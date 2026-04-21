Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week? (4/21/2026)

Each week, High School On SI will highlight top performances from athletes throughout Minnesota high school sports. This week, we highlight performances from April 13-19.

You can vote for who you think had the best performance with the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude at Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week Nominees

Owen Stuwe, Track & Field, Shakopee

In the 1,600 meter, Stuwe ran a personal and state-best four minutes, 14.89 seconds at the Shakopee Relays. It is also a school record. The senior improved a previous personal best by just over three seconds.

Sylvia Boyum, Track & Field, Stillwater

Boyum threw the shot put 43 feet, 6.5 inches at the Girls SEC Open, a Stillwater record. That’s a state best so far this season.

Thomas Munger, Boys Lacrosse, Buffalo

Munger scored six goals and added one assist in a 13-7 win against Monticello.

Kalvin Kiffmeyer, Boys Lacrosse, Champlin Park

Kiffmeyer saved 22 of 28 shots in a 6-5 loss to Rogers.

Jack Olson, Boys Lacrosse, Maple Grove

Olson scored five goals in an 8-5 win against Mahtomedi.

Barrett Flaherty, Boys Lacrosse, St. Cloud

Flaherty scored five goals in a 9-8 win against Brainerd. He also scored two goals in a 7-3 loss to Andover.

Sam Hansen, Girls Lacrosse, St. Louis Park

Hanssen scored five goals and two assists in a 8-7 loss to Breck.

Sloane Griesert, Girls Lacrosse, Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum

Griesert scored six goals and added two assists in a 14-10 win against Becker.

Camryn Hinch, Girls Lacrosse, Chisago Lakes

Hinch scored six goals in a 16-10 win against Armstrong/Cooper. She also scored five goals in a 20-0 win against Becker.

Mac Murphy, Girls Lacrosse, Hill-Murray

Murphy scored four goals and added five assists in a 14-10 win against Blake.

Madison McCutcheon, Girls Lacrosse, Westonka

McCutcheon scored five goals and had two assists in a 19-13 win against Hutchinson.

Reed Creighton, Baseball, Belle Plaine

Creighton had three hits and four RBIs in a 9-3 win over Maple River. He also had two RBIs in a 4-2 win against New Ulm.

John Mueller, Baseball, Rochester Mayo

Mueller had three hits and four RBIs in a 13-12 loss to Owatonna. Earlier in the week, he had one RBI, and he scored three runs, in a 9-8 win against Mankato East.

Zach Schnabel, Baseball, Forest Lake

Schnabel threw a no-hitter last week. He struck out six batters and allowed one base runner. The Rangers won 10-0 over White Bear Lake.

Jonah Ludens, Baseball, Minnetonka

Ludens pitched seven innings and struck out 10 batters in a 4-0 win against Rogers. He allowed one hit and zero walks.

Cadence Leiser, Softball, Paynesville Area

Leiser had three hits and four RBIs in an 11-10 win against Eden Valley-Watkins.

Katelyn Adelman, Softball, Pipestone Area

Adelman had three hits and four RBIs in a 9-6 win against Minneota/Canby. She had two doubles and one single.

Grace Rolek, Softball, Bloomington Jefferson

Rolek pitched a complete game shutout against St. Louis Park. She allowed only one hit and one walk while she struck out 16 batters.

Elli Petronack, Softball, Hill-Murray

Petronach pitched seven innings and allowed one run in a 3-1 win against Two Rivers. She struck out 10 while walking four batters. She allowed four hits.

Avery Augedahl, Softball, Caledonia

Augedahl pitched seven innings in a 5-2 win over Winona. She allowed one earned run, two hits and one walk. She struck out 10.

More from High School On SI