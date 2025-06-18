Missouri high school football schedules: 2025 Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC) matchups, dates, times
With high school football jamborees kicking off around Missouri on Aug. 22 and the regular season set to begin Aug. 29, the stage is set once again for another intriguing year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC).
Rock Bridge enters the 2025 season as the two-time defending CMAC champion after a dominant run through league play last fall. But while the Bruins rolled to the title, their season ended earlier than expected in the Class 5 playoffs with a first-round loss to Fort Zumwalt West.
Helias Catholic, on the other hand, put together one of the state’s most impressive postseason runs. The Crusaders ripped through the Class 5 bracket before falling to Platte County 49-14 in the championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Capital City and Camdenton also made playoff pushes. The Cavaliers beat Smith-Cotton 49-20 in the opening round before losing to Lebanon in the second, while Camdenton advanced to the second round before falling to Glendale 45-17. Hickman, the lone Class 6 program in the CMAC, fell just short in a 42-35 loss to Howell Central in the first round.
Battle, Jefferson City, and Smith-Cotton are hoping to bounce back after tough playoff exits. Battle was eliminated by Fort Zumwalt West 40-19, while Lebanon rolled past Jefferson City 49-7. Smith-Cotton's postseason was brief as well, as the Tigers fell to Capital City in the opening round.
There’s no shortage of intriguing matchups on the 2025 schedule. Helias and Rock Bridge meet Sept. 26 in Columbia in a game that could again decide the league title. Capital City will host Rock Bridge and travel to Helias, while Camdenton looks to make waves in its second year in the CMAC. From rivalries to playoff previews, the conference slate is loaded with storylines once again.
Follow Missouri High School on SI all season long for complete coverage, including stories, scores, live updates and more from across the 2025 high school football season.
2025 Central Missouri Athletic Conference (CMAC) football schedules
Battle Spartans
2024 record: 1-9
Aug. 29 – North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Hickman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Troy Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Camdenton Lakers
2024 record: 6-4
Aug. 22 – California Jamboree, TBD
Aug. 29 – Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Branson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – at Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Cavaliers
2024 record: 7-4
Aug. 22 – Jamboree with Festus, Hickman and Jackson, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 – at Carl Junction, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Hickman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Belleville East (Belleville, Illinois), 7 p.m.
Helias Catholic Crusaders
2024 record: 12-2
Aug. 29 – Hannibal, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Hickman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at Smith-Cotton – 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – Lift for Life Academy Charter, 7 p.m.
Hickman Kewpies
2024 record: 4-6
Aug. 22 – Rolla Jamboree with Waynesville, Union, TBA
Aug. 29 – Marquette, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – at Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Capital City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – at Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Chaminade College Prep, 7 p.m.
Jefferson City Jays
2024 record: 3-7
Aug. 22 – Jamboree, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 – at Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – at Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – Lutheran St. Charles, 6 p.m.
Rock Bridge Bruins
2024 record: 10-2
Aug. 29 – Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Francis Howell, 7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton Tigers
2024 record: 2-8
Aug. 22 – at Harrisonville Jamboree with Osage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 – Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Camdenton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Jefferson City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Hickman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Battle with Columbia Independent, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Helias Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Marshall, 7 p.m.