Mississippi high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your quarterfinal-round predictions

The Mississippi (MHSAA) high school girls basketball tournament continues this week, so check out our quarterfinal picks - and then make yours!

Todd Milles

Germantown girls basketball coach Matt Stuve talks with players during the game at home against Brookfield East in January.
The Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs continue later this week as eight teams remain to play in the state quarterfinal round.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.

Here are all the Class 7A matchups in the quarterfinals (Feb. 19, Feb. 21) of the Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs, with Todd Milles' predicted winners and links to make your pick.

Quarterfinal-round 7A matchups, predicted winners (games Feb. 19 and Feb. 21)

Hernando vs. Tupelo (Feb. 19): Tupelo (Make your pick)

Northwest Rankin vs. St. Martin (Feb. 21): St. Martin (Make your pick)

Starkville vs. Germantown (Feb. 19): Starkville (Make your pick)

Biloxi vs. Brandon (Feb. 21): Biloxi (Make your pick)

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Mississippi bracket home page.

