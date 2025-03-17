St. Mary's standout Zyree Collins details his commitment to Austin Peay
Three-star Missouri high school basketball prospect Zyree Collins has committed to Austin Peay.
The 6-foot point guard will be joining a Govs roster that's been filled with Missouri natives over the past two seasons.
He finished his senior campaign at St. Mary's in St. Louis with averages of 31.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 5.1 APG on 53.2% shooting from the field.
He's a top candidate for High School on SI Missouri boys basketball Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year, and Class 5 Player of the Year.
Collins had the following to say about his commitment:
"I chose Austin Peay because of its competitive program, strong coaching staff and commitment to player development. The school’s supportive community creates the perfect environment to grow as both an athlete and a student. Plus, the opportunity to compete at the next level while making an impact on the team made this the right fit for me."
Collins was recruited by head coach Corey Gipson and assistant Tim Ward, both Missouri natives. Gipson has a 55-46 career head coaching record through three seasons.
He joins another signee, Jacorey Robinson, in the 2025 class.