High School

Live updates, score: heavyweights Brandon and Picayune square off in Mississippi high school football

Brandon is No. 1 in the SB Live Mississippi preseason rankings, but looking to avenge a season-opening loss from a year ago

Tyler Cleveland

Picayune's Jeremiah Contee (44) finds a hole during play against the Bulldogs in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Picayune's Jeremiah Contee (44) finds a hole during play against the Bulldogs in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two Mississippi heavyweights — Brandon and Picayune — kick off their 2024 seasons with a highly anticipated MHSAA matchup down on the Mississippi gulf coast Friday night at Picayune.

The Bulldogs and Maroon Tide are ranked No. 1 and No. 14, respectively in the SBLive Mississippi high school football statewide preseason rankings.

The Bulldogs fell just short of a berth in the 2023 MHSAA Class 7A State, but finished 10-3 after a season-opening loss to the Maroon Tide at Brandon a year ago. Class 6A powerhouse Picayune is 39-3 in the last three years under coach Cody Stogner.

Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Brandon vs. Picayune. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

You can also watch Brandon vs. Picayune football live on NFHS Network.

1

2

3

4

F

Brandon

Picayune

(Refresh for latest updates)

PREGAME UPDATES

Published
Tyler Cleveland

TYLER CLEVELAND

Home/Mississippi