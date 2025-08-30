Missouri high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - August 29, 2025
Missouri high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
Affton 30, Lutheran South 29
Ash Grove 34, Diamond 0
Ava 45, Buffalo 34
Belton 41, Excelsior Springs 22
Blair Oaks 42, Maryville 14
Blue Springs 31, Lee's Summit West 6
Blue Springs South 49, Liberty North 28
Boonville 27, Quincy 19
Cahokia 38, Lutheran of St. Charles 7
Cameron 27, Oak Grove 14
Carl Junction 35, Capital City 21
Carrollton 36, Fayette 12
Carthage 50, Waynesville 8
Caruthersville 33, St. Pius X 25
Center 24, Lafayette 15
Central 50, East Buchanan 6
Central 21, New Madrid County Central 6
Central 37, Owensville 0
Central 26, Winnetonka 25
Charleston 22, Kelly 14
Christian Brothers 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20
Clever 23, Miller 21
Clinton 60, Pleasant Hope 0
Cole Camp 27, Russellville 26
Cuba 32, Linn 30
Dexter 61, Malden 0
Dupo 31, Bayless 28
Eldon 15, Fulton 14
El Dorado Springs 40, Cabool 0
Fair Grove 29, Mountain Grove 28
Farmington 49, North County 16
Father Tolton 30, Forsyth 7
Fort Zumwalt South 21, Winfield 6
Fox 27, Mehlville 7
Freeburg 30, DeSoto 14
Gallatin 43, Maysville/Winston Co-op 7
Grain Valley 34, Raytown 7
Harrisburg 24, South Shelby 16
Harrison 34, Branson 27
Harrisonville 49, Richmond 22
Hazelwood Central 26, Miller Career Academy 12
Helias 23, Hannibal 20
Hickman 48, Marquette 14
Hillsboro 44, Moberly 34
Holden 28, Crest Ridge 2
Hollister 47, Green Forest 20
Houston 42, Pierce City 20
IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Mary's 7
Jackson 23, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 20
Jefferson 52, Priory 7
Jefferson City 17, Camdenton 7
Joplin 31, Kickapoo 7
Knob Noster 43, Versailles 16
Lee's Summit North 24, Raymore-Peculiar 13
Liberty 21, Lee's Summit 13
Liberty 48, Strafford 0
Lift for Life Academy 22, MICDS 17
Lincoln College Prep 13, University Academy Charter 12
Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 18
Macon 16, Kirksville 7
Mark Twain 30, Highland 20
Marionville 48, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 23
Marshall 25, Chillicothe 19
McDonald County 39, Lamar 35
Montgomery County 26, Hermann 18
Mountain Home 49, West Plains 30
Nevada 63, Monett 34
Nixa 49, Republic 21
North Callaway 34, South Callaway 14
North Kansas City 56, Battle 22
Northwest 56, Sullivan 6
Oakville 34, Lindbergh 14
Odessa 28, Southern Boone 13
Orchard Farm 48, Fort Zumwalt East 14
Osage 28, Bolivar 20
Ozark 44, Willard 26
Palmyra 48, Hallsville 14
Park Hill 33, Rock Bridge 13
Park Hill South 33, Grandview 13
Parkway Central 6, Parkway South 0
Parkway West 28, Seckman 27
Pembroke Hill 48, Southeast 0
Penney 28, Lafayette County 27
Perryville 35, Fredericktown 21
Platte County 56, Chrisman 7
Portageville 37, Kennett 12
Putnam County 42, Marceline 21
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Grandview 6
Rockwood Summit 30, Moline 24
Roosevelt 20, Confluence Prep Academy 12
Salisbury 38, Midway 8
Sarcoxie 27, Skyline 19
Savannah 41, Pleasant Hill 24
Seneca 33, Cassville 27
Scott City 49, East Prairie 8
Scotland County 22, Louisiana 19
Sikeston 70, Crystal City 6
Smithville 38, Raytown South 7
South Harrison 55, Milan 14
Springfield Catholic 31, East Newton 27
Staley 35, Oak Park 14
Ste. Genevieve 49, St. Vincent 35
St. Clair 35, Potosi 21
St. Dominic 51, St. Charles West 7
St. Francis Borgia 28, Pacific 21
St. James 25, Salem 6
St. Louis University 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 3
St. Michael 36, Summit Christian Academy 26
Thayer 41, Highland 24
Timberland 29, Holt 13
Tipton 50, California 0
Truman 33, Ruskin 6
Union 14, Washington 10
University City 20, Burroughs 0
Valle Catholic 41, Monroe City 22
Valley View 35, Poplar Bluff 18
Van-Far 38, Westran 14
Van Horn 38, Hillcrest 6
Vianney 54, Webster Groves 10
Warrenton 24, Wright City 7
Warsaw 27, Lawson 20
Westminster Christian 17, St. Charles 13
Willow Springs 36, Mountain View 21
Windsor 36, Herculaneum 28
Windsor 52, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 6