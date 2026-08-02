Missouri School Appears Set to Cancel Its Varsity Football Season for a Second Straight Year

One year after Springfield Central canceled its varsity football season because of low participation and safety concerns, the Bulldogs appear headed toward another lost fall in Missouri.

Multiple schools have removed Central from their 2026 schedules just days before preseason practices are set to begin, fueling speculation that the Bulldogs once again will be unable to field a varsity team.

According to the Springfield Daily Citizen, at least five opponents have announced openings after originally being scheduled to face Central, including crosstown rival Hillcrest, which had been slated to host the Bulldogs in the Aug. 28 season opener.

East Newton (Sept. 11), Moberly (Sept. 25), Cassville (Oct. 9) and Seneca (Oct. 16) have also posted or announced schedule openings this week after previously listing Central on their schedules.

Multiple Opponents Confirm Schedule Changes

Hillcrest coach Keegan Ganz confirmed to the Daily Citizen that the season-opening game against Central will not be played. Seneca athletic director Rich Adkins also told the newspaper that Central is not expected to field a varsity schedule this season as his school searches for a replacement opponent.

The Daily Citizen also reported that while Central had been listed as a participant for an Evangel football camp this week, the Bulldogs did not attend.

New Central head coach John Ely did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the newspaper regarding the status of the program.

Program Continues To Battle Low Numbers

Central's football program has struggled with participation in recent years despite the school's enrollment exceeding 1,000 students.

The Bulldogs' entire 2025 varsity season was canceled after approximately 25 players, including several freshmen, reported for preseason camp. Springfield Public Schools cited player safety as the primary reason for the decision.

Former head coach Shem Johnson resigned weeks later after the junior varsity roster reportedly dwindled to just eight eligible players.

In January, Springfield Public Schools hired Ely, previously a defensive coordinator and math teacher at Lawrence High School in Kansas, to lead the program in hopes of rebuilding participation.

Official Status Remains Unclear

As of Friday, Springfield Public Schools had not publicly announced whether Central's 2026 varsity season has been or will be canceled.

However, with multiple schools already seeking replacement opponents and removing the Bulldogs from their schedules, the program's second consecutive season without varsity football appears increasingly likely, according to reporting by the Springfield Daily Citizen.

When and if the Bulldogs return to the field, they will be seeking to end a 13-game losing streak. The team went 0-10 in 2024 and lost the final three games of the 2023 season, when they finished 3-7. The program's last winning season came in 2022, when it finished 7-3.