Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

Grenada Chargers' quarterback Charlie Fair (2) walks on the field during the MHSAA class 6A football state title game against the West Jones Mustangs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Grenada Chargers' quarterback Charlie Fair (2) walks on the field during the MHSAA class 6A football state title game against the West Jones Mustangs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playoff time has reached state championship week in Mississippi high school football.

The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing in the finals this week (December 5-7).

>>Mississippi high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus the championship matchups:

Class 7A

Championship matchup

Tupelo vs Brandon

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 7A MHSAA football bracket

Class 6A

Championship matchup

Grenada vs Hattiesburg

7 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A MHSAA football bracket

Class 5A

Championship matchup

Gautier vs West Point

7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 5A MHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Championship matchup

Louisville vs Poplarville

3:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A MHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Championship matchup

Choctaw County vs Noxubee County

4 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A MHSAA football bracket

Class 2A

Championship matchups

Charleston vs Heidelberg

12 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A MHSAA football bracket

Class 1A

Championship matchup

Baldwyn vs Simmons

4 p.m. Friday

Class 1A MHSAA football bracket

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

