Former Mississippi high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
The Madness of March is once again upon us this year. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does. Eight players from the Magnolia State will look to leave their mark on this year's tournament.
Mississippi State features the most players from the state with five. Ole Miss surprisingly features only one player that played high school basketball in the state, and Florida and High Point each feature a key contributor who played high school basketball in Mississippi.
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Olive Branch High School
Harrison Alexander, Mississippi State
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
EJ Paymon, Mississippi State
Raymond High School
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State
Starkville High School
Cam Brent, Ole Miss
Jackson Prep
Alijah Martin, Florida
North Pike High School
Kimani Hamilton, High Point
Clinton High School
