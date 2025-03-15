St. Vincent vs. Skyline: Missouri girls Class 2 state basketball championship; preview, scores, live updates
Two programs with very different histories will be facing off in in the Class 2 girls championship at Mizzou Arena in Columbia today.
Skyline, the reigning, defending Class 2 state champions are going for a repeat. St. Vincent, on heels of a resurgent season, seeks its first ever state title. Opening tip is slated for 4 p.m.
The Lady Tigers (28-3) are the juggernauts walking into this game. Their defense has been tremendous all season, but experience alone could give them a big edge.
A storied program, the Lady Tigers are seeking their eighth state championship after going 30-2 and taking their seventh crown a year ago. In 2022-2023, much of this same group led the Lady Tigers to a 24-7 mark and third place at state.
They bested Norwood 42-33 in the state semifinals on Friday to get here, using runs of 16-6 in the first quarter and 12-4 in the third while playing lockdown defense. Senior standout Kenzi Cheek had a big game, recording a double double with 14 points and 13 rebounds while also adding an assist, two blocks and a steal. Jalyn Barb added nine points and seven boards in the win, while Sadie Redd chipped in seven points, Ashlen Garrett had five, Autumn Baldwin four and Shelby Redd 3.
Prior to that win, they hammered North Platte 51-24 in quarterfinals and did the same to Archie (53-28) in sectionals – again using a suffocating brand of defense to smother opposing offenses.
After several years of finishing around .500, the Lady Indians’ program went 24-4 two years ago and won a district championship before falling back to earth at 11-14 last season. They’re back with a vengeance this year, sporting a 27-3 mark as they seek their first ever state championship.
The Lady Indians (27-3) are riding a five-game winning streak entering the game – their last loss coming on Feb. 24 to Class 5 Cardinal Ritter. Prior to that, their only other losses are to Lift For Life Academy and Park Hills Central.
St. Vincent survived a slow start in Friday’s state semifinal (trailing 14-8 after one quarter) but scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Tipton 56-50 to reach its first state championship game in program history. Kate Rubel and Lana Adams did the heavy lifting for the Lady Indians, as Rubel poured in 25 points with two rebounds, two blocks and four steals, while Adams netted 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in the win. Brie Rubel also had seven points, Rylee Robinson six and Haley Emmendorfer three.
They previously beat up Neelyville 64-39 in the quarterfinals after handing St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic 59-28 in sectionals.
