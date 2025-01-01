Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
we prepare to turn the corner into 2025.
TOP 25 MISSOURI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Oak Park (10-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park closed out the year as the top team in Missouri. Their most recent win was vs. Parkview, a quality opponent.
2. Chaminade (5-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade will play in a challenging field out in Phoenix, AZ to start the new year. The Hoophall West has some of the best programs in America.
3. De Smet (9-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The past week included four wins and a Coaches vs. Cancer championship for the Spartans. Jordan Boyd is a 2026 prospect on the rise.
4. Vashon (11-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon dominated competition in a Poplar Bluff event. They keep a tight rotation and wear teams down with athletic talent. Trey Williams has made 46 threes on the season at 47.9%.
5. Principa (9-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Principia won the Rolla Tournament and continues to prove why they’re here to stay. Quentin Coleman is playing very well averaging 17.6 PPG and being a factor on the glass.
6. Kickapoo (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Kickapoo took home the Blue & Gold Tournament championship with a win over ranked Logan-Rogersville. Jackson Shorter was the difference scoring 16 points.
7. Sikeston (10-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Sikeston walked through the competition at St. Dominic winning their holiday tournament. SEMO signee PJ Farmer has been playing his best basketball.
8. Rockhurst (10-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Rockhurst has continued to gel earning nine straight wins. It’s a team built around positional size and high skill levels. A factor in Class 6.
9. Vianney (7-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Vianney are playing a difficult schedule with two of their recent losses to the 2nd and 3rd ranked teams. Overall, they played well in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament winning their third place game by a margin of 22.
10. Nixa (9-1)
Previous Rank: 9
The Eagles are coming off a loss to Bolivar which was a surprise to some. Still, they’re one of the best large school programs in the state at 9-1.
11. Ladue (9-1)
Previous Rank: 13
The MICDS Holiday Tournament provided a chance for the Rams to prove they’re much deserving of this ranking. They lost in the championship by one possession to an 11-1 Edwardsville (IL) program.
12. Marquette
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Marquette was the big winner this week. They got a ranked win defeating Webster Groves and took De Smet down to the final quarter in the Coaches vs. Cancer championship finishing 2nd. Brody Owen and Alex Komorech are playing well as a duo.
13. Rock Bridge (7-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Rock Bridge closed out the year with a win over Van Buren (AR) in Kansas City. The Bruins have passed early tests and look to be a strong team.
14. Lee’s Summit (5-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Lee’s Summit have only played 7 games but looked good during the initial part of their season. Senior Jaylen Lockhart has been playing at a high level.
15. Battle (7-3)
Previous Rank: 19
It was a productive week for the Spartans winning their bracket in the William Jewell tournament. Senior guard Vernell Holt Jr. has added a spark to their talented roster.
16. Republic (10-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Republic continues to stay undefeated. This is a great group of seniors. Strength of schedule will be the only question surrounding them. Their only ranked game is vs. Kickapoo on February 18th.
17. Montgomery County (11-1)
Previous Rank: 20
Montgomery County is one of the best small school teams in the state. Their only loss came to Tulsa Union (OK) by one point. Clayton Parker and Andrew Moore are a great duo.
18. Jefferson City (9-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Jefferson City continues to win. They did well in their own holiday tournament protecting homecourt and defeating Union (OK) in OT which was their third win of the week.
19. Webster Groves (6-3)
Previous Rank: 15
The Statesmen are young and learning while playing a difficult schedule in the process. This week it was games vs. Marquette (loss) and Westminster (win) that stand out. They closed out the year on a high note defeating Lafayette 63-42.
20. Blue Springs South (7-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Jaguars defeated Raytown in the William Jewell tournament championship and solidified themselves as a Top 25 program to this point in the season. It’s a solid roster with plenty of positional versatility.
21. Westminster (7-2)
Previous Rank: 11
After an initial win, Westminster lost two close games vs. Hickman and Webster Groves at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. Will Powers continues to emerge as a top 2027 prospect.
22. Father Tolton (6-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Tolton continues to challenge themselves playing two tough games in Memphis this past week. When this team is clicking they’re tough to beat. 6’7 senior Blake Pingeton is averaging 20.4 PPG.
23. Raytown (7-3)
Previous Rank: 16
Raytown played well but fell short to a good Blue Springs South team in the William Jewell championship. They moved to 7-3 on the season with a signature win vs. Kickapoo.
24. Parkview (6-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Parkview has quietly emerged as a contender in Class 5. They have a group of tough seniors and are battle tested. 6’6 forward Elias Govan is a top performer.
25. Farmington (9-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
It’s time to add Farmington after a 9-0 start. Senior Cannon Roth is a do-it-all forward for the Knights and leads them on most nights.