Blair Oaks Baseball Coach Mike DeMilia Hired as Missouri Valley College Head Coach
Mike DeMilia Leaves Blair Oaks for Missouri Valley College
Blair Oaks High School's longtime head baseball coach Mike DeMilia, who has served with the Falcons for seven seasons (2018–2025), is taking the reins of Missouri Valley College’s baseball program, according to a press release from the school’s athletics department and reported by ABC 17 News.
Successful Run at Blair Oaks
During his tenure at Blair Oaks, DeMilia guided the program to:
- 2 state championships
- 3 state title game appearances
- 4 district crowns
- 6 winning seasons
- A 153-97 overall record
“Mike has a great track record, and he’s a very hard worker,” Missouri Valley Vice President of Athletics Marsha Lashley said in the school’s announcement. “His energy and his respect for the game and doing things the right way will serve our students well.”
Returning to College Coaching
Before his time at Blair Oaks, the Nebraska native coached at the collegiate level:
- Lincoln University (2015–16) – Head Coach
- Truman State University (2012–14) – Assistant Coach
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” DeMilia said in the release. “There is so much happening at Missouri Valley; they’re really on the move. It’s an honor to join the team.”
Blair Oaks Launches Coaching Search
Blair Oaks will begin the search for its next head baseball coach ahead of the 2025–26 school year.