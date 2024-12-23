Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/23/2024)
As we head into the holidays and tons of tournament action, the Top 5 teams in the Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Rankings have held their position from last week.
Kickapoo made a nice move inside of the Top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 6, while Rockhurst climbed five spots to No. 8 and Nixa rocketed up the board, from No. 19 to No. 9. Check out where the rest of the teams stand this week as we prepare to turn the corner into 2025.
TOP 25 MISSOURI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Oak Park (8-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park is simply cruising to wins early on in the season. Teams with guard play and senior leadership are positioned to win at a high rate. That describes them perfectly.
2. Chaminade (5-2)
Previous Rank: 2
This week included a big win vs. Vianney before the Red Devils head out to Phoenix for the Hoophall West. There they will play some of the very best in the country. 2028 Elijah Poniewaz has been playing at a high level.
3. De Smet (5-1)
Previous Rank: 3
De Smet wasn’t challenged by CBC in a 73-54 victory. They got balanced scoring from Riley Massey, Jordan Boyd, and Will Foulk. All reached double figures.
4. Vashon (8-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon has put together a great season to this point. Their only loss was to Oak Park, the top ranked team. For that reason alone 4th seems like the perfect spot heading into the holiday season.
5. Principa (6-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Most publications would’ve had Principia lower but they’ve been in the Top 5 for multiple weeks here. On Sunday they proved why with a big win over Sikeston.
6. Kickapoo (5-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Kickapoo won a close game vs. Rock Bridge on Sunday following their win vs. Battle on Friday. They’re playing a tough schedule and have an excellent coach in Mitch McHenry. The Chiefs are a factor in Class 6.
7. Sikeston (7-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Sikeston got tested vs. Principa and lost a close game at the Bill Rowe Shootout. This was a highly competitive game that saw standout performances from PJ Farmer and Tristan Wiggins who each scored 20+ points.
8. Rockhurst (7-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Rockhurst is in full swing after one early season loss. They’re not a team most will want to play in Class 6. They’re a team that’s officially clicking on all cylinders.
9. Nixa (6-0)
Previous Rank: 19
The Eagles are doing well on every early season test. They’re 6-0 after three games in Florida this past week. 2027 Adam McKngiht makes a difference for them on both ends.
10. Rock Bridge (6-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Rock Bridge deserves a ton of credit for making a strong comeback vs. Kickapoo. It’s their only loss on the season and that shouldn’t result in a major drop.
11. Westminster (6-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Westminster continued to win, and win their way. This week at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament will be a key four game stretch where they can prove themselves vs. top teams.
12. Vianney (4-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Vianney is a talented team who can beat anybody if their shots are falling. They showed this during moments vs. Chaminade but ultimately didn't have the frontcourt size needed. Luke Walsh and Ben Karsten are almost certainly the best shooting duo in Missouri.
13. Ladue (6-0)
Previous Rank: 18
Ladue will look to run the table at the MICDS Tournament this week. If they are able to leave 10–0 it’ll raise the question of whether they deserve a spot within the Top 10.
14. Lee’s Summit (5-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Lee’s Summit played three games this week with two losses to quality opponents. They’ve dropped from 7th but are still a quality team with plenty of talent.
15. Webster Groves (3-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Webster is a young team still meshing and learning on the fly. They played a great Kankakee team out of Illinois this Saturday. Look out for the Statesmen as a top seed in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.
16. Raytown (6-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Raytown are entering a tough part of their schedule. This will be a key next few weeks after a loss to Rockhurst on Friday night.
17. Republic (6-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Republic continues to win and earn their respect. This is a well coached team with talent at the guard position. They have a high ceiling in the SWMO region.
18. Father Tolton (4-3)
Previous Rank: 25
Tolton have won three straight games vs. quality opponents. Their early season shortcomings appear to have been solved in many ways. They’re a team to watch that has a high ceiling.
19. Battle (4-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Battle will compete with Rock Bridge as the best public school team in Columbia. They lost two games this weekend dropping them from 14th. With that being said, they have the guards to win big games.
20. Montgomery County (10-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
This team is led by a dynamic duo in Clayton Parker and Andrew Moore. They’re going to be tough for any Class 3 team to defeat. A well earned addition to the rankings.
21. Jefferson City (5-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Jefferson City is a team that presents a couple tough matchups for opponents. Expect for them to be a factor in Class 5 as the season progresses.
22. Lee’s Summit North (5-3)
Previous Rank: 15
Lee’s Summit North is playing a difficult schedule which will help them in the end. After an early 5-0 start they’re 5-3 with key games on the horizon. A talented squad who can bounce back strong.
23. Logan-Rogersville (5-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Rogersville defeated Thayer and lost a close one to Helias. They have guard play, size, and coaching. One of the best teams in Class 4. Their offensive system is impressive.
24. Rolla (6-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Rolla enters their holiday tournament 6-1 and in a great spot moving forward. The next week will be key for them. A potential matchup vs. Principia is the one to watch.
25. Benton (5-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Benton are a sleeper in Class 4. They have toughness and guard talent which has shined to this point. A team to watch moving forward.