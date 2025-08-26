High School

Missouri High School Football: Preseason Top 25 State Rankings (08-26-2025)

With the 2025 season set to kick off this week, check out High School on SI's first installment of its weekly Top 25 state rankings

Platte County receiver Tres Baskerville signals a first down after making a catch against Helias Catholic in Missouri Class 5 state title game. The Pirates begin the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the state in High School on SI's Missouri High School Football Top 25 Rankings.
Platte County receiver Tres Baskerville signals a first down after making a catch against Helias Catholic in Missouri Class 5 state title game. The Pirates begin the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the state in High School on SI's Missouri High School Football Top 25 Rankings. / Photo by David Smith

With Jamborees in the books, the 2025 Missouri high school football regular season officially kicks off this week with games slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the state. From perennial Class 6 contenders to small-school dynasties, the race for championships is loaded with storylines and big names returning. Our preseason Top 25 Missouri Football Rankings highlight the teams to watch and the players who could make the difference under the Friday night lights.

Fans can follow along all season on High School on SI’s Missouri page, where updated weekly rankings will track the state’s top teams throughout the 2025 regular season. With powerhouse programs looking to reload and hungry challengers ready to break through, this year’s chase for the top spot promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

2025 Missouri High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

1. Platte County Pirates

2024 record: 14-0

Next game: Platte County at William Chrisman, 7 p.m. Friday

Platte County steamrolled its way to the Class 5 title last season, outscoring opponents 667-174 and winning every game by at least 14 points. With most starters back, including James Madison commit and all-state quarterback Rocco Marriot, the Pirates look poised for another dominant run.

Nixa Eagles football
The Nixa Eagles fell to the De Smet Spartans in the Class 6 State Championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Nixa Eagles

2024 record: 13-1

Next game: Nixa at Republic, 7 p.m. Friday

Nixa is still chasing its first state championship after falling to De Smet in last year’s Class 6 title game. With two runner-up finishes now in program history, the Eagles enter 2025 determined to finish the job.

3. CBC Cadets

2024 record: 10-2

Next game: CBC at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Illinois), 7 p.m. Friday

CBC’s season ended in heartbreak with a 28-26 playoff loss to Kirkwood, but the Cadets were otherwise dominant, outscoring opponents 526-148. They return a talented core eager to erase the sting of that early exit.

4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos

2024 record: 11-1

Next game: Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m. Friday

The Broncos reached the Class 6 quarterfinals last year, falling just short against state runner-up Nixa. Despite some early-season coaching suspensions, they have the roster depth to stay among Missouri’s elite.

Michael Clark - Lutheran North football - Missouri high school football
Senior wide receiver Mike Clark is a key returner for defending Class 4 champion Lutheran North. / David Smith

5. Lutheran North Crusaders

2024 record: 13-1

Next game: Lutheran North at Blair Oaks, 6 p.m. on September 4

The reigning Class 4 champions bring back playmakers across the board, led by junior quarterback Jonathan Moore. With depth, swagger, and recent success, the Crusaders look every bit ready to defend their crown.

6. De Smet Jesuit Spartans

2024 record: 13-2

Next game: De Smet at Creighton Prep (Omaha, Nebraska), 1 p.m. Saturday

De Smet graduated a loaded senior class but still boasts one of the most talented rosters in the state. Anchored by Michigan commit Titan Davis on the defensive line, the Spartans remain a top contender in Class 6.

7. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions

2024 record: 9-2

Next game: Cardinal Ritter at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday

Cardinal Ritter flashed championship-level talent last year, with marquee wins over Jackson, Howell and eventual state champion De Smet. A quarterfinal loss ended the run, but the Lions proved they can beat anyone.

8. Blue Springs South Jaguars

2024 record: 8-3

Next game: Liberty North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m. Friday

The Jaguars open with a rematch against Liberty North after falling by a point in last year’s opener. Senior quarterback Ayden Wilhelm and playmakers Darius Morgan and Gary Hill give them plenty of firepower.

9. Kirkwood Pioneers

2024 record: 11-3

Next game: Kirkwood at Fort Zumwalt West, 7 p.m. Thursday

Kirkwood surged to the Class 6 semifinals behind wins over Francis Howell, CBC and Jackson before losing to Nixa. Their three losses came by a combined 16 points, underscoring how dangerous this team was.

10. Lee’s Summit Tigers

2024 record: 8-3

Next game: Lee’s Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday

The Tigers bring back senior running back Preston Hatfield, who rushed for 1,281 yards last season. After three losses to strong competition, including twice to rival Lee’s Summit North, they aim to close the gap.

11. Kearney Bulldogs

2024 record: 12-1

Next game: Fort Osage at Kearney, 7 p.m. Friday

Kearney reached the Class 4 semifinals before falling to eventual champion Lutheran North. With a dominant defense that gave up just 114 points all season, the Bulldogs are again built for a deep run.

Rock Bridge Bruins sailor hat helmet
The Rock Bridge Bruins are expected to make a playoff run again in 2025. / Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

12. Rock Bridge Bruins

2024 record: 10-2

Next game: Park Hill at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m. Friday

Rock Bridge rebounded from a Week 1 overtime loss to Park Hill with 10 straight wins before falling to De Smet in the Class 6 quarterfinals. With that experience, the Bruins are eyeing a bigger breakthrough.

13. Liberty Blue Jays

2024 record: 9-4

Next game: Lee’s Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday

Quarterback Connor Hatfield leads a Liberty team that was young but dangerous a year ago. With growth up front and skill talent returning, the Blue Jays are positioned to climb higher in 2025.

14. Jackson Fighting Indians

2024 record: 9-3

Next game: Cardinal Ritter at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday

After a 1-2 start last fall, Jackson rattled off eight straight wins before bowing out to Kirkwood in the playoffs. The Fighting Indians will look to carry that late-season surge into 2025.

Blair Oaks Falcons DL Carson Luebbering
Carson Luebbering (right, of Blair Oaks) is a returning state champion senior defensive lineman who earned first-team all-state honors in 2024. He is one of many key returners on both sides of the ball for the Falcons. / David Smith

15. Blair Oaks Falcons

2024 record: 13-1

Next game: Blair Oaks at Maryville, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Blair Oaks captured its sixth state title last season and fourth since 2018, cementing its place as a Missouri powerhouse. With much of that roster back, the Falcons are expected to contend once again.

16. Helias Catholic Crusaders

2024 record: 12-2

Next game: Hannibal at Helias, 7 p.m. Friday

Helias went unbeaten on the road and outscored opponents by nearly 20 points per game en route to the Class 5 title game. The Crusaders return with the talent to challenge for another deep playoff push.

17. Park Hill Trojans

2024 record: 9-3

Next game: Park Hill at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m. Friday

The Trojans put together a strong 9-3 campaign and enter 2025 as a dangerous team in Class 6. Their clash with Rock Bridge in Week 1 will be an early measuring stick.

Lafayette Lancers football - Missouri high school football
Lafayette (Wildwood) is coming off a great season, but will be trying to replace quarterback Jack Behl (18) who graduated. / Tim Vizer

18. MICDS Rams

2024 record: 11-3

Next game: MICDS at Lift for Life Academy, 6 p.m. Friday

MICDS lost only to De Smet, Lutheran North and Platte County in 2024 and brings back dual-threat quarterback Noah Menneke. With a core of young backs ready to step in, the Rams could rise quickly.

19. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers

2024 record: 12-2

Next game: Parkway North at Lafayette, 6 p.m. Thursday

Lafayette opened 6-0 with a win over Kirkwood and went on to outscore opponents 520-162. The Lancers reached the Class 5 semifinals before falling by one point to Helias.

20. Liberty North Eagles

2024 record: 6-4

Next game: Liberty North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m. Friday

Liberty North played one of the toughest schedules in the state, with three of its four losses coming by six points or fewer. That experience makes the Eagles a dangerous bounce-back candidate.

21. St. Pius X (Kansas City) Warriors

2024 record: 10-2

Next game: Rockhurst at St. Pius X (KC), 7 p.m. Friday

After a lopsided Week 1 loss to Rockhurst, St. Pius X reeled off 10 wins and crushed most of its competition. The Warriors reached the Class 5 quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Platte County.

Lamar Tigers - quarterback Brady Reaves
The Lamar Tigers quarterback Brady Reaves, now a sophomore, celebrated after beating the Fair Grove Eagles to with the Class 2 State Championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

22. Lamar Tigers

2024 record: 11-4

Next game: McDonald County at Lamar, 7 p.m. Friday

Lamar rallied from a midseason slump to win its second straight state championship and 10th overall. Despite four losses - the most in over a decade - the Tigers proved once again they shine in November.

23. Festus Tigers

2024 record: 11-3

Next game: Festus at Rolla, 7 p.m. Friday

Festus leaned on its powerful ground game to reach the Class 4 finals last year. With Leuntae Williams and Kamden Yates back in the backfield, the Tigers will again be tough to stop.

24. SLUH Junior Bills

2024 record: 7-5

Next game: St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Illinois) at SLUH, 6 p.m. Friday

SLUH played one of the toughest schedules in the state last season and battled to a 7-5 finish. With much of the roster back, the Junior Bills are focused on starting faster in 2025.

25. Seneca Indians

2024 record: 13-1

Next game: Seneca at Cassville, 7 p.m. Friday

Seneca powered its way to the Class 3 finals behind a trio of 1,000-yard rushers. With much of that backfield returning, the Indians remain one of Missouri’s premier run-first programs.

Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

