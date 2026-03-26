Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Unveils 2026 Hall of Fame Class and Statewide Award Winners
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has officially announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class along with a full slate of postseason honors, recognizing the top players, coaches and contributors across the state.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Springfield, Missouri, beginning at 1 p.m.
Hall of Fame Class Highlights Missouri’s Best
Eight individuals will be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame, representing decades of impact on high school basketball across Missouri:
Ryan Fick
Bill Friedel
Ernie Haag
Trevor Mosby
Tyler Pedersen
Corey Riggs
Bruce Valleroy
Tom Ward
Kevin Garner Earns Lifetime Achievement Honor
The MBCA’s highest distinction, the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award, will be presented to Kevin Garner during the induction ceremony.
The award recognizes a lifetime of service and dedication to the game of basketball in Missouri, honoring individuals who have made a lasting impact both on and off the court.
Show-Me Basketball Honors Top players in Missouri
The state’s most prestigious individual player awards — Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball — were awarded to two of Missouri’s standout seniors:
- Miss Show-Me Basketball: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South
- Mr. Show-Me Basketball: Quentin Coleman, Principia
Both players were selected from a competitive group of finalists and recognized for their elite performance, leadership and character.
Players of the Year Crowned Across All Classes
The MBCA also announced its Missouri Players of the Year by classification:
Boys
- Class 1: Brennen Meloy, Bunker
- Class 2: Ethan Wunderlich, Eugene
- Class 3: Quentin Coleman, Principia
- Class 4: Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville
- Class 5: Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves
- Class 6: Jordan Boyd, De Smet Jesuit
Girls
- Class 1: Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth
- Class 2: Ava Schlotzhauer, Tipton
- Class 3: Dasia Scott, Principia
- Class 4: Elsie Larsen, Strafford
- Class 5: Jordyn Haywood, MICDS
- Class 6: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South
Coaches of the Year Recognized Statewide
The Richard Fairchild Coach of the Year awards honored top coaches across Missouri:
Boys
- Class 1: Rod Gorman, Bunker
- Class 2: Brian Wilde, Eugene
- Class 3: Brandon Wright, Miller Career Academy
- Class 4: John Schaefer, Logan-Rogersville
- Class 5: Travis Wallace, MICDS
- Class 6: Kent Williams, De Smet Jesuit
Girls
- Class 1: Quentin Voss, St. Elizabeth
- Class 2: Jason Culpepper, Tipton
- Class 3: Joshua Spuhl, Principia
- Class 4: Dustin Larsen, Strafford
- Class 5: Chris Porter, Lift for Life Academy Charter
- Class 6: Jared Broughton, Lee’s Summit West
Additional Honors Celebrate Academics, Assistants and Contributors
John Wooden Legacy Award (NHSBCA Missouri winners):
- Girls: Dan Rolfes
- Boys: Shawn Erickson
Kevin “Cub” Martin Assistant Coach Award:
- Darryl Williams, Staley
- Marcus Black, Principia
Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistants of the Year:
- Devin Cochran, Winston
- Jordyn Loeher, Odessa
Gary Filbert Scholarship Award recipients:
- Jocelyn Curtis (Community R-6)
- Jordan O’Quinn (Hartville)
- Nate Gambill (Steelville)
- Adam Tanner (Oak Park)
- Nick Nimmo (Warrensburg)
- Cannon Thornhill (Marshfield)
Academic All-State and All-State Teams Announced
The MBCA also released its Academic All-State selections, recognizing student-athletes who excel in the classroom and on the court.
In addition, the MBCA All-State Basketball teams — selected by coaches across Missouri’s eight regions — highlight the top performers in each classification.
With a deep Hall of Fame class, elite player recognition and statewide coaching honors, the MBCA’s 2025 awards once again showcase the depth of talent and tradition that define Missouri high school basketball.
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Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.