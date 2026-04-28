Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week? (4/28)

Each week, High School On SI will highlight top performances from athletes throughout Minnesota high school sports. This week, we highlight performances from April 20-26.

You can vote for who you think had the best performance with the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude at Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT.

If you are a coach and you'd like to nominate one of your athletes for a future AOTW, please email butler@scorebooklive.com.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week Nominees

Lexi Meis, New London-Spicer

Softball

Meis hit a home run in a 9-2 win against Glencoe-Silver Lake. She had two hits, one walk and three RBIs. She also had two hits in a 10-4 win against Litchfield.

Gwendolyn Redmon, St. Paul Washington

Softball

Redmon had four hits–two triples–in a 20-19 win against St. Paul Humboldt. She had eight total bases in the game.

Addison Neiss, Eden Prairie

Softball

Neiss pitched a complete game in a 1-0 win against Hopkins. She struck out 14 batters and only walked one.

Hunter Dolenc, Woodbury

Baseball

Dolenc had two hits and two RBIs, and he scored one run, in a 9-4 win against No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall.

Brodie Gibart, Farmington

Baseball

Gibart threw a complete game shutout in a 2-0 win against Lakeville North. He allowed three hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Edgar Kopel, B O L D

Baseball

Kopel pitched seven innings in a 3-0 win against Sauk Centre. He struck out nine batters, and he allowed two hits and no walks.

Brenden Swartout, Academy of Holy Angels

Baseball

Swartout pitched seven innings in a 4-0 win against Richfield. He allowed two hits, no walks, and he struck out 10 batters.

Derrick Zackery, Eastview/Apple Valley

Boys’ Lacrosse

Zackery scored five goals and added one assist in a 12-7 win against Lakeville North.

Carson Daggett, Mankato

Boys’ Lacrosse

Daggett scored four goals and added three assists in a 9-5 win against Rochester.

Austin Novotnoy, Cretin-Derham Hall

Boys’ Lacrosse

Novotnoy led the Raiders to an 11-7 win against Forest Lake. He scored five goals and he added four assists.

Bradley Johnson, East Ridge

Boys’ Lacrosse

Johnson scored seven goals and added one assist in a 17-8 win against Moorhead.

Iris Hanson, St. Paul/Two Rivers

Girls’ Lacrosse

Hanson scored nine goals in a 15-7 win against Hastings.

Cayla Helmberger, White Bear Lake

Girls’ Lacrosse

Helmberger scored five goals in an 8-7 loss in double overtime against Stillwater.

Kanyon Althoff, Rocori

Girls’ Lacrosse

Althoff scored six goals in an 11-7 win against Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Kayla Swartout, Holy Family

Girls’ Lacrosse

Swartout faced 12 shots on goal and saved 10 of them in a 9-2 win against Breck.

Bridget O’Brien, Rogers

Girls’ Lacrosse

O’Brien scored five goals in a 10-9 win against Elk River/Zimmerman.

Margaret Duffy, St. John’s Prep

Track & Field

Duffy smashed a previous personal best in the 3,200 with a 10:30.32 at the Hamline Elite Meet. Her previous best was a 10:42.70 at the 2025 MSHSL Section 5A Championship.

Shiaflyn Cooper, Elk River

Track & Field

Cooper set a state-best and personal record in the triple jump with a jump of 39-10 at the Hamline Elite Meet.

Jamal Wamah, Roseville

Track & Field

Wamah set a personal and school record in the triple jump with a jump of 47-10 at the Roseville Invite. It is also the state best this season.

Tyler Curnow, Stillwater Area

Track & Field

Curnow set a personal best in the discus at the 2026 Pony Classic. He threw 184-2, a mark that also leads the state.

Stats via varsity.startribune.com.