Mississippi high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your quarterfinal-round predictions
The Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs continue later this week as eight teams remain to play in the state quarterfinal round.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 7A matchups in the quarterfinal round of the Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs, with Todd Milles' predicted winners and links to make your pick.
Quarterfinal-round 7A matchups, predicted winners (games Feb. 19 and Feb. 21)
Tupelo vs. Germantown (Feb. 19): Germantown (Make your pick)
Pearl vs. Biloxi (Feb. 21): Pearl (Make your pick)
Starkville vs. Madison Central (Feb. 19): Starkville (Make your pick)
Meridian vs. Brandon (Feb. 21): Meridian (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Mississippi bracket home page.
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---