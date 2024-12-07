Seneca vs. Blair Oaks: Live score, updates from Missouri Class 3 Show-Me Bowl
Seneca vs. Blair Oaks Live Updates
Seneca wins the toss and defers .. Blair Oaks takes the ball to start the game. Sunshine and 42 degrees at kickoff.
Blair Oaks takes the opening drive and in 9 plays gets down to the Seneca 11, back to back tackles for loss including a Jace Renfro sack on third down leads to a Nolan Laughlin 36 yard field goal attempt that is short ... no score 9:26 first quarter.
Seneca answers by going 80 yards in five plays, all on the ground, in :57 seconds ... Kaden Clouse scores on a 26 yard run , Drew Sherwood's extra point is blocked ... Seneca 6, Blair Oaks 0, 8:29 1st Quarter
Blair Oaks strikes back quickly ... three plays, 56 yards with Tyler Bax connecting with Jaxon Engkebrecht on a 44-yard touchdown pass, Nolan Laughlin's extra point is good ... Blair Oaks 7, Seneca 6, 7:31 1st quarter
Blair Oaks and Seneca trading big plays for touchdowns early on ... another three play drive, 60 yards in :39 seconds, tight end Hagen Ginger hauls in a 50 yard pass for a touchdown, Kaden Clouse runs in the two-point conversion ... Seneca 14, Blair Oaks 7, 6:44 1st quarter
Blair Oaks converts on 4th down and 1 with a Carson Verslues on a fullback dive lowers his head into the end zone to cap a 12 play, 63 yard drive, Nolan Laughlin kick is good ... Blair Oaks 14, Seneca 14, 3:16 1st quarter
Jagger Wilson comes on to punt -- for only the seventh time all season -- as Seneca has its first three and out and the Blair Oaks defense finally breaks serve and gets a stop.
Blair Oaks will have fourth and 6 to go from its own 45 to start the second quarter ... Blair Oaks 14, Seneca 14, end of the 1st quarter
Big play call for Seneca, fourth and 1 at the Seneca 49, Kaden Clouse converts on a keeper to get two yards to the Blair Oaks 49.
Clouse to Brodie Probert for 32 yards sets up the Indians at the Blair Oaks 17, Cluse then breaks a 17 yard option keeper for a touchdown, Drew Sherwood kick is good ... Seneca 21, Blair Oaks 14, 7:55 2nd quarter. 9 plays, 92 yards in 3:51
Seneca defense gets a three and out pressuting Bax to scramble twice and anm incomplete pass to get the ball back at the Indians 33. Big possession coming up as Seneca takes over with 6:36 remaining in the first half and Seneca gets the ball to start the second half.
Clouse's 23 yard run highlights a 7 play, 67 yard drive that he capped with a two-yard run quarterback counter play, Drew Sherwood's kick is good ... Seneca 28, Blair Oaks 14, 3:40 2nd Quarter, third rushing touchdown for Clouse.
Tyler Bax scrambles for a 13 yard gain on third down and four but takes a big hit from Blaze Graham, a timeout at 2:05 follows as the Falcons are driving into Seneca territory.
Carson Verslues gets five yards on third and 2 to set up the Falcons first and goal at the Seneca 4, timeout Blair Oaks :29 seconds left first half.
Tyron Harris with a one-handed pass breakup, a near sack on second down Kye Adams resulted in an incomplete pass, Brodie Probert breaks up as pass on third down and then after a Seneca timeout Clouse and Hagen Ginger tackle Bax on a draw play for a loss and Seneca ends the first half with a goal line stand, Indians will start the second half with the ball ... Seneca 28, Blair Oaks 14, halftime
Seneca halftime notables ... Kaden Clouse 16 carries, 130 yards and three touchdowns, Roman Miller five carries and 48 yards and Brodie Porbert two carries for 21 yards. Probert needed nine yards to surpass 1,000 yards rushing for the season joining Miller (1,649) and Clouse (1,515). Close was 3 of 4 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown of 50 yards to Hagen Ginger. Defensively, Blake Graham has seven solo tackles, 10 total, Seneca has three tackles for loss, a sack by Jace Renfro and 1/2 tackle for loss by Ryan Owen, Kye Adams, Clouse and Ginger.
Blair Oaks halftime notables ... Tyler Bax 15 carries for 45 yards rushing, 9 of 17 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown. Carson Verslues 9 carries, 37 yards and a touchdown, Jaxon Engelbrecht with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Defensively for the Falcons, Warren Davis has four solo tackles, Dylan Kliegel has three.