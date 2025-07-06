Former Gulfport High Star Disrupts Double Play in Viral Amateur Baseball Clip
In a viral video posted by Jomboy Media, former Gulfport High (Mississippi) baseball star Ethan Surowiec, who just completed his freshman season at Ole Miss, became living proof of the old saying, "you never know what you are going to see at a baseball game."
A Play You Don't See Everyday
Playing for the Duluth Huskies (Minnesota) in the Northwoods League, an amateur wooden-bat summer league for top college players, Surowiec did the unthinkable while at second base as a baserunner. With the bases loaded, a Duluth batter hit what appeared to be a routine double-play ground ball towards the shortstop. Instead of sprinting past the ball towards third, Surowiec stopped and fielded the ball with his bare hands and calmly rolled it back towards the mound as he jogged back to his dugout.
See the play in the clip embedded below.
Surowiec Sacrificed Himself to Save an Out
When a baserunner is unintentionally hit by a batted ball, by rule, he is called out and play is ruled dead with all other baserunners, who are forced to advance, moving up one base and the batter being awarded first base.
That was what was called here. Instead of the play resulting in a double-play, the runner on third was returned to the base, the runner on first was advanced to second and the batter was awarded first base on a fielder's choice, while Surowiec was called out, leaving the bases loaded.
The Umpires Got the Call Wrong
However, under the rules of baseball, this was the incorrect call.
In a case where a baserunner deliberately interferes with a batted ball with the intent to break up a double play, which was clearly the case here, the ball should be ruled dead and both the runner and the batter should be called out, with all other runners being returned to their original base.
No Harm, No Foul
Fortunately for Duluth's opponent, the La Crosse Loggers, the blown call did not result in any additional damage. With the bases still loaded, the next batter flew out to right and Duluth was unable to score any additional runs. Duluth and Suowiec did come away with the win, however, topping the Loggers, 3-1.