Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Unveils 2026 Hall of Fame Class and Statewide Award Winners

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has officially announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class along with a full slate of postseason honors, recognizing the top players, coaches and contributors across the state.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Springfield, Missouri, beginning at 1 p.m.

Hall of Fame Class Highlights Missouri’s Best

Eight individuals will be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame, representing decades of impact on high school basketball across Missouri:

Ryan Fick

Bill Friedel

Ernie Haag

Trevor Mosby

Tyler Pedersen

Corey Riggs

Bruce Valleroy

Tom Ward

Kevin Garner Earns Lifetime Achievement Honor

The MBCA’s highest distinction, the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award, will be presented to Kevin Garner during the induction ceremony.

The award recognizes a lifetime of service and dedication to the game of basketball in Missouri, honoring individuals who have made a lasting impact both on and off the court.

Show-Me Basketball Honors Top players in Missouri

The state’s most prestigious individual player awards — Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball — were awarded to two of Missouri’s standout seniors:

Miss Show-Me Basketball: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South

Mr. Show-Me Basketball: Quentin Coleman, Principia

Both players were selected from a competitive group of finalists and recognized for their elite performance, leadership and character.

Players of the Year Crowned Across All Classes

The MBCA also announced its Missouri Players of the Year by classification:

Boys

Class 1: Brennen Meloy, Bunker

Class 2: Ethan Wunderlich, Eugene

Class 3: Quentin Coleman, Principia

Class 4: Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville

Class 5: Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves

Class 6: Jordan Boyd, De Smet Jesuit

Girls

Class 1: Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth

Class 2: Ava Schlotzhauer, Tipton

Class 3: Dasia Scott, Principia

Class 4: Elsie Larsen, Strafford

Class 5: Jordyn Haywood, MICDS

Class 6: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South

Coaches of the Year Recognized Statewide

The Richard Fairchild Coach of the Year awards honored top coaches across Missouri:

Boys

Class 1: Rod Gorman, Bunker

Class 2: Brian Wilde, Eugene

Class 3: Brandon Wright, Miller Career Academy

Class 4: John Schaefer, Logan-Rogersville

Class 5: Travis Wallace, MICDS

Class 6: Kent Williams, De Smet Jesuit

Girls

Class 1: Quentin Voss, St. Elizabeth

Class 2: Jason Culpepper, Tipton

Class 3: Joshua Spuhl, Principia

Class 4: Dustin Larsen, Strafford

Class 5: Chris Porter, Lift for Life Academy Charter

Class 6: Jared Broughton, Lee’s Summit West

Additional Honors Celebrate Academics, Assistants and Contributors

John Wooden Legacy Award (NHSBCA Missouri winners):

Girls: Dan Rolfes

Boys: Shawn Erickson

Kevin “Cub” Martin Assistant Coach Award:

Darryl Williams, Staley

Marcus Black, Principia

Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistants of the Year:

Devin Cochran, Winston

Jordyn Loeher, Odessa

Gary Filbert Scholarship Award recipients:

Jocelyn Curtis (Community R-6)

Jordan O’Quinn (Hartville)

Nate Gambill (Steelville)

Adam Tanner (Oak Park)

Nick Nimmo (Warrensburg)

Cannon Thornhill (Marshfield)

Academic All-State and All-State Teams Announced

The MBCA also released its Academic All-State selections, recognizing student-athletes who excel in the classroom and on the court.

In addition, the MBCA All-State Basketball teams — selected by coaches across Missouri’s eight regions — highlight the top performers in each classification.

With a deep Hall of Fame class, elite player recognition and statewide coaching honors, the MBCA’s 2025 awards once again showcase the depth of talent and tradition that define Missouri high school basketball.