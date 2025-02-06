Mississippi High School Football: Tupelo Announces 2025 Schedule
The reigning 7A state champions have released their 2025 football schedule, and the fireworks begin right away when they travel to take on the Brandon Bulldogs. The next two games they play are two powerhouse programs from the state of Tennessee.
Tupelo will travel to Christ Presbyterian Academy in week 2 who won the Division II Class AA state championship. One week later, they play host to Houston who lost in the Division I Class 6A state championship before they dive into district play. One thing to note is that they do not play Starkville or Madison Central this upcoming season.
As more schedules are released across the Magnolia State, High School on SI Mississippi will share the schedules as they become available.
2025 Tupelo Golden Wave Football Schedule
Aug. 29: at Brandon
Sept. 5: at Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)
Sept. 12: vs. Houston (TN)
Sept. 19: at Oxford
Sept. 26: vs. West Point
Oct. 3: vs. Hartfield Academy
Oct. 10: vs. Southaven
Oct. 17: at Hernando
Oct. 24: vs. Horn Lake
Oct. 31: vs. Lewisburg
Nov. 6: at Desoto Central