5), Feb. 21 at Coon Rapids (6-16)
Ranking rationale: Things got a little too close for comfort in an 82-76 win at Roseville (8-14). Tyler Wagner made sure his team got the dub with a 30-point night. That result didn’t look so bad after Roseville went on the road and won at Stillwater (14-8) later in the week.
Five Rebels were in double figures in an 82-72 home win over Centennial (10-13). Gavin Walter stepped up with 19, followed by 17 for Wagner and 15 for Kyler Pust. In a battle between two of the top teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference, Champlin Park brought its ‘A’ game. The Rebels roared out to a 37-22 halftime lead en route to a 73-52 beatdown at home against previous No. 23 Maple Grove (14-8). Wagner was electric with 40 points to go with 19 for Pust.
8. Orono (16-6)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at Chanhassen (9-14), Feb. 21 at Waconia (11-11)
Ranking rationale: Orono opened a busy week with a 93-64 win at New Prague (2-20). This one was never in doubt as Nolan Groves put up 34 points and nine rebounds to go with 20 and seven for Brady Wooley. Groves poured in 38 and 13 in a 77-68 home win vs. Chaska (9-14). Wooley added 22 points in a solid win over a team that’s tougher than its record indicates. The Spartans led just 42-40 at the half.
Orono has had a lot of “what-if?” games this season with all six of its losses coming to ranked teams from Minnesota or South Dakota by 11 points or fewer. Four have been by two possessions with the latest being a 96-94 heartbreaker at new No. 6 Alexandria (18-3). It was a back-and-forth game with Wooley putting his team up by one with 28 seconds left before the home team swung the see-saw one last time in its favor. Wooley had 32 and Groves 38.
9. Shakopee (16-5)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at No. 25 Eagan (14-7), Feb. 20 vs. Burnsville (4-18), Feb. 22 at Eden Prairie (10-12)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee doubled up Eastview (5-17), 72-36 in Shakopee. It kept adding to a 34-24 halftime lead. Luke Schroeder’s 15 points led 11 Sabers who found the score sheet. The highlight of the week came in a 71-66 overtime win at previous No. 9 Apple Valley (18-3). The Sabers led most of the night and even by double digits at times.
Eli Schroeder led all scorers with 24 points to go with 16 for Luke Wherley. This was win No. 9 in a row for red-hot Shakopee, which ended Apple Valley’s four-game streak.
10. Minnetonka (16-6)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Edina (8-15), Feb. 21 at No. 1 Hopkins (22-1)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka rode a 15-point halftime lead to a 67-51 home victory against Buffalo (11-10). Isa El-Amin starred with 26 points to go with 13 for Malachi Boadi. The Skippers handled one bottom half Lake Conference team but slipped up against another, falling 66-65 at home to Eden Prairie (10-12) on a Max Lorenson mid-range buzzer beater. It was a tight game throughout with a 33-point effort by El-Amin leading all scorers.
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. New Prague (2-20), Feb. 21 vs. Chaska (9-14)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights bounced back from a disappointing road loss at St. Thomas Academy (12-9) a couple weeks ago by maintaining their perfect record at home. Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 76-63 vs. Chanhassen (9-14). It was a historic night for Northern Iowa commit Jalen Wilson, who scored his 2,000th career point. B-SM also added an 80-57 win at a solid Waconia (11-11) squad. Jaleel Donley and T.J. Stuttley each led with 20.
12. Apple Valley (18-3)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at No. 24 Lakeville North (14-8), Feb. 21 at Lakeville South (12-10), Feb. 22 vs. St. Paul Central (17-5)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles avoided what would have been a devastating loss to their conference title hopes, winning 67-64 at Rosemount (6-15). Justin Cowan led with 22 points to go with 18 for Trey Parker.
Apple Valley couldn’t survive another round of theatrics, falling 71-66 in overtime at home against Shakopee (16-5), which won its ninth straight and jumped three spots to No. 9 this week. The Eagles battled back from a 36-26 halftime deficit and used a Ryan Christiansen three in the final 15 seconds to help send it to overtime. He co-led the team with 17 points along with Parker.
13. East Ridge (16-5)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Stillwater (14-8), Feb. 19 at No. 5 Wayzata (18-4), Feb. 21 vs. Forest Lake (5-17)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors avoided slip-ups last week with a huge non-conference game looming. They won 72-58 at Park of Cottage Grove (10-12) and 84-66 at Irondale (5-17). The former was a 33-28 game at halftime before East Ridge asserted itself. Cedric Tomes paced in that one with 30 points to go with 20 for James Martin. The latter saw Tomes lead with 29 and Martin was next with 19.
14. Totino-Grace (16-5)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at No. 7 Champlin Park (19-3), Feb. 21 vs. Spring Lake Park (11-12)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles were motivated to prove themselves last week after suffering a somewhat surprising loss to then-unranked Park Center (13-9) the week prior. Totino-Grace smoked visiting and previous No. 23 Maple Grove (14-8), 79-59. The Eagles surged in the second half after leading 31-24 at the break. They handed the Crimson their first loss in Northwest Suburban Conference play. Chace Watley led T-G with 31 points. T-G added a 92-49 home win against Rogers (8-15). Watley led with 21 and was one of five Eagles in double figures.
15. DeLaSalle (18-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (5-16), Feb. 20 at Brooklyn Center (3-19)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders remain in a share of the Tri-Metro Conference lead with an 81-39 win at Columbia Heights (5-18). Dorian Pruitt and Jaeden Udean co-led with 17 points. DeLaSalle missed out on a chance at a huge non-conference victory, falling 74-60 at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (21-1) in the Christian Brothers trophy game. Udean led all scorers with 33 but did not have a teammate contribute more than seven.
16. Prior Lake (17-5)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Farmington (11-11), Feb. 21 vs. No. 25 Eagan (14-7)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake rolled to an 84-67 win at new No. 24 Lakeville North (14-8) in which it overcame a 40-36 halftime deficit. Norbu Jenpa led with 22 points, followed by 17 for Alex Hulskotter and 15 for Cade Wozney. Prior Lake notched another blowout victory, 87-57 at Eastview (5-17). Jenpa was tops with 24 points.
17. Byron (20-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (16-9), Feb. 21 vs. Pine Island (14-10)
Ranking rationale: The Bears have it easy most nights in the Hiawatha Valley League. Last week, they rolled at home against Rochester Lourdes (3-19) by a score of 89-58. Will Brian was the star of the show with 26 points on the night to surpass 1,000 for his career.
Byron did get tested in a non-conference tilt, prevailing 89-82 at home against Delano (9-12). The Tigers have been playing good ball lately and nearly upset No. 21 Richfield (18-4) the previous game. Byron got up 39-33 at the half and withstood a 31-point night from Delano’s Jake Schultz. The Bears returned to HVL play with a 68-59 win at Goodhue (16-8). Fisher Kruckeberg led with 15 points.
18. Albany (21-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (16-6), Feb. 20 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (16-7)
Ranking rationale: You’ve seen hot openings to games, but have you seen a 32-0 start? That’s what Albany pulled off in its 79-32 win vs. Pierz (10-11). Sam Hondl led with 28 points for the Huskies. The defensive effort only ratcheted up more when Albany dispatched visiting Osakis (13-8), 63-25. Zeke Austin led with 16 points and Hondl had 13. Osakis was held to 11 points in the first half. Osakis is in first place and undefeated in the Prairie Conference.
A busy week concluded with a 74-38 road dismantling of a solid Pequot Lakes (17-6) team.
19. Anoka (18-5)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. Osseo (6-16), Feb. 21 at No. 23 Park Center (13-9)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes staved off an upset against a slumping Andover (9-13) team. They erased a 48-38 halftime deficit to win going away, 87-79 on the road. Dre Ellis led with 22 points and Peyton Podany added 20.
Anoka couldn’t get away with not playing a full 36 minutes when it fell 60-51 at previous No. 23 Maple Grove (14-8). Podany led with 18.
20. Waseca (24-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 20 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-20)
Ranking rationale: Waseca posted a 97-73 win vs. Windom (12-11). It wasn’t totally smooth sailing as the visiting Eagles led 46-44 at the half. A 33-10 run to close the half sealed the deal for the Bluejays.
Waseca also added an 82-66 win at St. James (11-11). Could the Bluejays and No. 18 Albany be on a collision course to meet in the Class 2A state championship?
21. Richfield (18-4)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 18 at Holy Angels (11-12), Feb. 21 at St. Anthony (10-11)
Ranking rationale: After upsetting then-No. 6 DeLaSalle (18-4), Richfield was nearly on the other side of an upset. The Spartans escaped their final non-conference game of the season with a 77-75 victory at shorthanded Delano (9-12). A 23-point night by C.J. Armstrong and 21 from Dre Collins helped the visitors erase a 12-point deficit against the Tigers, who were without two of their top scorers.
The Spartans can score with the best of them, as evidenced by a 106-67 win vs. Bloomington Kennedy (5-16). Armstrong posted 25 to go with 20 for Collins and Tyrece Hagler. Lastly, Richfield picked up an 86-58 win at Brooklyn Center (3-19). The Centaurs admirably hung within 40-35 at halftime before succumbing. Armstrong led with 35.
22. Park Center (13-9)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: Feb. 21 vs. No. 19 Anoka (18-5)
Ranking rationale: The Pirates broke 100 points for the first time this season in a 103-67 drubbing at home of Spring Lake Park (11-12). Abu Keita recently surpassed 1,000 career points.
23. Moorhead (17-6)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: Feb. 21 at Sartell (11-10), Feb. 22 at St. Cloud Tech (4-16)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead did well last week to go 2-1 at home against three tough North Dakota teams. It first cooled down a solid Grand Forks Red River (13-5) squad that entered on a three-game win streak.
The Spuds won 101-81. Reign Battle led with 27 points, followed by 23 for Brian Zarazua and 19 for David Mack. Moorhead added an 85-68 win against North Dakota’s Division A (second highest classification) No. 1, Kindred (17-1). Jett Feeney led with 23 points to go with 22 for Zarazua.
Moorhead suffered a 66-63 loss against Division AA (highest classification) No. 1 Bismarck Century (17-1). The Spuds led 36-30 at the half and were led by 26 from Battle.
24. Lakeville North (14-8)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. No. 12 Apple Valley (18-3), Feb. 21 vs. Rosemount (6-15)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North is back in the Power 25 after splitting against a pair of top-20 teams last week. The Panthers first fell 84-67 vs. Prior Lake (17-5), which climbed a spot to No. 16 this week. North actually led 40-36 at the break before things fell apart. Johanes Piscikas led all scorers with 23 points.
The Panthers bounced back a few nights later by posting their best road performance of the season, a 59-50 win over previous No. 20 Eagan (14-7). Dane Danielson led North with 17.
25. Eagan (14-7)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. No. 9 Shakopee (16-5), Feb. 21 at No. 16 Prior Lake (17-5), Feb. 22 vs. Duluth East (7-15)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats were upset 67-58 at Farmington (11-11) in a revenge game for the Tigers, who lost on their home court in the matchup earlier in the year. It was a colossal breakdown for Eagan, which led 36-22 at halftime. Wesley Hoke and Kevin Kemp co-led the Wildcats with 11 points. If it’s any consolation, Farmington won its next two games last week to form a three-game win streak.
The Wildcats were dangerously close to falling out of the Power 25 after suffering another defeat, losing 59-50 at home to Lakeville North (14-8), which rejoined the ranking at No. 24 this week.