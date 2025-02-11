Mississippi high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions
High school playoff basketball season officially tips off in Mississippi later this week, starting Feb. 14 -15 at home sites throughout the state.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 7A matchups in the first round of the Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs, with Todd Milles' predicted winners and links to make your pick.
First-round 7A matchups, predicted winners (all games Feb. 15)
Horn Lake vs. Tupelo: Tupelo (Make your pick)
Germantown vs. Oxford: Germantown (Make your pick)
Pearl vs. St. Martin: Pearl (Make your pick)
Biloxi vs. Northwest Rankin: Biloxi (Make your pick)
Starkville vs. DeSoto Central: Starkville (Make your pick)
Southaven vs. Madison Central: Madison Central (Make your pick)
Guffport vs. Meridian: Meridian (Make your pick)
Brandon vs. Ocean Springs: Brandon (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Mississippi bracket home page.
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---