Olive Branch Kicks-Off Its 2026 Football Schedule with Three Straight September Road Games

As the high school spring football season approaches, more teams from around the country are starting to release their 2026 football schedule. On Thursday, Olive Branch, in Mississippi, was one of the latest schools to officially announce their 2026 schedule.

Road Gauntlet in the Middle of September

The 11-time district champions and 2011 state champion Conquistador football program features one of the toughest three game road stretches in the state this season. After opening the season at Shannon, who defeated Olive Branch in 2025, and hosting Lewisburg, the Conquistadors have their work cut out for them with three straight road games.

The Eagles went 8-4 last year which included a 32-8 victory over Olive Branch. Horn Lake finished the regular season 7-4 which earned them a spot in the Class 7A playoffs. In round one, the Eagles defeated Madison Central 35-28 before losing to Oxford 37-27 in round two.

The following week, Olive Branch hits the road to take on the Whippets who were the Class 4A state runner-ups this season. Kosciusko got the better of the Conquistadors in 2025 emerging victorious 48-21.

In case that was not difficult enough, Olive Branch ends their three game road trip versus Senatobia who finished the 2025 campaign with a 10-2 record. Last season, the Warriors shutout the Conquistadors 22-0 en route to a second place finish in their district in Class 4A.

As a fan, everyone wants their school to win every game possible, but given how difficult these road games are, Olive Branch would be doing well if they start the season 3-2 heading into October.

Final Five Games Will Decide the District Title

It is not uncommon in high school football, particularly in Mississippi, for a school to play all their district games to close out the season, and that is what is in store for Olive Branch this season.

The Conquistadors have an uphill climb when it comes to taking on Grenada and South Panola. In recent years, Grenada has been one of the most consistent teams in the state and are always in the hunt for state championships, Meanwhile, South Panola was one of the most dominant high school football programs in the country from the 1990s-2010s, but the Tigers have slipped by their standards in recent memory. However, South Panola is always a playoff contender, and they are hunting for that elusive state title that has escaped their grasp in the past decade. These two games will be the two most difficult for Olive Branch in 2026 on paper, but the three other district games are winnable.

Last season, Olive Branch lost to Saltillo 28-21, 32-15 to Center Hill and 49-35 to Lake Cormorant to close out the season. Olive Branch head coach, Marcus Jamison, enters his season season, and there is belief that under his guidance that Olive Branch can return to their former glory they enjoyed in the 2000s and early 2010s. As the players spend another off-season learning and growing under Jamison, the Conquistadors have a belief within the program that they can win these three pivotal district games.

2026 Olive Branch Conquistadors Football Schedule

Aug. 21: vs. M.S. Palmer

Aug. 28: at Shannon

Sept. 4: Lewisburg

Sept. 11: at Horn Lake

Sept. 18: at Kosciusko

Sept. 25: at Senatobia

Oct. 2: vs. Charleston

Oct. 9: at Saltillo

Oct. 16: vs. Grenada

Oct. 23: vs. Center Hill

Oct. 30: at South Panola

Nov. 5: vs. Lake Cormorant

As more schedules are released throughout the spring, our team at High School on SI will share the schedules with you, the reader, when that information becomes available.