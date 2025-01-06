Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/6/2025)
With the turn of the calendar to 2025, the top of the Missouri boys basketball state rankings remained largely intact, but there was one big mover as Battle climbed from No.16 into the Top 10 at No. 9.
Four new teams - John Burroughs, Hickman, Logan-Rogersville and Timberland – each joined this week's Top 25.
TOP 25 MISSOURI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Oak Park (10-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park closed out the year as the top team in Missouri. Their most recent win was vs. Parkview, a quality opponent.
2. Chaminade (5-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade will play in a challenging field out in Phoenix, AZ to start the new year. The Hoophall West has some of the best programs in America.
3. De Smet (9-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The past week included four wins and a Coaches vs. Cancer championship for the Spartans. Jordan Boyd is a 2026 prospect on the rise.
4. Vashon (11-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon dominated competition in a Poplar Bluff event. They keep a tight rotation and wear teams down with athletic talent. Trey Williams has made 46 threes on the season at 47.9%.
5. Principa (9-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Principia won the Rolla Tournament and continues to prove why they’re here to stay. Quentin Coleman is playing very well averaging 17.6 PPG and being a factor on the glass.
6. Kickapoo (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Kickapoo took the week off after a long week of play at the Blue and Gold tournament. The Chiefs are setting a high bar in SWMO.
7. Sikeston (10-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Sikeston is a top contender in Class 5. The Bulldogs play a fast & exciting style. They’re sure to turn heads as the season progresses.
8. Rockhurst (10-1)
Previous Rank: 8
It’s been a productive season for Rockhurst. They’re a team who has all the pieces needed to succeed at the highest level of Class 6 basketball.
9. Battle (7-3)
Previous Rank: 15
This is where some readjustments have been made. Battle has the talent to compete vs. many of the top teams in Missouri. They were due for a rankings realignment.
10. Ladue (9-1)
Previous Rank: 11
The Rams are holding steady as one of the best teams in Class 5. They’re a battle tested group who have won a lot during the past four seasons.
11. Rock Bridge (7-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Rock Bridge is off to a hot start and they have the group required to make a deep run. They’ll compete with Battle as the best public school in Columbia.
12. Vianney (7-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Vianney has gone through a ton of challenges so far this season. They’re playing tough competition and have great offensive pieces. Figuring out how to peak late in second semester will be key.
13. Nixa (9-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Nixa is having a strong season to this point. The Eagles are one of the premier programs in SWMO and have done an excellent job of rebuilding.
14. Lee’s Summit (5-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Lee’s Summit is one of the top teams in Kansas City. It’s a deep team from top to bottom and they play an efficient style. A gritty squad with veteran leadership.
15. Republic (11-0)
Previous Rank: 16
Republic is well on their way to a perfect or near perfect regular season. Brody Blades is a sophomore guard who has taken the next step.
16. Blue Springs South (7-3)
Previous Rank: 20
Blue Springs South has been one of the surprise stories this season. They’re led by a great crop of guards and forward Suldan Mohamed. It’s a team who has the natural talent and discipline to make a run.
17. Montgomery County (13-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Montgomery County is the best small school program not named Principia. Both should compete for a Class 3 title when it’s all said and done.
18. John Burroughs (7-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The correction John Burroughs has gone through this season has been a story to watch. After starting slow they’re starting to gain momentum. The Bombers defeated Father Tolton in Highland.
19. Webster Groves (7-3)
Previous Rank: 19
The Statesmen are holding strong and growing as a group this season. This past week included a win at the Highland Shootout as they enter the new year 1-0.
20. Westminster (7-2)
Previous Rank: 21
The Wildcats hold steady after a week of no games. They’ll start the new year with a game vs. Lutheran South.
21. Parkview (6-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Parkview is a tough out for any team. They have senior guards, play a tough brand of basketball, and bring length in the frontcourt. It’s a Class 5 team to watch in SWMO.
22. Hickman (9-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Hickman is playing their typical brand of basketball early into the season. Defensive oriented with a couple key scorers. Brock Camp is their go-to guy in the middle.
23. Logan-Rogersville (7-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Rogersville is a top program to know in Class 4. They’re led by Chase Branham and have a great supporting cast. It’s a group that will be talented for the next couple of seasons and beyond.
24. Marquette (6-3)
Previous Rank: 12
It’s been an interesting two weeks for the Mustangs. They went to the Coaches vs. Cancer championship and followed it up with a one point loss to Francis Howell Central. They’re talented and searching for consistency.
25. Timberland (9-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Timberland has one of the best public school programs in the state this year. They’re 9-1 with their only loss coming to 7th ranked Sikeston. Jacob Aydelott and Mason Carroll are an excellent senior duo.