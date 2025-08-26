Missouri High School Football: Preseason Top 25 State Rankings (08-26-2025)
With Jamborees in the books, the 2025 Missouri high school football regular season officially kicks off this week with games slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the state. From perennial Class 6 contenders to small-school dynasties, the race for championships is loaded with storylines and big names returning. Our preseason Top 25 Missouri Football Rankings highlight the teams to watch and the players who could make the difference under the Friday night lights.
Fans can follow along all season on High School on SI’s Missouri page, where updated weekly rankings will track the state’s top teams throughout the 2025 regular season. With powerhouse programs looking to reload and hungry challengers ready to break through, this year’s chase for the top spot promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
2025 Missouri High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings
1. Platte County Pirates
2024 record: 14-0
Next game: Platte County at William Chrisman, 7 p.m. Friday
Platte County steamrolled its way to the Class 5 title last season, outscoring opponents 667-174 and winning every game by at least 14 points. With most starters back, including James Madison commit and all-state quarterback Rocco Marriot, the Pirates look poised for another dominant run.
2. Nixa Eagles
2024 record: 13-1
Next game: Nixa at Republic, 7 p.m. Friday
Nixa is still chasing its first state championship after falling to De Smet in last year’s Class 6 title game. With two runner-up finishes now in program history, the Eagles enter 2025 determined to finish the job.
3. CBC Cadets
2024 record: 10-2
Next game: CBC at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Illinois), 7 p.m. Friday
CBC’s season ended in heartbreak with a 28-26 playoff loss to Kirkwood, but the Cadets were otherwise dominant, outscoring opponents 526-148. They return a talented core eager to erase the sting of that early exit.
4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
2024 record: 11-1
Next game: Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m. Friday
The Broncos reached the Class 6 quarterfinals last year, falling just short against state runner-up Nixa. Despite some early-season coaching suspensions, they have the roster depth to stay among Missouri’s elite.
5. Lutheran North Crusaders
2024 record: 13-1
Next game: Lutheran North at Blair Oaks, 6 p.m. on September 4
The reigning Class 4 champions bring back playmakers across the board, led by junior quarterback Jonathan Moore. With depth, swagger, and recent success, the Crusaders look every bit ready to defend their crown.
6. De Smet Jesuit Spartans
2024 record: 13-2
Next game: De Smet at Creighton Prep (Omaha, Nebraska), 1 p.m. Saturday
De Smet graduated a loaded senior class but still boasts one of the most talented rosters in the state. Anchored by Michigan commit Titan Davis on the defensive line, the Spartans remain a top contender in Class 6.
7. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
2024 record: 9-2
Next game: Cardinal Ritter at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday
Cardinal Ritter flashed championship-level talent last year, with marquee wins over Jackson, Howell and eventual state champion De Smet. A quarterfinal loss ended the run, but the Lions proved they can beat anyone.
8. Blue Springs South Jaguars
2024 record: 8-3
Next game: Liberty North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m. Friday
The Jaguars open with a rematch against Liberty North after falling by a point in last year’s opener. Senior quarterback Ayden Wilhelm and playmakers Darius Morgan and Gary Hill give them plenty of firepower.
9. Kirkwood Pioneers
2024 record: 11-3
Next game: Kirkwood at Fort Zumwalt West, 7 p.m. Thursday
Kirkwood surged to the Class 6 semifinals behind wins over Francis Howell, CBC and Jackson before losing to Nixa. Their three losses came by a combined 16 points, underscoring how dangerous this team was.
10. Lee’s Summit Tigers
2024 record: 8-3
Next game: Lee’s Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers bring back senior running back Preston Hatfield, who rushed for 1,281 yards last season. After three losses to strong competition, including twice to rival Lee’s Summit North, they aim to close the gap.
11. Kearney Bulldogs
2024 record: 12-1
Next game: Fort Osage at Kearney, 7 p.m. Friday
Kearney reached the Class 4 semifinals before falling to eventual champion Lutheran North. With a dominant defense that gave up just 114 points all season, the Bulldogs are again built for a deep run.
12. Rock Bridge Bruins
2024 record: 10-2
Next game: Park Hill at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m. Friday
Rock Bridge rebounded from a Week 1 overtime loss to Park Hill with 10 straight wins before falling to De Smet in the Class 6 quarterfinals. With that experience, the Bruins are eyeing a bigger breakthrough.
13. Liberty Blue Jays
2024 record: 9-4
Next game: Lee’s Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday
Quarterback Connor Hatfield leads a Liberty team that was young but dangerous a year ago. With growth up front and skill talent returning, the Blue Jays are positioned to climb higher in 2025.
14. Jackson Fighting Indians
2024 record: 9-3
Next game: Cardinal Ritter at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday
After a 1-2 start last fall, Jackson rattled off eight straight wins before bowing out to Kirkwood in the playoffs. The Fighting Indians will look to carry that late-season surge into 2025.
15. Blair Oaks Falcons
2024 record: 13-1
Next game: Blair Oaks at Maryville, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Blair Oaks captured its sixth state title last season and fourth since 2018, cementing its place as a Missouri powerhouse. With much of that roster back, the Falcons are expected to contend once again.
16. Helias Catholic Crusaders
2024 record: 12-2
Next game: Hannibal at Helias, 7 p.m. Friday
Helias went unbeaten on the road and outscored opponents by nearly 20 points per game en route to the Class 5 title game. The Crusaders return with the talent to challenge for another deep playoff push.
17. Park Hill Trojans
2024 record: 9-3
Next game: Park Hill at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m. Friday
The Trojans put together a strong 9-3 campaign and enter 2025 as a dangerous team in Class 6. Their clash with Rock Bridge in Week 1 will be an early measuring stick.
18. MICDS Rams
2024 record: 11-3
Next game: MICDS at Lift for Life Academy, 6 p.m. Friday
MICDS lost only to De Smet, Lutheran North and Platte County in 2024 and brings back dual-threat quarterback Noah Menneke. With a core of young backs ready to step in, the Rams could rise quickly.
19. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
2024 record: 12-2
Next game: Parkway North at Lafayette, 6 p.m. Thursday
Lafayette opened 6-0 with a win over Kirkwood and went on to outscore opponents 520-162. The Lancers reached the Class 5 semifinals before falling by one point to Helias.
20. Liberty North Eagles
2024 record: 6-4
Next game: Liberty North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m. Friday
Liberty North played one of the toughest schedules in the state, with three of its four losses coming by six points or fewer. That experience makes the Eagles a dangerous bounce-back candidate.
21. St. Pius X (Kansas City) Warriors
2024 record: 10-2
Next game: Rockhurst at St. Pius X (KC), 7 p.m. Friday
After a lopsided Week 1 loss to Rockhurst, St. Pius X reeled off 10 wins and crushed most of its competition. The Warriors reached the Class 5 quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Platte County.
22. Lamar Tigers
2024 record: 11-4
Next game: McDonald County at Lamar, 7 p.m. Friday
Lamar rallied from a midseason slump to win its second straight state championship and 10th overall. Despite four losses - the most in over a decade - the Tigers proved once again they shine in November.
23. Festus Tigers
2024 record: 11-3
Next game: Festus at Rolla, 7 p.m. Friday
Festus leaned on its powerful ground game to reach the Class 4 finals last year. With Leuntae Williams and Kamden Yates back in the backfield, the Tigers will again be tough to stop.
24. SLUH Junior Bills
2024 record: 7-5
Next game: St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Illinois) at SLUH, 6 p.m. Friday
SLUH played one of the toughest schedules in the state last season and battled to a 7-5 finish. With much of the roster back, the Junior Bills are focused on starting faster in 2025.
25. Seneca Indians
2024 record: 13-1
Next game: Seneca at Cassville, 7 p.m. Friday
Seneca powered its way to the Class 3 finals behind a trio of 1,000-yard rushers. With much of that backfield returning, the Indians remain one of Missouri’s premier run-first programs.