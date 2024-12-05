Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
Playoff time has reached state championship week in Mississippi high school football.
The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing in the finals this week (December 5-7).
Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus the championship matchups:
Class 7A
Championship matchup
Tupelo vs Brandon
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Class 7A MHSAA football bracket
Class 6A
Championship matchup
Grenada vs Hattiesburg
7 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A MHSAA football bracket
Class 5A
Championship matchup
Gautier vs West Point
7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 5A MHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Championship matchup
Louisville vs Poplarville
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A MHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Championship matchup
Choctaw County vs Noxubee County
4 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A MHSAA football bracket
Class 2A
Championship matchups
Charleston vs Heidelberg
12 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A MHSAA football bracket
Class 1A
Championship matchup
Baldwyn vs Simmons
4 p.m. Friday
Class 1A MHSAA football bracket
—
