Former Mississippi high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025

Eight players that played high school basketball will be a part of the Madness

Reed Green

Mar 16, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) reacts after a dunk against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during the 2025 SEC Championship Game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Madness of March is once again upon us this year. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does. Eight players from the Magnolia State will look to leave their mark on this year's tournament.

Mississippi State features the most players from the state with five. Ole Miss surprisingly features only one player that played high school basketball in the state, and Florida and High Point each feature a key contributor who played high school basketball in Mississippi.

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Olive Branch High School

Harrison Alexander, Mississippi State

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

EJ Paymon, Mississippi State

Raymond High School

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State

Starkville High School

Cam Brent, Ole Miss

Jackson Prep

Alijah Martin, Florida

North Pike High School

Kimani Hamilton, High Point

Clinton High School

