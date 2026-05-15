The 2026 Minnesota high school softball season rolls on, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the top players throughout the state. We started with the top pitchers last week, and this week, we're looking at the top position players.

You can also vote on who you think is the top pitcher in Minnesota with our poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will close at 11:50 p.m. CT on May 22.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top Position Players in the 2026 Minnesota High School Softball Season

Remi Rudquist, Bloomington Jefferson

Sr., C/SS

Rudquist is hitting .407/.475/.685 in her senior season. In 54 at bats, she has 22 hits, 18 RBIs and two home runs. She is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Alexandra Oerther, Bloomington Jefferson

So., Utility

Oerther is another member of a stacked Jaguars lineup. She is hitting .423/.455/.673 with 21 RBIs.

Elle Porisch, Benilde-St. Margaret's

Sr., OF/INF

Porisch can play multiple positions, and this season, she is hitting .474/.574/.658. She is committed to Augustana University.

"That kind of flexibility is rare at the high school level and extremely valuable to both her team and college programs," Benilde-St. Margaret's head coach

Kaylee Coleman, Westonka

Sr., SS

Coleman is hitting .412/.474/.863. She’s hit five home runs in 51 at bats She is committed to the University of Jamestown.

Kendall Cochran, Centennial

Jr., SS

Cochran hit .302/.433/.792 last season as a sophomore.

"She is one of the most athletic high school players I've seen," Centennial head coach Rick Thomas said. "Her range at SS is second to none. I also feel if we had her catch, she would be one of the best defensive catchers in the state of MN. [...] She is a leader in our community."

Caitlyn Bauer, Winona

Jr., CF

Bauer was an MSHSCA Class 3A honorable mention last season, and she’s followed that by hitting .491/.541/.764 this season.

Sydney Pink, Delano

Sr., CF

Pink hit .527 in 2025, and she is an important piece of an impressive Delano offense.

Ani Shank, Rochester Mayo

Jr., 1B/3B

Shank is a power hitter who has seven home runs in 63 at bats this season. She’s hitting .540/.557/.667, and she has 28 RBIs.

Ava Roberts, Rogers

Sr., 3B/1B/OF

Roberts drives in the runs for a talented Royals offense. She leads the team with 26 RBIs in 53 at bats. She is batting .434/.492/.868, and he has six home runs.

Avery Freeberg, Rogers

Jr., SS

Freeberg gets on base for the Royals. She is hitting .515/.556/.591 with 34 hits and five walks. She is committed to Winona State University.

Trinity Jensen, Lakeville South

Sr., 3B/SS/OF

Jensen is batting .525/.604/.425, and she is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 16 in 40 at-bats. Jensen is committed to Iowa State.

Nettie Parsons, Lake Crystal Wellcome-Memorial

Sr., 2B

Parsons has over 100 career hits, and she was voted as South Central Conference MVP for the 2025 season. Next year she will be attending Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

Sadie Meyer, St. Cloud Cathedral

Sr., INF

Meyer made the 2025 MSHSCA Class 2A Second Team as a third baseman, and she helped the Crusaders win the Class 2A championship.

Tayla Vought, St. Cloud Cathedral

Sr., 1B

Vought made the 2025 Class 2A MSHSL All-Tournament team during their run to a state championship.

Lydia Banse, Mankato West

Sr., C

Banse broke the Mankato West career home-run record recently when she hit her 22nd home run. She is committed to Mankato State University.

Karianne Drury, Forest Lake

Sr., C

Against a difficult schedule, Drury had 25 hits and 16 RBIs in the first 10 games of the season. She hit .She is committed to Wisconsin.

Lila Johannsen, Farmington

Sr., C

She led the Tigers in RBIs in 2025 with 44, and she hit .500 that season. Johannsen is committed to Wisconsin.

Avery Stock, Andover

Fr., C/SS

Stock is a freshman batting .521/.575/.873, and she was a NWSC All Conference player as an 8th grader.

Bella Dowdall, Forest Lake

Sr., SS/1B

Dowdall was named to the 2025 MSHSCA Class 4A Second Team All-State, and she was on the MSHSL All-Tournament team . She is committed to St. Thomas.

Avery Douglas, Swanville

Sr., C

Douglas leads an 18-0 Swanville team. She recently hit an inside-the-park grand slam against Parkers Prairie. She is committed to Northern State University for volleyball.

Laken Baartman, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Jr., SS

Baartman is hitting .643/.776/1.238 with 25 RBIs in 42 at-bats. She’s struck out one time and walked 25 times.

Makenna Dornack, Chatfield

Jr., C/SS

Dornack has hit five home runs in 60 at-bats, and she is hitting .500/.575/.733. She has over 100 career hits.

Julia Brinkman, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey

Sr., SS

Brinkman made the 2025 MSHSCA Class 1A First Team All-State. She is also an all-conference basketball player.

Addison Wallschlaeger, Spectrum

Sr., LF

Wallschlager is one of the top hitters in Minnesota. She is hitting .667/.697/1.133 with 10 RBIs. She is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Emily Hacker, Mankato East

Sr., SS

Hacker is another talented Cougar, and she’s helped them win three consecutive section tournaments. She is committed to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Emma Poegel, Minnewaska Area

Sr., C

Poegel leads Minnewaska Area in total bases through 47 at-bats with 28. She is hitting .511/.549/.546

Marcela Deloye-Romero, Harding

Sr., C

Deloye-Romero made the 2025 MSHSCA Class 3A First Team All-State and the St. Paul City All-Conference team.

Mackenzie Darsow, Park

So., 1B/3B

Darswo made the 2025 MSHSCA Class 4A Honorable Mentions list. She was also All-Conference and All-Section.

Marin Aman, Blaine

So., 3B/SS

Aman has eight home runs in 68 at-bats with a .500/.562/.985 percentage. She leads Blaine with 30 RBIs.