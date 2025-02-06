High School

Mississippi High School Football: Tupelo Announces 2025 Schedule

The Golden Wave open the season in a rematch in last year's 7A state championship vs. Brandon

Reed Green

Tupelo's Jaeden Hill (0) gains yardage against Brandon defenders during the MHSAA 7A championship game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning 7A state champions have released their 2025 football schedule, and the fireworks begin right away when they travel to take on the Brandon Bulldogs. The next two games they play are two powerhouse programs from the state of Tennessee.

Tupelo will travel to Christ Presbyterian Academy in week 2 who won the Division II Class AA state championship. One week later, they play host to Houston who lost in the Division I Class 6A state championship before they dive into district play. One thing to note is that they do not play Starkville or Madison Central this upcoming season.

As more schedules are released across the Magnolia State, High School on SI Mississippi will share the schedules as they become available.

2025 Tupelo Golden Wave Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Brandon

Sept. 5: at Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)

Sept. 12: vs. Houston (TN)

Sept. 19: at Oxford

Sept. 26: vs. West Point

Oct. 3: vs. Hartfield Academy

Oct. 10: vs. Southaven

Oct. 17: at Hernando

Oct. 24: vs. Horn Lake

Oct. 31: vs. Lewisburg

Nov. 6: at Desoto Central

