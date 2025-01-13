Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
In a week which featured little movement in our Top Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings, John Burroughs was one team which did show some upward mobility, going five spots to No. 13. Lee's Summit North also earned a return to the Top 25 at No. 23.
TOP 25 MISSOURI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. Oak Park (11-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park has been a dominant team to this point in the season. They’re stacking up quality wins week after week. This past Friday it was a double digit win vs. North Kansas City.
2. Chaminade (7-4)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade enters a key part of the schedule. The second half of January will prove to have challenging games such as those at the Quincy Shootout and vs. De Smet. This past week included a win vs. Chicago Burbank St. Laurence.
3. De Smet (11-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The Spartans defeated Helias by 32 points on Wednesday. This was a dominant display in all facets of the game. Their highly anticipated contest vs. Chamiande was rescheduled due to winter weather.
4. Vashon (12-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon played no games this week. They remain 12-1 with the Quincy Shootout approaching. One game to watch will be Principia on February 1st. That’s a battle between two top ranked programs.
5. Principa (11–0)
Previous Rank: 5
Another week passes with Principa staying undefeated. A 29 point win vs. O’Fallon was the highlight of their week. The Panthers are looking like more than just Class 3 contenders in Missouri. They’re capable of defeating anybody.
6. Kickapoo (12-2)
Previous Rank: 6
The Chiefs picked up a quality win vs. Parkview on Saturday. Junior guard Reese Kimrey led the way with 16 points. This is a tough defensive unit who play together.
7. Sikeston (10-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Sikeston has played many of their toughest games already. A February 27th contest vs. Father Tolton will be a great tuneup before playoffs. This team is a serious contender in Class 5.
8. Rockhurst (10-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Rockhurst has held strong as a Top 10 team for multiple weeks now. They have a Tuesday game on the road vs. Oak Park coming up. That’s quite possibly the game of the week in Missouri.
9. Battle (7-3)
Previous Rank: 9
Battle was another team impacted by winter weather. They played no games and stayed at the 9 spot on this update.
10. Rock Bridge (7-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Rock Bridge has a big game vs. Battle coming up this week. This is a top matchup statewide and will create a clearer picture for these rankings moving forward.
11. Vianney (7-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Vianney had a game rescheduled due to winter weather. Their second matchup vs. De Smet will come next Tuesday on the road. Luke Walsh leads the St. Louis metro in scoring at 34.6 PPG.
12. Nixa (9-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Nixa earned a statement win vs. Republic on Saturday ending their undefeated season. This moved them upwards within a crowded Top 12. Sophomore forward Adam McKnight has been crucial this season.
13. John Burroughs (9-3)
Previous Rank: 18
John Burroughs basketball has officially figured it out after a slow start. Their 2026 frontcourt of Sheek Pearson and Tristan Reed creates a mismatch vs. nearly every team in the state. They each dominate in the paint for the Bombers.
- Lee’s Summit (5-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Lee’s Summit has only played eight games to this point. It’s a well-rounded group that has a chance to rise or fall over the course of their next few contests.
- Montgomery County (13-1)
Previous Rank: 17
The Wildcats had a big matchup vs. Battle cancelled due to winter weather. It’s now set for January 23rd. Should they win it would make a statement within Class 3. Clayton Parker has been one of the best seniors in Missouri.
- Webster Groves (8-3)
Previous Rank: 19
Winning a rivalry game vs. Kirkwood will be a nice boost of confidence for a young team. 2027 Scottie Adkinson led the way scoring 32 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
- Ladue (9-2)
Previous Rank: 10
The Rams lost a road game to Lafayette on Thursday night. They’ll look to bounce back vs. a tough University City team.
- Republic (12-1)
Previous Rank: 15
Republic lost their first game of the season to a fundamentally sound Nixa team. This is still one of the best programs in the SWMO region and they have a chance to win well over 20+ games.
- Westminster (8-2)
Previous Rank: 20
This is one of the more complete teams in Class 5. The week included a win over Lutheran South at home where JD Robertson scored 21 points.
- Hickman (9-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Hickman is simply a rock solid group who play team basketball and bring it on the defensive end of the floor. They play MICDS on Tuesday night.
- Logan-Rogersville (10-2)
Previous Rank: 23
Rogersville will remain a contender in Class 4. This week they’re in for some of their biggest challenges as a team. The Lindbergh bracket features De Smet and Westminster.
- Marquette (7-3)
Previous Rank: 24
The Mustangs got back on track vs. Eureka on a Friday night when most games were cancelled. Junior guard Brody Owen scored 25 on six made threes.
- Lee’s Summit North (7-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
After starting the season strong, the Broncos are back to being ranked. They earned two quality wins vs. Staley and Lee’s Summit in the past week.
- Timberland (9-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Timberland is a senior led group with talent on the offensive end. A deep playoff run is not out of the question. They have talent and chemistry.
- Parkview (7-3)
Previous Rank: 21
This past week included a win vs. Glendale and a loss to top ranked Kickapoo. All in all that’s nothing unexpected. Parkview has plenty of upside in Class 5.