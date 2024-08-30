Live updates, score: heavyweights Brandon and Picayune square off in Mississippi high school football
Two Mississippi heavyweights — Brandon and Picayune — kick off their 2024 seasons with a highly anticipated MHSAA matchup down on the Mississippi gulf coast Friday night at Picayune.
The Bulldogs and Maroon Tide are ranked No. 1 and No. 14, respectively in the SBLive Mississippi high school football statewide preseason rankings.
The Bulldogs fell just short of a berth in the 2023 MHSAA Class 7A State, but finished 10-3 after a season-opening loss to the Maroon Tide at Brandon a year ago. Class 6A powerhouse Picayune is 39-3 in the last three years under coach Cody Stogner.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Brandon vs. Picayune. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Brandon vs. Picayune football live on NFHS Network.
