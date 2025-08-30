High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

The 2025 Missouri high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Affton 30, Lutheran South 29

Ash Grove 34, Diamond 0

Ava 45, Buffalo 34

Belton 41, Excelsior Springs 22

Blair Oaks 42, Maryville 14

Blue Springs 31, Lee's Summit West 6

Blue Springs South 49, Liberty North 28

Boonville 27, Quincy 19

Cahokia 38, Lutheran of St. Charles 7

Cameron 27, Oak Grove 14

Carl Junction 35, Capital City 21

Carrollton 36, Fayette 12

Carthage 50, Waynesville 8

Caruthersville 33, St. Pius X 25

Center 24, Lafayette 15

Central 50, East Buchanan 6

Central 21, New Madrid County Central 6

Central 37, Owensville 0

Central 26, Winnetonka 25

Charleston 22, Kelly 14

Christian Brothers 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20

Clever 23, Miller 21

Clinton 60, Pleasant Hope 0

Cole Camp 27, Russellville 26

Cuba 32, Linn 30

Dexter 61, Malden 0

Dupo 31, Bayless 28

Eldon 15, Fulton 14

El Dorado Springs 40, Cabool 0

Fair Grove 29, Mountain Grove 28

Farmington 49, North County 16

Father Tolton 30, Forsyth 7

Fort Zumwalt South 21, Winfield 6

Fox 27, Mehlville 7

Freeburg 30, DeSoto 14

Gallatin 43, Maysville/Winston Co-op 7

Grain Valley 34, Raytown 7

Harrisburg 24, South Shelby 16

Harrison 34, Branson 27

Harrisonville 49, Richmond 22

Hazelwood Central 26, Miller Career Academy 12

Helias 23, Hannibal 20

Hickman 48, Marquette 14

Hillsboro 44, Moberly 34

Holden 28, Crest Ridge 2

Hollister 47, Green Forest 20

Houston 42, Pierce City 20

IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Mary's 7

Jackson 23, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 20

Jefferson 52, Priory 7

Jefferson City 17, Camdenton 7

Joplin 31, Kickapoo 7

Knob Noster 43, Versailles 16

Lee's Summit North 24, Raymore-Peculiar 13

Liberty 21, Lee's Summit 13

Liberty 48, Strafford 0

Lift for Life Academy 22, MICDS 17

Lincoln College Prep 13, University Academy Charter 12

Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 18

Macon 16, Kirksville 7

Mark Twain 30, Highland 20

Marionville 48, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 23

Marshall 25, Chillicothe 19

McDonald County 39, Lamar 35

Montgomery County 26, Hermann 18

Mountain Home 49, West Plains 30

Nevada 63, Monett 34

Nixa 49, Republic 21

North Callaway 34, South Callaway 14

North Kansas City 56, Battle 22

Northwest 56, Sullivan 6

Oakville 34, Lindbergh 14

Odessa 28, Southern Boone 13

Orchard Farm 48, Fort Zumwalt East 14

Osage 28, Bolivar 20

Ozark 44, Willard 26

Palmyra 48, Hallsville 14

Park Hill 33, Rock Bridge 13

Park Hill South 33, Grandview 13

Parkway Central 6, Parkway South 0

Parkway West 28, Seckman 27

Pembroke Hill 48, Southeast 0

Penney 28, Lafayette County 27

Perryville 35, Fredericktown 21

Platte County 56, Chrisman 7

Portageville 37, Kennett 12

Putnam County 42, Marceline 21

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Grandview 6

Rockwood Summit 30, Moline 24

Roosevelt 20, Confluence Prep Academy 12

Salisbury 38, Midway 8

Sarcoxie 27, Skyline 19

Savannah 41, Pleasant Hill 24

Seneca 33, Cassville 27

Scott City 49, East Prairie 8

Scotland County 22, Louisiana 19

Sikeston 70, Crystal City 6

Smithville 38, Raytown South 7

South Harrison 55, Milan 14

Springfield Catholic 31, East Newton 27

Staley 35, Oak Park 14

Ste. Genevieve 49, St. Vincent 35

St. Clair 35, Potosi 21

St. Dominic 51, St. Charles West 7

St. Francis Borgia 28, Pacific 21

St. James 25, Salem 6

St. Louis University 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 3

St. Michael 36, Summit Christian Academy 26

Thayer 41, Highland 24

Timberland 29, Holt 13

Tipton 50, California 0

Truman 33, Ruskin 6

Union 14, Washington 10

University City 20, Burroughs 0

Valle Catholic 41, Monroe City 22

Valley View 35, Poplar Bluff 18

Van-Far 38, Westran 14

Van Horn 38, Hillcrest 6

Vianney 54, Webster Groves 10

Warrenton 24, Wright City 7

Warsaw 27, Lawson 20

Westminster Christian 17, St. Charles 13

Willow Springs 36, Mountain View 21

Windsor 36, Herculaneum 28

Windsor 52, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 6

Published
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

