Starkville hires Clinton's John Carr as head football coach
With the departure of Chris Jones, as he heads to Hinds Community College, the Starkville Yellow Jackets were left wondering who would take the reigns as head football coach.
Starkville High School did not have to wait long as Clinton head coach, John Carr, was officially hired as lead man of the Yellow Jackets on Monday. This is the first big hire for newly appointed athletic director Jay Hopson.
Carr helped revitalized Clinton, and that was one of the reasons why he was hired to take this position. In 2023, the Arrows went 1-9, but then Carr was hired before the 2024 season to turn the program around. The Arrows were dealt a tough hand with their schedule, but they made strides in their one year under Carr. They finished 4-6, but those wins were over Warren Central, Brandon, Terry and Starkville who all made the playoffs.
The offense under Carr also made strides in his one year at Clinton. In 2023, the Arrows averaged 15.7 points per game, but under the offense in 2024 averaged 30 points per game. His scheme and play-calling should help him find early success at Starkville.
Prior to his time at Clinton, Carr coached at a number of universities and junior colleges. He was previously the head coach at Ouachita Parish High School where he went 72-28 as head coach.
Carr also coached at a number of universities and junior colleges such as the University of Southern Mississippi, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Troy University, Jones County Community College and East Mississippi Community College. The knowledge and skills that Carr has acquired over the years coaching could setup Starkville to a successful fall campaign.
