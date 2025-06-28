High School

Blair Oaks Baseball Coach Mike DeMilia Hired as Missouri Valley College Head Coach

After leading Blair Oaks to multiple state championships, Mike DeMilia is returning to the collegiate level to take over the baseball program at Missouri Valley College.

Mike Dimilia departs Blair Oaks to become the head baseball coach at Missouri Valley College.
Blair Oaks High School's longtime head baseball coach Mike DeMilia, who has served with the Falcons for seven seasons (2018–2025), is taking the reins of Missouri Valley College’s baseball program, according to a press release from the school’s athletics department and reported by ABC 17 News.

Successful Run at Blair Oaks

During his tenure at Blair Oaks, DeMilia guided the program to:

  • 2 state championships
  • 3 state title game appearances
  • 4 district crowns
  • 6 winning seasons
  • A 153-97 overall record

“Mike has a great track record, and he’s a very hard worker,” Missouri Valley Vice President of Athletics Marsha Lashley said in the school’s announcement. “His energy and his respect for the game and doing things the right way will serve our students well.”

Returning to College Coaching

Before his time at Blair Oaks, the Nebraska native coached at the collegiate level:

  • Lincoln University (2015–16) – Head Coach
  • Truman State University (2012–14) – Assistant Coach

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” DeMilia said in the release. “There is so much happening at Missouri Valley; they’re really on the move. It’s an honor to join the team.”

Blair Oaks Launches Coaching Search

Blair Oaks will begin the search for its next head baseball coach ahead of the 2025–26 school year.

